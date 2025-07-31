Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Check Vacancy Distribution, Eligibility Criteria and Download Official Notification PDF

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh (SSA) have released the notification for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc. The online application process for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 will begin on August 7, 2025 on its official website, chdeducation.gov.in, and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.
Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf that contains the selection procedure, eligibility criteria, application fees, salary, syllabus, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025.
Chandigarh JBT Vacancy 2025 – Category-wise Distribution
The Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released with 218 vacancies , out of the total 218 vacancies, 111 vacancies are for general category candidates, and 44 vacancies are for the OBC category. Check the table below for the category-wise Chandigarh JBT Vacancy 2025 distribution.
Category
Number of Posts
General
111
OBC
44
SC
41
EWS
22
Total
218
Overview of Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025
The Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been started for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT). The candidate must have completed graduation, D,El.Ed and CTET Paper 1 qualified. Check the table below for the overview of Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025
Feature
Details
Organisation
Chandigarh Education Department
Post Name
Junior Basic Teacher (JBT)
Total Vacancies
218
Application Mode
Online
Registration Dates
7th August 2025 to 28th August 2025
Fee Payment Deadline
30th August 2025 (up to 2 PM)
Educational Qualification
Graduate + D.El.Ed + CTET Paper-I Qualified
Age Limit
21 to 37 years (as on 1st Jan 2025)
Selection Process
Written Exam (150 Marks) + Document Verification
Official Website
Chandigarh JBT Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must have completed the required eligibility criteria to apply online for Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2205. The eligibility criteria include educational qualification, age limit, nationality, etc. Click on the direct link below for Chandigarh JBT Eligibility Criteria 2025
Educational Qualification
- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
- Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) (2-year course) OR Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).
- CTET Paper-I qualification (mandatory).
- 80-hour ICT (Computer) Certificate (required at the time of appointment)
Age Limit (as of 1st January 2025)
- Minimum Age: 21 years
- Maximum Age: 37 years
Chandigarh JBT Application Process 2025
Interested candidates can apply online directly after visiting the official website, chdeducation.gov.in, or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, chdeducation.gov.in
- On the homepage, Click on the “Recruitments” section
- Click on JB Teacher Recruitment 2025 online application link
- Register and fill out the application form
- Upload required documents
- Pay the application fee:
- Submit and print the confirmation page for future reference.
