Highest Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023): Complete list of Top 20 Bowlers
Cricket is a game that is loved and followed by millions of people across the globe. It is a sport that has evolved over the years and has given rise to various formats that cater to different audiences. One such format that has gained immense popularity is the Indian Premier League, better known as the IPL.
The IPL is an annual professional Twenty20 cricket league that was founded in 2008. Since its inception, it has become one of the most popular and successful sporting events, not only in India but also in the world.
There are 10 teams participating in the league, with top cricketers from all over the world.
One of the most exciting aspects of the IPL is the competition for orange and purple caps.
At the end of each IPL season, an orange cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the season. Similarly, a purple cap is awarded to the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the season.
In cricket, every single player plays a vital role. Every single run counts, and so does every wicket. Wickets represent the downfall of the opposition team's batting line-up.
In the IPL, the race for the most wickets taken has been a fascinating one. The league has witnessed some of the best bowlers in the world showcasing their skills and competing for the coveted title and the cap.
In this article, we will delve into the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the tournament history. These bowlers have contributed immensely to their respective teams.
So let's dive in and explore the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the IPL.
Top Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023)
Here is a list of the top 20 bowlers with the most wickets in the history of the IPL:
1. Dwayne Bravo | 183
Source: West Indies Cricket
Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans
Matches: 161 | Overs: 519.5
2. Lasith Malinga | 170
Source: ESPN
Team: Mumbai Indians
Matches: 122 | Overs: 471.1
3. Yuzvendra Chahal | 170
Source: Deccan Herald
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians
Matches: 132 | Overs: 480
4. Amit Mishra | 166
Source: The Hindu
Team: Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches: 154 | Overs: 540.5
5. Ravichandran Ashwin | 158
Source: Times Of India
Team: Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals
Matches: 185 | Overs: 654
6. Piyush Chawla | 157
Source: Mykhel
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians
Matches: 166 | Overs: 549.4
7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar | 154
Source: Cricketaddictor
Team: Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches: 147 | Overs: 546.4
8. Sunil Narine | 153
Source: 100MB
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Matches: 149 | Overs: 580.1
9. Harbhajan Singh | 150
Source: Circle Of Cricket
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians
Matches: 163 | Overs: 569.2
10. Jasprit Bumrah | 145
Source: Rediffmail
Team: Mumbai Indians
Matches: 120 | Overs: 457
11. Umesh Yadav | 136
Source: Umesh Yadav
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals
Matches: 134 | Overs: 472.2
12. Ravindra Jadeja | 133
Source: Republic World
Team: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions
Matches: 211 | Overs: 538.1
13. Rashid Khan | 114
Source: The Indian Express
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans
Matches: 93 | Overs: 369.5
14. Sandeep Sharma | 114
Source: Mykhel
Team: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches: 104 | Overs: 386.2
15. Ashish Nehra | 106
Source: Mykhel
Team: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches: 88 | Overs: 318
16. Vinay Kumar | 105
Source: Rediff.Com
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians
Matches: 105 | Overs: 353.3
17. Axar Patel | 102
Source: The Indian Express
Team: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals
Matches: 123 | Overs: 429.3
18. Zaheer Khan | 102
Source: Rediff
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians
Matches: 100 | Overs: 366.4
19. Mohammad Shami | 101
Source: Gulf News
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans
Matches: 94 | Overs: 343.2
20. Kagiso Rabada | 99
Source: IPL T20
Team: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals
Matches: 63 | Overs: 238
Top 20 Wicket Keepers in IPL
The competition in the IPL has always been fierce, with some of the world's best bowlers competing fiercely for the most wickets. Here is a list of the top 20 wicket-keepers in the IPL:
The Indian Premier League has provided a platform for these bowlers to showcase their skills and has given cricket fans some memorable moments over the years.
The above 20 bowlers have proven to be the best in the game, and their achievements will be celebrated in the years to come.
Currently, the 16th edition of the league, IPL 2023, is underway, and excitement is at an all-time high. We can only imagine the thrill and anticipation that the competition for the coveted caps and the championship trophy will bring. You can keep track of the top teams in the 2023 IPL with this points table. It is sure to be a thrilling ride for cricket fans around the world, as they witness the best cricketers in the world battle it out.
