Sixes in IPL: Check Here the List of Players and Teams with the Most Sixes in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

The Indian Premier League is a professional T20 cricket championship that’s held annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL is a short-format cricket tournament that emphasizes entertainment and aggression over the strategic and paced nature of ODI or Test cricket. Dot balls are a rare occurrence in the IPL, and most batters prefer going for boundaries.

Boundaries beget the most runs in cricket and are essential for producing exciting innings. There are two types of boundaries in cricket: Four - when the ball leaves the field with contact to the ground and Six - when the ball leaves the field in the air.

The sixth is the most explosive boundary and incites the biggest reactions from the crowd in attendance. A four is a safe choice, but many batsmen prefer hitting sixes, even if it means risking catches. There are a few players in IPl and in the world who’ve hit more sixes than fours in their career. Today, we take a look at such players. Dive in to read the list of players and teams with the most sixes in IPL history (2008-2023).

Most Sixes in IPL By Players

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in IPL history. And it’s unlikely any other cricketer will ever be able to match his destructive batting and even come near to touching his incredible record of 357 sixes.

AB de Villiers is at a distant second position with 251 sixes.

Rohit Sharma, who is still leading Mumbai Indians and has a few good years left ahead in his career, occupies third place with 247 sixes.

Position Player Sixes Matches Total Runs Highest Score 1 Chris Gayle 357 142 4965 175* 2 AB de Villiers 251 184 5162 133* 3 Rohit Sharma 247 231 5986 109* 4 MS Dhoni 235 239 5037 84* 5 Virat Kohli 228 228 6844 113 6 Kieron Pollard 223 189 3412 87* 7 David Warner 216 167 6109 126 8 Suresh Raina 203 205 5528 100* 9 Shane Watson 190 145 3874 117* 10 Robin Uthappa 182 205 4952 88 11 Andre Russell 178 103 2095 88* 12 Sanju Samson 169 143 3683 119 13 Ambati Rayudu 168 193 4264 100* 14 KL Rahul 166 114 4044 132* 15 Yusuf Pathan 158 174 3204 100 16 Yuvraj Singh 149 132 2750 83 17 Glenn Maxwell 146 115 2495 95 18 Shikhar Dhawan 144 210 6477 106* 19 Jos Buttler 143 87 3035 124 20 Dinesh Karthik 135 234 4414 97* 21 Brendon McCullum 130 109 2880 158* 22 Rishabh Pant 129 98 2838 128* 23 F du Plessis 127 121 3662 96 24 Nitish Rana 121 96 2331 87 25 Dwayne Smith 117 91 2385 87*

Most Sixes by a Team

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are toe-to-toe in the list for the teams with most sixes in the Indian Premier League.

S.No. Teams Sixes 1 Mumbai Indians 1442 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1433 3 Chennai Super Kings 1322 4 Punjab Kings 1309 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 1278 6 Delhi Capitals 1161 7 Rajasthan Royals 1058 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 798 9 Deccan Chargers 400 10 Pune Warriors India 196 11 Lucknow Super Giants 161 12 Rising Pune Supergiant 157 13 Gujarat Lions 155 14 Gujarat Titans 107 15 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 53

Most Sixes in an Innings

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle strikes again! The West-Indies’ heavy hitter Is featured five times in the list of players who hit the most sixes in single innings. Gayle smashed a record 17 sixes in his historic 175 run unbeaten knock in 2013 IPL.

Rank Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Opposition 1 Chris Gayle (RCB) 175* 66 13 17 265.15 PW 2 Brendon McCullum (KKR) 158* 73 10 13 216.43 RCB 3 Chris Gayle (RCB) 128* 62 7 13 206.45 DD 4 Chris Gayle (RCB) 117 57 7 12 205.26 KXIP 5 AB de Villiers (RCB) 129* 52 10 12 248.07 Guj Lions 6 Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) 114* 48 9 11 237.50 CSK 7 Murali Vijay (CSK) 127 56 8 11 226.78 RR 8 Andre Russell (KKR) 88* 36 1 11 244.44 CSK 9 Chris Gayle (KXIP) 104* 63 1 11 165.07 SRH 10 Adam Gilchrist (DEC) 109* 47 9 10 231.91 MI 11 Sanju Samson (RR) 92* 45 2 10 204.44 RCB 12 Shreyas Iyer (DD) 93* 40 3 10 232.50 KKR 13 Kieron Pollard (MI) 83 31 3 10 267.74 KXIP 14 Quinton de Kock (LSG) 140* 70 10 10 200.00 KKR 15 Michael Hussey (CSK) 116* 54 8 9 214.81 KXIP

Most Sixes in an IPL Season

Chris Gayle tops this list again. He smacked 59 sixes in the 2013 IPL season. Gayle’s West Indies teammate and KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, also referred to as Russell Muscles, came close to breaking Gayle’s record in 2019 after hitting 52 sixes. English batsman Jos Buttler is another addition to the list, thanks to his four centuries in the 2022 IPL. Buttler hit 45 sixes.

Rank Player Sixes IPL Year 1 Chris Gayle (RCB) 59 2012 2 Andre Russell (KKR) 52 2019 3 Chris Gayle (RCB) 51 2013 4 Jos Buttler (RR) 45 2022 5 Chris Gayle (RCB) 44 2011