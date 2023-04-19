Sixes in IPL: Check Here the List of Players and Teams with the Most Sixes in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

The Indian Premier League is a cricket tournament that follows the T20 format and is known for blistering knocks and heavy-hitting batsmen. Have a look at the list of players and teams with the most sixes in IPL history from 2008 to 2023.
Most sixes in IPL (2008 - 2023)

The Indian Premier League is a professional T20 cricket championship that’s held annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL is a short-format cricket tournament that emphasizes entertainment and aggression over the strategic and paced nature of ODI or Test cricket. Dot balls are a rare occurrence in the IPL, and most batters prefer going for boundaries.

Boundaries beget the most runs in cricket and are essential for producing exciting innings. There are two types of boundaries in cricket: Four - when the ball leaves the field with contact to the ground and Six - when the ball leaves the field in the air.

The sixth is the most explosive boundary and incites the biggest reactions from the crowd in attendance. A four is a safe choice, but many batsmen prefer hitting sixes, even if it means risking catches. There are a few players in IPl and in the world who’ve hit more sixes than fours in their career. Today, we take a look at such players. Dive in to read the list of players and teams with the most sixes in IPL history (2008-2023).

Most Sixes in IPL By Players

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in IPL history. And it’s unlikely any other cricketer will ever be able to match his destructive batting and even come near to touching his incredible record of 357 sixes.

AB de Villiers is at a distant second position with 251 sixes.

Rohit Sharma, who is still leading Mumbai Indians and has a few good years left ahead in his career, occupies third place with 247 sixes.

Position

Player

Sixes

Matches

Total Runs

Highest Score

1

Chris Gayle

357

142

4965

175*

2

AB de Villiers

251

184

5162

133*

3

Rohit Sharma

247

231

5986

109*

4

MS Dhoni

235

239

5037

84*

5

Virat Kohli

228

228

6844

113

6

Kieron Pollard

223

189

3412

87*

7

David Warner

216

167

6109

126

8

Suresh Raina

203

205

5528

100*

9

Shane Watson

190

145

3874

117*

10

Robin Uthappa

182

205

4952

88

11

Andre Russell

178

103

2095

88*

12

Sanju Samson

169

143

3683

119

13

Ambati Rayudu

168

193

4264

100*

14

KL Rahul

166

114

4044

132*

15

Yusuf Pathan

158

174

3204

100

16

Yuvraj Singh

149

132

2750

83

17

Glenn Maxwell

146

115

2495

95

18

Shikhar Dhawan

144

210

6477

106*

19

Jos Buttler

143

87

3035

124

20

Dinesh Karthik

135

234

4414

97*

21

Brendon McCullum

130

109

2880

158*

22

Rishabh Pant

129

98

2838

128*

23

F du Plessis

127

121

3662

96

24

Nitish Rana

121

96

2331

87

25

Dwayne Smith

117

91

2385

87*

Most Sixes by a Team

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are toe-to-toe in the list for the teams with most sixes in the Indian Premier League.

S.No.

Teams

Sixes

1

Mumbai Indians

1442

2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1433

3

Chennai Super Kings

1322

4

Punjab Kings

1309

5

Kolkata Knight Riders

1278

6

Delhi Capitals

1161

7

Rajasthan Royals

1058

8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

798

9

Deccan Chargers

400

10

Pune Warriors India

196

11

Lucknow Super Giants

161

12

Rising Pune Supergiant

157

13

Gujarat Lions

155

14

Gujarat Titans

107

15

Kochi Tuskers Kerala 

53

Most Sixes in an Innings

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle strikes again! The West-Indies’ heavy hitter Is featured five times in the list of players who hit the most sixes in single innings. Gayle smashed a record 17 sixes in his historic 175 run unbeaten knock in 2013 IPL.

Rank

Player

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

Strike Rate

Opposition

1

Chris Gayle (RCB)

175*

66

13

17

265.15

PW

2

Brendon McCullum (KKR)

158*

73

10

13

216.43

RCB

3

Chris Gayle (RCB)

128*

62

7

13

206.45

DD

4

Chris Gayle (RCB)

117

57

7

12

205.26

KXIP

5

AB de Villiers (RCB)

129*

52

10

12

248.07

Guj Lions

6

Sanath Jayasuriya (MI)

114*

48

9

11

237.50

CSK

7

Murali Vijay (CSK)

127

56

8

11

226.78

RR

8

Andre Russell (KKR)

88*

36

1

11

244.44

CSK

9

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

104*

63

1

11

165.07

SRH

10

Adam Gilchrist (DEC)

109*

47

9

10

231.91

MI

11

Sanju Samson (RR)

92*

45

2

10

204.44

RCB

12

Shreyas Iyer (DD)

93*

40

3

10

232.50

KKR

13

Kieron Pollard (MI)

83

31

3

10

267.74

KXIP

14

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

140*

70

10

10

200.00

KKR

15

Michael Hussey (CSK)

116*

54

8

9

214.81

KXIP

Most Sixes in an IPL Season

Chris Gayle tops this list again. He smacked 59 sixes in the 2013 IPL season. Gayle’s West Indies teammate and KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, also referred to as Russell Muscles, came close to breaking Gayle’s record in 2019 after hitting 52 sixes. English batsman Jos Buttler is another addition to the list, thanks to his four centuries in the 2022 IPL. Buttler hit 45 sixes.

Rank

Player

Sixes

IPL Year

1

Chris Gayle (RCB)

59

2012

2

Andre Russell (KKR)

52

2019

3

Chris Gayle (RCB)

51

2013

4

Jos Buttler (RR)

45

2022

5

Chris Gayle (RCB)

44

2011

