Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Check Vacancy Distribution, Eligibility Criteria and Download Official Notification PDF

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh (SSA) have released the notification for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc. The online application process for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 will begin on August 7, 2025 on its official website, chdeducation.gov.in, and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF Download

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf that contains the selection procedure, eligibility criteria, application fees, salary, syllabus, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025.