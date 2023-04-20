IPL Highest Strike Rate: The Indian Premier League is a globally revered T20 cricket tournament that is held annually. Cricketers from all over the world participate in IPL and play alongside rivals and friends in a diverse lineup of 10 teams.

Cricket is a game of strategy and caution, but all that’s left out the door in the short-format T20 games. Here the only aim is to blast the ball for a four or a six and score the highest runs possible. As such, most batsmen, including bowlers, begin hitting the ball hard from the moment they step onto the pitch.

Multiple boundaries in single over, 200-plus totals and edge-of-the-seat chases are often witnessed in IPL, and most of the entertainment the league is famous for comes through the courtesy of the batsmen. The majority of people prefer electric striking, to say, a maiden over or low run-totals.

However, some batsmen consistently perform well and win matches, while others are one-hit wonders who shine in a couple of games every season. The number of sixes and fours doesn’t define how explosive a player is; his strike rate does. You can check out the meaning of strike rate and the list of players with the all-time highest strike rate and single innings top strike rate in IPL here.

What is Strike Rate in IPL?

Strike rate is a type of measuring criteria in cricket for batsmen. It’s defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. The term may look confusing but is quite easy to understand. For instance, if a batsman scored 42 runs off 21 balls, his strike rate will be 200. How? Read on.

21 balls equate to 42 runs;

100 balls equate to (42/21)*100 = 200 runs.

All Time Highest Strike Rate in IPL

Tim David is leading the list of the players with the highest IPL strike rate - 179.73. Andre Russell is a close second with a strike rate of 177.09. Russell’s figures are much more impressive considering his long career with KKR and his innings played. Another surprising entry on the list is KKR’s Sunil Narine, who is a spinner but is often sent as an opener for KKR. Narine is known for his powerful shots and composure. You can read the list of players with the highest IPL strike rate here. The lists are sorted on the criteria of minimum of 125 balls faced, 500 runs scored, and the top strike rate in single innings.

Highest Strike Rate in IPL (at least 125 balls faced)

Position Player Strike Rate Team Runs Highest Score Average 1 Tim David 179.73 MI, RCB 275 46 30.55 2 Andre Russell 177.09 DD, KKR 2095 88* 29.50 3 Ben Cutting 168.79 MI, RR, SRH 238 39* 21.63 4 Krishnappa Gowtham 168.00 KXIP, LSG, RR 210 33* 14.00 5 Liam Livingstone 166.86 PKBS, RR 549 70 27.45 6 Sunil Narine 162.32 KKR 1034 75 14.56 7 Nicholas Pooran 157.26 KXIP, LSG, PBKS, SRH 1082 77 27.05 8 Glenn Maxwell 156.32 DD, KXIP, MI RCB 2495 95 26.26 9 Shimron Hetmyer 156.30 DC, RR, RCB 1016 75 35.03 10 Virender Sehwag 155.44 DD, KXIP 2728 122 27.55 11 Chris Morris 155.27 CSK, DC DD, RR, RCB 618 82* 22.07 12 Rashid Khan 154.28 GT, SRH 324 40 11.17 13 Kyle Mayers 154.22 LSG 219 73 36.50 14 Pat Cummins 152.20 DD, KKR 379 66* 18.95 15 Jitesh Sharma 151.94 PBKS 313 44 24.07 16 AB de Villiers 151.68 DD, RCB 5162 133* 39.70 17 Jos Buttler 149.48 MI, RR 3075 124 39.93 18 Chris Gayle 148.96 KXIP, KKR, PBKS, RCB 4965 175* 39.72 19 Shardul Thakur 148.10 CSK, DC, KSIP, KKR, RPS 274 68 13.70 20 Rishabh Pant 147.96 DC, DD 2838 128* 34.60 21 PBB Rajapaksa 147.34 PBKS 277 50 25.18 22 Kieron Pollard 147.32 MI 3412 87* 28.67 23 Devon Conway 146.77 CSK 433 87 39.36 24 Prithvi Shaw 146.65 DC, DD 1622 99 23.85 25 Hardik Pandya 146.32 GT, mi 2012 91 29.15 26 Rovman Powell 146.02 DC 257 67* 19.76 27 A Ashish Reddy 145.07 DEC, SRH 280 36* 18.66 28 Sanath Jayasuriya 144.36 MI 768 114* 27.42 29 Rajat Patidar 144.28 RCB 404 112* 40.40 30 Sam Curran 144.25 CSK, KXIP, PBKS 414 55* 23.00 31 Moeen Ali 143.61 CSK, RCB 978 93 23.28 32 Michael Lumb 143.29 DEC, RR 278 83 23.16 33 Yusuf Pathan 142.97 KKR, RR, SRH 3204 100 29.12 34 Jonny Bairstow 142.65 PBKS, SRH 1291 114 35.86 35 Albie Morkel 141.98 CSK, DD, RPS, RCB 974 73* 24.35 36 Hashim Amla 141.76 KXIP 577 104* 44.38 37 Rinku Singh 141.66 KKR 425 58* 28.33 38 Chris Lynn 140.63 DEC, KKR, MI 1329 93* 34.07 39 David Warner 139.63 DC, DD, SRH 6109 126 42.13 40 Rahul Tripathi 139.57 KKR, RR, RPS, SRH 1922 93 28.26 41 NT Tilak Varma 139.49 MI 611 84* 40.73 42 Aiden Markram 138.86 PKBS, SRH 636 68* 39.75 43 RN ten Doeschate 138.72 KKR 326 70* 23.28 44 Travis Head 138.51 RCB 205 75* 29.28 45 Marcus Stoinis 138.42 DC, KXIP, LSG, RCB 1214 65 26.39 46 Adam Gilchrist 138.39 DEC, KXIP 2069 109* 27.22 47 Harbhajan Singh 137.91 CSK, KKR, MI 833 64 15.71 48 Shane Watson 137.91 CSK, RR, RCB 3874 117* 30.99 49 David Miller 137.89 GT, KXIP, RR 2551 101* 37.51 50 Ben Rohrer 137.85 DD 193 64* 32.16

