Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Check Vacancy Distribution, Eligibility Criteria and Download Official Notification PDF

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 released with 218 vacancies for Junior Basic Teachers. Candidates must have completed D.El.Ed and qualified CTET Paper-I. Candidates can apply online between August 25 and August 28, 2025 at chdeducation.gov.in

ByMohd Salman
Jul 31, 2025, 17:38 IST
Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh (SSA) have released the notification for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc. The online application process for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 will begin on August 7, 2025 on its official website, chdeducation.gov.in, and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF Download

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf that contains the selection procedure, eligibility criteria, application fees, salary, syllabus, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025.

Notification PDF

Chandigarh JBT Vacancy 2025 – Category-wise Distribution

The Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released with 218 vacancies , out of the total 218 vacancies, 111 vacancies are for general category candidates, and 44 vacancies are for the OBC category. Check the table below for the category-wise Chandigarh JBT Vacancy 2025 distribution.

Category

Number of Posts

General

111

OBC

44

SC

41

EWS

22

Total

218

Overview of Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025

The Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been started for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT). The candidate must have completed graduation, D,El.Ed and CTET Paper 1 qualified. Check the table below for the overview of Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025

Feature

Details

Organisation

Chandigarh Education Department

Post Name

Junior Basic Teacher (JBT)

Total Vacancies

218

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

7th August 2025 to 28th August 2025

Fee Payment Deadline

30th August 2025 (up to 2 PM)

Educational Qualification

Graduate + D.El.Ed + CTET Paper-I Qualified

Age Limit

21 to 37 years (as on 1st Jan 2025)

Selection Process

Written Exam (150 Marks) + Document Verification

Official Website

chdeducation.gov.in

Chandigarh JBT Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must have completed the required eligibility criteria to apply online for Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2205. The eligibility criteria include educational qualification, age limit, nationality, etc. Click on the direct link below for Chandigarh JBT Eligibility Criteria 2025
Educational Qualification

  • Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
  • Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) (2-year course) OR Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).
  • CTET Paper-I qualification (mandatory).
  • 80-hour ICT (Computer) Certificate (required at the time of appointment)

Age Limit (as of 1st January 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 21 years
  • Maximum Age: 37 years

Chandigarh JBT Application Process 2025

Interested candidates can apply online directly after visiting the official website, chdeducation.gov.in, or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, chdeducation.gov.in
  • On the homepage, Click on the “Recruitments” section
  • Click on JB Teacher Recruitment 2025 online application link
  • Register and fill out the application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee:
  • Submit and print the confirmation page for future reference.

