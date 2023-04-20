Highest Strike Rate in IPL
IPL Highest Strike Rate: The Indian Premier League is a globally revered T20 cricket tournament that is held annually. Cricketers from all over the world participate in IPL and play alongside rivals and friends in a diverse lineup of 10 teams.
Cricket is a game of strategy and caution, but all that’s left out the door in the short-format T20 games. Here the only aim is to blast the ball for a four or a six and score the highest runs possible. As such, most batsmen, including bowlers, begin hitting the ball hard from the moment they step onto the pitch.
Multiple boundaries in single over, 200-plus totals and edge-of-the-seat chases are often witnessed in IPL, and most of the entertainment the league is famous for comes through the courtesy of the batsmen. The majority of people prefer electric striking, to say, a maiden over or low run-totals.
However, some batsmen consistently perform well and win matches, while others are one-hit wonders who shine in a couple of games every season. The number of sixes and fours doesn’t define how explosive a player is; his strike rate does. You can check out the meaning of strike rate and the list of players with the all-time highest strike rate and single innings top strike rate in IPL here.
What is Strike Rate in IPL?
Strike rate is a type of measuring criteria in cricket for batsmen. It’s defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. The term may look confusing but is quite easy to understand. For instance, if a batsman scored 42 runs off 21 balls, his strike rate will be 200. How? Read on.
21 balls equate to 42 runs;
100 balls equate to (42/21)*100 = 200 runs.
All Time Highest Strike Rate in IPL
Tim David is leading the list of the players with the highest IPL strike rate - 179.73. Andre Russell is a close second with a strike rate of 177.09. Russell’s figures are much more impressive considering his long career with KKR and his innings played. Another surprising entry on the list is KKR’s Sunil Narine, who is a spinner but is often sent as an opener for KKR. Narine is known for his powerful shots and composure. You can read the list of players with the highest IPL strike rate here. The lists are sorted on the criteria of minimum of 125 balls faced, 500 runs scored, and the top strike rate in single innings.
Highest Strike Rate in IPL (at least 125 balls faced)
|
Position
|
Player
|
Strike Rate
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
1
|
Tim David
|
179.73
|
MI, RCB
|
275
|
46
|
30.55
|
2
|
Andre Russell
|
177.09
|
DD, KKR
|
2095
|
88*
|
29.50
|
3
|
Ben Cutting
|
168.79
|
MI, RR, SRH
|
238
|
39*
|
21.63
|
4
|
Krishnappa Gowtham
|
168.00
|
KXIP, LSG, RR
|
210
|
33*
|
14.00
|
5
|
Liam Livingstone
|
166.86
|
PKBS, RR
|
549
|
70
|
27.45
|
6
|
Sunil Narine
|
162.32
|
KKR
|
1034
|
75
|
14.56
|
7
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
157.26
|
KXIP, LSG, PBKS, SRH
|
1082
|
77
|
27.05
|
8
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
156.32
|
DD, KXIP, MI RCB
|
2495
|
95
|
26.26
|
9
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
156.30
|
DC, RR, RCB
|
1016
|
75
|
35.03
|
10
|
Virender Sehwag
|
155.44
|
DD, KXIP
|
2728
|
122
|
27.55
|
11
|
Chris Morris
|
155.27
|
CSK, DC DD, RR, RCB
|
618
|
82*
|
22.07
|
12
|
Rashid Khan
|
154.28
|
GT, SRH
|
324
|
40
|
11.17
|
13
|
Kyle Mayers
|
154.22
|
LSG
|
219
|
73
|
36.50
|
14
|
Pat Cummins
|
152.20
|
DD, KKR
|
379
|
66*
|
18.95
|
15
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
151.94
|
PBKS
|
313
|
44
|
24.07
|
16
|
AB de Villiers
|
151.68
|
DD, RCB
|
5162
|
133*
|
39.70
|
17
|
Jos Buttler
|
149.48
|
MI, RR
|
3075
|
124
|
39.93
|
18
|
Chris Gayle
|
148.96
|
KXIP, KKR, PBKS, RCB
|
4965
|
175*
|
39.72
|
19
|
Shardul Thakur
|
148.10
|
CSK, DC, KSIP, KKR, RPS
|
274
|
68
|
13.70
|
20
|
Rishabh Pant
|
147.96
