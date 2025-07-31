Kerala May Shift School Holidays: Education Minister Invites Suggestions from Parents, Teachers, Students

Kerala’s Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, is thinking about changing the school summer holidays. Right now, students get holidays in April and May, but the weather is very hot. However, when schools reopen in June, it starts raining heavily. This monsoon season causes floods, and sometimes schools have to stay closed, which affects studies.

Because of this, the Minister has asked for public suggestions on whether vacations should be moved to June and July instead. He said many teachers and students liked the idea during his visits to schools. But, making this change is not easy. It needs rule changes, and he wants to talk with teachers, parents, and government officials before deciding.

Braille Books and Teacher Salaries

The Minister also shared some important updates: