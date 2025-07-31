Top Products and Commodities Exported from India to U.S (FY 2024-2025)

India has expanded its trade relationship with the United States in FY 2024–2025, cementing the U.S. as India’s largest export destination. This period witnessed robust growth in exports, driven by a diverse range of products and commodities across sectors.
India–U.S. Trade Overview (FY 2024–2025)
Total Exports to U.S.: $86.5 billion (up 11.6% from previous year)
-
Dominant Sectors: Pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewelry, petroleum products, textiles and apparel
Top 10 Export Products from India to U.S. (FY 2024–2025)
|
Rank
|
Product/Commodity
|
Export Value (USD Billion)
|
Key Notes
|
1
|
Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals
|
10.17
|
Includes diamonds, gold, gemstones, jewelry
|
2
|
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
|
9.89
|
Smartphones, telecom equipment, electronics
|
3
|
Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
|
7.55–8.10
|
Generic medicines, vaccines, APIs
|
4
|
Mineral Fuels & Petroleum Products
|
6.52–7.0
|
Refined petroleum, fuels, oils
|
5
|
Machinery & Engineering Goods
|
5.99–7.1
|
Boilers, turbines, machinery, auto components
|
6
|
Gems & Jewellery
|
~5.3–8.5
|
Fine jewelry, processed stones
|
7
|
Apparel & Textiles
|
2.51–2.8
|
Cotton garments, textiles, readymades
|
8
|
Articles of Iron or Steel
|
2.76
|
Steel pipes, bars, sheets
|
9
|
Organic Chemicals
|
2.55
|
Intermediates, bulk chemicals
|
10
|
Vehicles (excl. Rail/Tram)
|
2.58
|
Cars, auto parts, motorcycles
Key Trends:
-
Surge in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments
-
Resilience in traditional sectors like apparel and textiles
-
Competitive edge for Indian exporters due to U.S. tariff shifts in 2025.
Product Insights
1. Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals
India continues to be a significant supplier of diamonds, gold jewelry, and precious stones to the U.S., utilizing centers such as Surat as cutting and polishing hubs.
2. Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Exports, led by smartphone and telecom equipment (particularly iPhone production), experienced year-over-year growth supported by U.S. demand and positive tariffs.
3. Pharmaceuticals
India is a major global exporter of generic medicines and vaccine intermediates, with its biggest single market the U.S.
4. Petroleum Products
Among its exports are refined petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, reflecting the increase in India's refining capacity.
5. Machinery & Engineering Goods
Comprises a vast range of industrial machines, auto parts, boilers, and turbines.
6. Gems & Jewellery
In addition to loose gems, India exports high-value jewellery and value-added gems.
7. Apparel & Textiles
Classic strengths in textiles, clothing (cotton, silk, wool), and home textiles continue export momentum very strong.
8. Articles of Iron or Steel
Includes steel items, pipes, and building materials.
9. Organic Chemicals
Increased U.S. demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has spurred strong Indian exports.
10. Vehicles
India exports a variety of automobiles, motorcycles, and auto parts to the US.
Strategic Elements Fueling Export Development
-
Tariff Dynamics: In most industries, but especially in chemicals, textiles, and smartphones, Indian exporters have benefited financially from changes in U.S. tariffs.
-
Diversification: Indian exports are shifting from traditional goods like clothing to more valuable niches like machinery and electronics.
-
Government Programs: Recent expansion has been fueled by support for manufacturing and export-oriented sectors.
India's exports to the United States in FY 2024–2025 show both qualitative and numerical diversification. The foundation of this thriving trade relationship is made up of engineering products, hydrocarbons, gems, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.
India's biggest trading partner will still be the United States, especially when international supply chains resume operations and new trade agreements are made.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation