Highest Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023): Complete list of Top 20 Bowlers

Cricket is a game that is loved and followed by millions of people across the globe. It is a sport that has evolved over the years and has given rise to various formats that cater to different audiences. One such format that has gained immense popularity is the Indian Premier League, better known as the IPL.

The IPL is an annual professional Twenty20 cricket league that was founded in 2008. Since its inception, it has become one of the most popular and successful sporting events, not only in India but also in the world.

There are 10 teams participating in the league, with top cricketers from all over the world.

One of the most exciting aspects of the IPL is the competition for orange and purple caps.

At the end of each IPL season, an orange cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the season. Similarly, a purple cap is awarded to the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the season.

In cricket, every single player plays a vital role. Every single run counts, and so does every wicket. Wickets represent the downfall of the opposition team's batting line-up.

In the IPL, the race for the most wickets taken has been a fascinating one. The league has witnessed some of the best bowlers in the world showcasing their skills and competing for the coveted title and the cap.

In this article, we will delve into the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the tournament history. These bowlers have contributed immensely to their respective teams.

So let's dive in and explore the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the IPL.

Top Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023)

Here is a list of the top 20 bowlers with the most wickets in the history of the IPL:

1. Dwayne Bravo | 183

Source: West Indies Cricket

Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans

Matches: 161 | Overs: 519.5

2. Lasith Malinga | 170

Source: ESPN

Team: Mumbai Indians

Matches: 122 | Overs: 471.1

3. Yuzvendra Chahal | 170

Source: Deccan Herald

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians

Matches: 132 | Overs: 480

4. Amit Mishra | 166

Source: The Hindu

Team: Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches: 154 | Overs: 540.5

5. Ravichandran Ashwin | 158

Source: Times Of India

Team: Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals

Matches: 185 | Overs: 654

6. Piyush Chawla | 157

Source: Mykhel

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Matches: 166 | Overs: 549.4

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar | 154

Source: Cricketaddictor

Team: Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches: 147 | Overs: 546.4

8. Sunil Narine | 153

Source: 100MB

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Matches: 149 | Overs: 580.1

9. Harbhajan Singh | 150

Source: Circle Of Cricket

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Matches: 163 | Overs: 569.2

10. Jasprit Bumrah | 145

Source: Rediffmail

Team: Mumbai Indians

Matches: 120 | Overs: 457

11. Umesh Yadav | 136

Source: Umesh Yadav

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals

Matches: 134 | Overs: 472.2

12. Ravindra Jadeja | 133

Source: Republic World

Team: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions

Matches: 211 | Overs: 538.1

13. Rashid Khan | 114

Source: The Indian Express

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans

Matches: 93 | Overs: 369.5

14. Sandeep Sharma | 114

Source: Mykhel

Team: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches: 104 | Overs: 386.2

15. Ashish Nehra | 106

Source: Mykhel

Team: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches: 88 | Overs: 318







16. Vinay Kumar | 105

Source: Rediff.Com

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians

Matches: 105 | Overs: 353.3

17. Axar Patel | 102

Source: The Indian Express

Team: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals

Matches: 123 | Overs: 429.3

18. Zaheer Khan | 102

Source: Rediff

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians

Matches: 100 | Overs: 366.4

19. Mohammad Shami | 101

Source: Gulf News

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans

Matches: 94 | Overs: 343.2

20. Kagiso Rabada | 99

Source: IPL T20

Team: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals

Matches: 63 | Overs: 238

Top 20 Wicket Keepers in IPL

The competition in the IPL has always been fierce, with some of the world's best bowlers competing fiercely for the most wickets. Here is a list of the top 20 wicket-keepers in the IPL:

The Indian Premier League has provided a platform for these bowlers to showcase their skills and has given cricket fans some memorable moments over the years.

The above 20 bowlers have proven to be the best in the game, and their achievements will be celebrated in the years to come.

Currently, the 16th edition of the league, IPL 2023, is underway, and excitement is at an all-time high. We can only imagine the thrill and anticipation that the competition for the coveted caps and the championship trophy will bring. You can keep track of the top teams in the 2023 IPL with this points table. It is sure to be a thrilling ride for cricket fans around the world, as they witness the best cricketers in the world battle it out.

