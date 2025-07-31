Top Products and Commodities Exported from India to U.S (FY 2024-2025)

India has expanded its trade relationship with the United States in FY 2024–2025, cementing the U.S. as India’s largest export destination. This period witnessed robust growth in exports, driven by a diverse range of products and commodities across sectors. India–U.S. Trade Overview (FY 2024–2025) Total Exports to U.S.: $86.5 billion (up 11.6% from previous year) Dominant Sectors: Pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewelry, petroleum products, textiles and apparel Top 10 Export Products from India to U.S. (FY 2024–2025) Rank Product/Commodity Export Value (USD Billion) Key Notes 1 Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals 10.17 Includes diamonds, gold, gemstones, jewelry 2 Electrical & Electronic Equipment 9.89 Smartphones, telecom equipment, electronics 3 Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices 7.55–8.10 Generic medicines, vaccines, APIs 4 Mineral Fuels & Petroleum Products 6.52–7.0 Refined petroleum, fuels, oils 5 Machinery & Engineering Goods 5.99–7.1 Boilers, turbines, machinery, auto components 6 Gems & Jewellery ~5.3–8.5 Fine jewelry, processed stones 7 Apparel & Textiles 2.51–2.8 Cotton garments, textiles, readymades 8 Articles of Iron or Steel 2.76 Steel pipes, bars, sheets 9 Organic Chemicals 2.55 Intermediates, bulk chemicals 10 Vehicles (excl. Rail/Tram) 2.58 Cars, auto parts, motorcycles

Key Trends: Surge in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments

Resilience in traditional sectors like apparel and textiles

Competitive edge for Indian exporters due to U.S. tariff shifts in 2025. Product Insights 1. Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals India continues to be a significant supplier of diamonds, gold jewelry, and precious stones to the U.S., utilizing centers such as Surat as cutting and polishing hubs. 2. Electrical & Electronic Equipment Exports, led by smartphone and telecom equipment (particularly iPhone production), experienced year-over-year growth supported by U.S. demand and positive tariffs. 3. Pharmaceuticals India is a major global exporter of generic medicines and vaccine intermediates, with its biggest single market the U.S. 4. Petroleum Products Among its exports are refined petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, reflecting the increase in India's refining capacity.

5. Machinery & Engineering Goods Comprises a vast range of industrial machines, auto parts, boilers, and turbines. 6. Gems & Jewellery In addition to loose gems, India exports high-value jewellery and value-added gems. 7. Apparel & Textiles Classic strengths in textiles, clothing (cotton, silk, wool), and home textiles continue export momentum very strong. 8. Articles of Iron or Steel Includes steel items, pipes, and building materials. 9. Organic Chemicals Increased U.S. demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has spurred strong Indian exports. 10. Vehicles India exports a variety of automobiles, motorcycles, and auto parts to the US. Strategic Elements Fueling Export Development Tariff Dynamics: In most industries, but especially in chemicals, textiles, and smartphones, Indian exporters have benefited financially from changes in U.S. tariffs.

Diversification: Indian exports are shifting from traditional goods like clothing to more valuable niches like machinery and electronics.

Government Programs: Recent expansion has been fueled by support for manufacturing and export-oriented sectors.