All Time Highest Strike Rate in IPL (at least 500 runs scored)

Rank Player SR Team Runs HS Average 1 Andre Russell 177.09 DD, KKR 2095 88* 29.50 2 Liam Livingstone 166.86 PKBS, RR 549 70 27.45 3 Sunil Narine 162.32 KKR 1034 75 14.56 4 Nicholas Pooran 157.26 KXIP, LSG, PBKS, SRH 1082 77 27.05 5 Glenn Maxwell 156.32 DD, KXIP, MI RCB 2495 95 26.26 6 Shimron Hetmyer 156.30 DC, RR, RCB 1016 75 35.03 7 Virender Sehwag 155.44 DD, KXIP 2728 122 27.55 8 Chris Morris 155.27 CSK, DC DD, RR, RCB 618 82* 22.07 9 AB de Villiers 151.68 DD, RCB 5162 133* 39.70 10 Jos Buttler 149.48 MI, RR 3075 124 39.93 11 Chris Gayle 148.96 KXIP, KKR, PBKS, RCB 4965 175* 39.72 12 Rishabh Pant 147.96 DC, DD 2838 128* 34.60 13 Kieron Pollard 147.32 MI 3412 87* 28.67 14 Prithvi Shaw 146.65 DC, DD 1622 99 23.85 15 Hardik Pandya 146.32 GT, mi 2012 91 29.15 16 Sanath Jayasuriya 144.36 MI 768 114* 27.42 17 Moeen Ali 143.61 CSK, RCB 978 93 23.28 18 Yusuf Pathan 142.97 KKR, RR, SRH 3204 100 29.12 19 Jonny Bairstow 142.65 PBKS, SRH 1291 114 35.86 20 Albie Morkel 141.98 CSK, DD, RPS, RCB 974 73* 24.35 21 Hashim Amla 141.76 KXIP 577 104* 44.38 22 Chris Lynn 140.63 DEC, KKR, MI 1329 93* 34.07 23 David Warner 139.63 DC, DD, SRH 6109 126 42.13 24 Rahul Tripathi 139.57 KKR, RR, RPS, SRH 1922 93 28.26 25 NT Tilak Varma 139.49 MI 611 84* 40.73

Highest IPL Strike Rate Recorded in Single Innings