|
DC, DD
|
2838
|
128*
|
34.60
|
21
|
PBB Rajapaksa
|
147.34
|
PBKS
|
277
|
50
|
25.18
|
22
|
Kieron Pollard
|
147.32
|
MI
|
3412
|
87*
|
28.67
|
23
|
Devon Conway
|
146.77
|
CSK
|
433
|
87
|
39.36
|
24
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
146.65
|
DC, DD
|
1622
|
99
|
23.85
|
25
|
Hardik Pandya
|
146.32
|
GT, mi
|
2012
|
91
|
29.15
|
26
|
Rovman Powell
|
146.02
|
DC
|
257
|
67*
|
19.76
|
27
|
A Ashish Reddy
|
145.07
|
DEC, SRH
|
280
|
36*
|
18.66
|
28
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
144.36
|
MI
|
768
|
114*
|
27.42
|
29
|
Rajat Patidar
|
144.28
|
RCB
|
404
|
112*
|
40.40
|
30
|
Sam Curran
|
144.25
|
CSK, KXIP, PBKS
|
414
|
55*
|
23.00
|
31
|
Moeen Ali
|
143.61
|
CSK, RCB
|
978
|
93
|
23.28
|
32
|
Michael Lumb
|
143.29
|
DEC, RR
|
278
|
83
|
23.16
|
33
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
142.97
|
KKR, RR, SRH
|
3204
|
100
|
29.12
|
34
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
142.65
|
PBKS, SRH
|
1291
|
114
|
35.86
|
35
|
Albie Morkel
|
141.98
|
CSK, DD, RPS, RCB
|
974
|
73*
|
24.35
|
36
|
Hashim Amla
|
141.76
|
KXIP
|
577
|
104*
|
44.38
|
37
|
Rinku Singh
|
141.66
|
KKR
|
425
|
58*
|
28.33
|
38
|
Chris Lynn
|
140.63
|
DEC, KKR, MI
|
1329
|
93*
|
34.07
|
39
|
David Warner
|
139.63
|
DC, DD, SRH
|
6109
|
126
|
42.13
|
40
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
139.57
|
KKR, RR, RPS, SRH
|
1922
|
93
|
28.26
|
41
|
NT Tilak Varma
|
139.49
|
MI
|
611
|
84*
|
40.73
|
42
|
Aiden Markram
|
138.86
|
PKBS, SRH
|
636
|
68*
|
39.75
|
43
|
RN ten Doeschate
|
138.72
|
KKR
|
326
|
70*
|
23.28
|
44
|
Travis Head
|
138.51
|
RCB
|
205
|
75*
|
29.28
|
45
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
138.42
|
DC, KXIP, LSG, RCB
|
1214
|
65
|
26.39
|
46
|
Adam Gilchrist
|
138.39
|
DEC, KXIP
|
2069
|
109*
|
27.22
|
47
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
137.91
|
CSK, KKR, MI
|
833
|
64
|
15.71
|
48
|
Shane Watson
|
137.91
|
CSK, RR, RCB
|
3874
|
117*
|
30.99
|
49
|
David Miller
|
137.89
|
GT, KXIP, RR
|
2551
|
101*
|
37.51
|
50
|
Ben Rohrer
|
137.85
|
DD
|
193
|
64*
|
32.16
Highest IPL Strike Rate Recorded in Single Innings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Strike Rate
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Chris Morris (DD)
|
422.22
|
38*
|
9
|
RPW
|
11 Apr 2017
|
2
|
Shashank Singh (SRH)
|
416.66
|
25*
|
6
|
GT
|
27 Apr 2022
|
3
|
Albie Morkel (CSK)
|
400.00
|
28
|
7
|
RCB
|
12 Apr 2012
|
4
|
AB de Villiers (RCB)
|
387.50
|
31
|
8
|
PW
|
23 Apr 2013
|
5
|
Balachandra Akhil (RCB)
|
385.71
|
27*
|
7
|
DEC
|
25 May 2008
|
6
|
Dinesh Karthik (RCB)
|
375.00
|
30*
|
8
|
SRH
|
8 May 2022
|
7
|
Pat Cummins (KKR)
|
373.33
|
56*
|
15
|
MI
|
6 Apr 2022
|
8
|
AB de Villiers (RCB)
|
372.72
|
41
|
11
|
MI
|
19 Apr 2015
|
9
|
Andre Russell
|
369.23
|
48*
|
13
|
RCB
|
5 Apr 2019
|
10
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|
357.14
|
25
|
7
|
RR
|
30 Apr 2019
|
11
|
Chris Gayle (RCB)
|
350.00
|
35
|
10
|
SRH
|
15 May 2015
|
12
|
Sarfaraz Khan (RCB)
|
350.00
|
35*
|
10
|
SRH
|
12 Apr 2016
|
13
|
Suresh Raina (CSK)
|
348.00
|
87
|
25
|
KXIP
|
30 May 2014
|
14
|
Kieron Pollard (MI)
|
346.15
|
45*
|
13
|
DD
|
13 Apr 2010
|
15
|
PBB Rajapaksa (KXIP)
|
344.44
|
31
|
9
|
KKR
|
1 Apr 2022
|
16
|
Andre Russell (KKR)
|
341.66
|
41
|
12
|
DD
|
16 Apr 2018
|
17
|
Luke Wright (PW)
|
340.00
|
34
|
10
|
KXIP
|
21 Apr 2013
|
18
|
Rashid Khan (SRH
|
340.00
|
34*
|
10
|
KKR
|
25 May 2018
|
19
|
Joffra Archer (RR)
|
337.50
|
27*
|
8
|
CSK
|
22 Sep 2020
|
20
|
Yusuf Pathan (KKR)
|
327.27
|
72
|
22
|
SRH
|
24 May 2014
|
21
|
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|
326.31
|
62
|
19
|
RCB
|
10 Apr 2023
|
22
|
KL Rahul (KXIP)
|
318.75
|
51
|
16
|
DD
|
8 Apr 2018
|
23
|
Sunil Narine (KKR)
|
317.64
|
54
|
17
|
RCB
|
7 May 2017
|
24
|
Chris Gayle (RCB)
|
316.66
|
38
|
12
|
KKR
|
14 May 2011
|
25
|
Hardik Pandra (MI)
|
312.50
|
25
|
8
|
CSK
|
3 Apr 2019