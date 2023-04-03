IPL 2023: Complete List of New Rules and Playing Conditions

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, kickstarted on March 31 with an exciting match between four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the current defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Like the previous year, this year will also have 10 teams competing for the title in a round-robin format. There will be 74 matches taking place this year across different venues.

This year the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have introduced new rules to the cricket league. The impact player rule and the DRS method are some of the new rules introduced to the league.

Let’s take a look at the new rules and formats introduced to the 2023 IPL.

IPL 2023: Format and Venues

Over the last three years, the IPL has been conducted across a reduced number of venues.

The 2022 edition was hosted in Mumbai and Pune, the 2021 edition started in select locations in India before moving to the UAE, and the 2020 IPL was entirely conducted in the UAE, because of the COVID outbreak.

The most recent edition of the league is taking place across six different venues.

There are 10 participating teams in the IPL 2023.

Each team will play 14 league matches. There are a total of 74 matches this IPL season.

Each team that wins a match will be awarded 2 points in the IPL Points Table. The losing team will receive no points. If two teams or more have the same points, then the ranking will be determined by the Net Run Rate (NRR) of each team.

After the group stage, a four-game playoff stage will be conducted, The playoffs comprise four matches:

Qualifier 1: Played between the top two ranked teams from the group stage.

Eliminator: Played between the third and fourth-ranked teams from the group stage.

Qualifier 2: Played between the team that loses in Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator.

Final: Played between the winners of Qualifiers 1 and 2.

IPL 2023: The Impact Player Rule

The Impact Player Rule is the newest addition to the IPL 2023. Though this rule is nothing new in the cricket world, it is the first time it has been introduced into the IPL.

The impact player rule allows each team to name up to five substitution players in addition to their playing XI after the toss. During the game, one of these players called the Impact Player, can replace a member of the playing XI if it benefits the team's performance in the match.

The rule permits teams to make substitutions during the game to improve the match's circumstances and playing conditions.

Furthermore, the new rule enables teams to choose their playing XI after the toss, which eliminates the toss's influence on the team's selection.

IPL 2023: New DRS Method

In IPL 2023, players will have the option to challenge the umpire's wide and no-ball decisions through the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). The introduction of this rule in the men’s league follows its successful implementation in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023.

IPL 2023: No Player Sheet at Toss

There has been a change in the protocol for team sheets in IPL matches, as captains are no longer required to hand over team sheets at the toss. Instead, teams have the option to negate the impact of the toss by selecting their XI players and five substitutes based on the outcome of the toss.

Furthermore, one of these five substitutes can be designated as the impact sub during the game. This new rule enables teams to strategize better and has more flexibility with their team composition during the game.

Despite the new rules and additions to the game, the IPL 2023 will be one of the most thrilling sports events of the year. It will be spectacular watching the top cricketers from around the world, competing against each other to win the title.

