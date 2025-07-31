TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Top Products and Commodities Exported from India to U.S (FY 2024-2025)

India's exports to the U.S. surged by 11.6% to $86.5 billion in FY 2024–2025, solidifying the U.S. as India's largest export destination. Key products include precious stones, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods, reflecting diversification beyond traditional sectors. Favorable U.S. tariff shifts further boosted Indian exporters, strengthening this vital trade relationship.

ByKirti Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 17:31 IST

 

India has expanded its trade relationship with the United States in FY 2024–2025, cementing the U.S. as India’s largest export destination. This period witnessed robust growth in exports, driven by a diverse range of products and commodities across sectors.

India–U.S. Trade Overview (FY 2024–2025)

Total Exports to U.S.: $86.5 billion (up 11.6% from previous year)

  • Dominant Sectors: Pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewelry, petroleum products, textiles and apparel

Top 10 Export Products from India to U.S. (FY 2024–2025)

Rank

Product/Commodity

Export Value (USD Billion)

Key Notes

1

Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals

10.17

Includes diamonds, gold, gemstones, jewelry

2

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

9.89

Smartphones, telecom equipment, electronics

3

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

7.55–8.10

Generic medicines, vaccines, APIs

4

Mineral Fuels & Petroleum Products

6.52–7.0

Refined petroleum, fuels, oils

5

Machinery & Engineering Goods

5.99–7.1

Boilers, turbines, machinery, auto components

6

Gems & Jewellery

~5.3–8.5

Fine jewelry, processed stones

7

Apparel & Textiles

2.51–2.8

Cotton garments, textiles, readymades

8

Articles of Iron or Steel

2.76

Steel pipes, bars, sheets

9

Organic Chemicals

2.55

Intermediates, bulk chemicals

10

Vehicles (excl. Rail/Tram)

2.58

Cars, auto parts, motorcycles

Key Trends:

  • Surge in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments

  • Resilience in traditional sectors like apparel and textiles

  • Competitive edge for Indian exporters due to U.S. tariff shifts in 2025.

Product Insights

1. Pearls, Precious Stones & Metals

India continues to be a significant supplier of diamonds, gold jewelry, and precious stones to the U.S., utilizing centers such as Surat as cutting and polishing hubs.

2. Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Exports, led by smartphone and telecom equipment (particularly iPhone production), experienced year-over-year growth supported by U.S. demand and positive tariffs.

3. Pharmaceuticals

India is a major global exporter of generic medicines and vaccine intermediates, with its biggest single market the U.S.

4. Petroleum Products

Among its exports are refined petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, reflecting the increase in India's refining capacity.

5. Machinery & Engineering Goods

Comprises a vast range of industrial machines, auto parts, boilers, and turbines.

6. Gems & Jewellery

In addition to loose gems, India exports high-value jewellery and value-added gems.

7. Apparel & Textiles

Classic strengths in textiles, clothing (cotton, silk, wool), and home textiles continue export momentum very strong.

8. Articles of Iron or Steel

Includes steel items, pipes, and building materials.

9. Organic Chemicals

Increased U.S. demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has spurred strong Indian exports.

10. Vehicles

India exports a variety of automobiles, motorcycles, and auto parts to the US.

Strategic Elements Fueling Export Development

  • Tariff Dynamics: In most industries, but especially in chemicals, textiles, and smartphones, Indian exporters have benefited financially from changes in U.S. tariffs.

  • Diversification: Indian exports are shifting from traditional goods like clothing to more valuable niches like machinery and electronics.

  • Government Programs: Recent expansion has been fueled by support for manufacturing and export-oriented sectors.

India's exports to the United States in FY 2024–2025 show both qualitative and numerical diversification. The foundation of this thriving trade relationship is made up of engineering products, hydrocarbons, gems, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. 

India's biggest trading partner will still be the United States, especially when international supply chains resume operations and new trade agreements are made.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News