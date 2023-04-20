Highest Strike Rate in IPL

The Indian Premier League is known for its display of electric batting and thrilling matches. Every player, including some renowned bowlers, has showcased their skill with the bat in IPL to great results. Check here the list of players with the highest strike rate in IPL history and in a single inning.
Players with the Highest Strike Rate in IPL
Players with the Highest Strike Rate in IPL

IPL Highest Strike Rate: The Indian Premier League is a globally revered T20 cricket tournament that is held annually. Cricketers from all over the world participate in IPL and play alongside rivals and friends in a diverse lineup of 10 teams.

Cricket is a game of strategy and caution, but all that’s left out the door in the short-format T20 games. Here the only aim is to blast the ball for a four or a six and score the highest runs possible. As such, most batsmen, including bowlers, begin hitting the ball hard from the moment they step onto the pitch.

Multiple boundaries in single over, 200-plus totals and edge-of-the-seat chases are often witnessed in IPL, and most of the entertainment the league is famous for comes through the courtesy of the batsmen. The majority of people prefer electric striking, to say, a maiden over or low run-totals.

However, some batsmen consistently perform well and win matches, while others are one-hit wonders who shine in a couple of games every season. The number of sixes and fours doesn’t define how explosive a player is; his strike rate does. You can check out the meaning of strike rate and the list of players with the all-time highest strike rate and single innings top strike rate in IPL here.

What is Strike Rate in IPL?

Strike rate is a type of measuring criteria in cricket for batsmen. It’s defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. The term may look confusing but is quite easy to understand. For instance, if a batsman scored 42 runs off 21 balls, his strike rate will be 200. How? Read on.

21 balls equate to 42 runs;

100 balls equate to (42/21)*100 = 200 runs.

All Time Highest Strike Rate in IPL

Tim David is leading the list of the players with the highest IPL strike rate - 179.73. Andre Russell is a close second with a strike rate of 177.09. Russell’s figures are much more impressive considering his long career with KKR and his innings played. Another surprising entry on the list is KKR’s Sunil Narine, who is a spinner but is often sent as an opener for KKR. Narine is known for his powerful shots and composure. You can read the list of players with the highest IPL strike rate here. The lists are sorted on the criteria of minimum of 125 balls faced, 500 runs scored, and the top strike rate in single innings.

Highest Strike Rate in IPL (at least 125 balls faced)

Position

Player

Strike Rate

Team

Runs

Highest Score

Average

1

Tim David

179.73

MI, RCB

275

46

30.55

2

Andre Russell

177.09

DD, KKR

2095

88*

29.50

3

Ben Cutting

168.79

MI, RR, SRH

238

39*

21.63

4

Krishnappa Gowtham

168.00

KXIP, LSG, RR

210

33*

14.00

5

Liam Livingstone

166.86

PKBS, RR

549

70

27.45

6

Sunil Narine

162.32

KKR

1034

75

14.56

7

Nicholas Pooran

157.26

KXIP, LSG, PBKS, SRH

1082

77

27.05

8

Glenn Maxwell

156.32

DD, KXIP, MI RCB

2495

95

26.26

9

Shimron Hetmyer

156.30

DC, RR, RCB

1016

75

35.03

10

Virender Sehwag

155.44

DD, KXIP

2728

122

27.55

11

Chris Morris

155.27

CSK, DC DD, RR, RCB

618

82*

22.07

12

Rashid Khan

154.28

GT, SRH

324

40

11.17

13

Kyle Mayers

154.22

LSG

219

73

36.50

14

Pat Cummins

152.20

DD, KKR

379

66*

18.95

15

Jitesh Sharma

151.94

PBKS

313

44

24.07

16

AB de Villiers

151.68

DD, RCB

5162

133*

39.70

17

Jos Buttler

149.48

MI, RR

3075

124

39.93

18

Chris Gayle

148.96

KXIP, KKR, PBKS, RCB

4965

175*

39.72

19

Shardul Thakur

148.10

CSK, DC, KSIP, KKR, RPS

274

68

13.70

20

Rishabh Pant

147.96

DC, DD

2838

128*

34.60

21

PBB Rajapaksa

147.34

PBKS

277

50

25.18

22

Kieron Pollard

147.32

MI

3412

87*

28.67

23

Devon Conway

146.77

CSK

433

87

39.36

24

Prithvi Shaw

146.65

DC, DD

1622

99

23.85

25

Hardik Pandya

146.32

GT, mi

2012

91

29.15

26

Rovman Powell

146.02

DC

257

67*

19.76

27

A Ashish Reddy

145.07

DEC, SRH

280

36*

18.66

28

Sanath Jayasuriya

144.36

MI

768

114*

27.42

29

Rajat Patidar

144.28

RCB

404

112*

40.40

30

Sam Curran

144.25

CSK, KXIP, PBKS

414

55*

23.00

31

Moeen Ali

143.61

CSK, RCB

978

93

23.28

32

Michael Lumb

143.29

DEC, RR

278

83

23.16

33

Yusuf Pathan

142.97

KKR, RR, SRH

3204

100

29.12

34

Jonny Bairstow

142.65

PBKS, SRH

1291

114

35.86

35

Albie Morkel

141.98

CSK, DD, RPS, RCB

974

73*

24.35

36

Hashim Amla

141.76

KXIP

577

104*

44.38

37

Rinku Singh

141.66

KKR

425

58*

28.33

38

Chris Lynn

140.63

DEC, KKR, MI

1329

93*

34.07

39

David Warner

139.63

DC, DD, SRH

6109

126

42.13

40

Rahul Tripathi

139.57

KKR, RR, RPS, SRH

1922

93

28.26

41

NT Tilak Varma

139.49

MI

611

84*

40.73

42

Aiden Markram

138.86

PKBS, SRH

636

68*

39.75

43

RN ten Doeschate

138.72

KKR

326

70*

23.28

44

Travis Head

138.51

RCB

205

75*

29.28

45

Marcus Stoinis

138.42

DC, KXIP, LSG, RCB

1214

65

26.39

46

Adam Gilchrist

138.39

DEC, KXIP

2069

109*

27.22

47

Harbhajan Singh

137.91

CSK, KKR, MI

833

64

15.71

48

Shane Watson

137.91

CSK, RR, RCB

3874

117*

30.99

49

David Miller

137.89

GT, KXIP, RR

2551

101*

37.51

50

Ben Rohrer

137.85

DD

193

64*

32.16

All Time Highest Strike Rate in IPL (at least 500 runs scored)

Rank

Player

SR

Team

Runs

HS

Average

1

Andre Russell

177.09

DD, KKR

2095

88*

29.50

2

Liam Livingstone

166.86

PKBS, RR

549

70

27.45

3

Sunil Narine

162.32

KKR

1034

75

14.56

4

Nicholas Pooran

157.26

KXIP, LSG, PBKS, SRH

1082

77

27.05

5

Glenn Maxwell

156.32

DD, KXIP, MI RCB

2495

95

26.26

6

Shimron Hetmyer

156.30

DC, RR, RCB

1016

75

35.03

7

Virender Sehwag

155.44

DD, KXIP

2728

122

27.55

8

Chris Morris

155.27

CSK, DC DD, RR, RCB

618

82*

22.07

9

AB de Villiers

151.68

DD, RCB

5162

133*

39.70

10

Jos Buttler

149.48

MI, RR

3075

124

39.93

11

Chris Gayle

148.96

KXIP, KKR, PBKS, RCB

4965

175*

39.72

12

Rishabh Pant

147.96

DC, DD

2838

128*

34.60

13

Kieron Pollard

147.32

MI

3412

87*

28.67

14

Prithvi Shaw

146.65

DC, DD

1622

99

23.85

15

Hardik Pandya

146.32

GT, mi

2012

91

29.15

16

Sanath Jayasuriya

144.36

MI

768

114*

27.42

17

Moeen Ali

143.61

CSK, RCB

978

93

23.28

18

Yusuf Pathan

142.97

KKR, RR, SRH

3204

100

29.12

19

Jonny Bairstow

142.65

PBKS, SRH

1291

114

35.86

20

Albie Morkel

141.98

CSK, DD, RPS, RCB

974

73*

24.35

21

Hashim Amla

141.76

KXIP

577

104*

44.38

22

Chris Lynn

140.63

DEC, KKR, MI

1329

93*

34.07

23

David Warner

139.63

DC, DD, SRH

6109

126

42.13

24

Rahul Tripathi

139.57

KKR, RR, RPS, SRH

1922

93

28.26

25

NT Tilak Varma

139.49

MI

611

84*

40.73

Highest IPL Strike Rate Recorded in Single Innings

Rank

Player

Strike Rate

Runs

Balls

Opposition

Match Date

1

Chris Morris (DD)

422.22

38*

9

RPW

11 Apr 2017

2

Shashank Singh (SRH)

416.66

25*

6

GT

27 Apr 2022

3

Albie Morkel (CSK)

400.00

28

7

RCB

12 Apr 2012

4

AB de Villiers (RCB)

387.50

31

8

PW

23 Apr 2013

5

Balachandra Akhil (RCB)

385.71

27*

7

DEC

25 May 2008

6

Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

375.00

30*

8

SRH

8 May 2022

7

Pat Cummins (KKR)

373.33

56*

15

MI

6 Apr 2022

8

AB de Villiers (RCB)

372.72

41

11

MI

19 Apr 2015

9

Andre Russell

369.23

48*

13

RCB

5 Apr 2019

10

Virat Kohli (RCB)

357.14

25

7

RR

30 Apr 2019

11

Chris Gayle (RCB)

350.00

35

10

SRH

15 May 2015

12

Sarfaraz Khan (RCB)

350.00

35*

10

SRH

12 Apr 2016

13

Suresh Raina (CSK)

348.00

87

25

KXIP

30 May 2014

14

Kieron Pollard (MI)

346.15

45*

13

DD

13 Apr 2010

15

PBB Rajapaksa (KXIP)

344.44

31

9

KKR

1 Apr 2022

16

Andre Russell (KKR)

341.66

41

12

DD

16 Apr 2018

17

Luke Wright (PW)

340.00

34

10

KXIP

21 Apr 2013

18

Rashid Khan (SRH

340.00

34*

10

KKR

25 May 2018

19

Joffra Archer (RR)

337.50

27*

8

CSK

22 Sep 2020

20

Yusuf Pathan (KKR)

327.27

72

22

SRH

24 May 2014

21

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

326.31

62

19

RCB

10 Apr 2023

22

KL Rahul (KXIP)

318.75

51

16

DD

8 Apr 2018

23

Sunil Narine (KKR)

317.64

54

17

RCB

7 May 2017

24

Chris Gayle (RCB)

316.66

38

12

KKR

14 May 2011

25

Hardik Pandra (MI)

312.50

25

8

CSK

3 Apr 2019

 
