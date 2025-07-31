TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

List of U.S. Territories with Their Own Time Zones

The U.S. has several overseas territories, each with unique time zones due to their diverse locations across the Caribbean and Pacific. These include Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands (Atlantic Standard Time, UTC -4), American Samoa (Samoa Standard Time, UTC -11), Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands (Chamorro Standard Time, UTC +10). Most do not observe Daylight Saving Time, creating significant time differences important for coordination.

ByAyukta Zisha
Jul 31, 2025, 08:16 EDT
List of U.S. Territories with Their Own Time Zones
List of U.S. Territories with Their Own Time Zones

In addition to its 50 states, the United States also comprises several overseas territories, each with its own distinct geography, culture, and time zone. Many of the territories are located throughout the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean; also, they are on separate clocks from the continental U.S. Because many of the territories do not ally with Daylight Saving Time (and a few of them are so far away that they sit a full day earlier or later than the continental U.S.)

These time zone differences are important for any travelers, businesses, or other groups that will need to coordinate activities across time zones. All territories range from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Atlantic to Guam and American Samoa in the Pacific Ocean, making all of them a fascinating, complete context of the global reach of the government of the USA.

Check Out: What are the U.S. Time Zones? List of 6 U.S. Time Zones Explained

List of U.S. Territories with their own Time Zones

Territory

Time Zone

UTC Offset

DST Observed?

Puerto Rico

Atlantic Standard Time

UTC -4

No

U.S. Virgin Islands

Atlantic Standard Time

UTC -4

No

American Samoa

Samoa Standard Time

UTC -11

No

Guam

Chamorro Standard Time

UTC +10

No

Northern Mariana Islands

Chamorro Standard Time

UTC +10

No

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico profile - BBC News

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are both located in the Atlantic Standard Time zone (AST), which is four hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC-4). Like most of the mainland United States, they do not observe Daylight Saving Time. 

Even though it is summer, these locations remain an hour ahead of the U.S. East Coast, which observes Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4). 

Their reasoning for avoiding time changes is, of course, that making a time change between day and night locally is simpler than making time schedules with the mainland. They live in the Caribbean (after all), so their time and seasons are more similar to their neighboring island nations than to the contiguous U.S.

American Samoa

American Samoa | National Geographic Kids

American Samoa, located in the South Pacific southeast of independent Samoa, operates on Samoa Standard Time (SST), which is UTC-11. American Samoa is one of the last places on Earth where each calendar day begins. 

Unlike the continental U.S., there is no Daylight Saving Time in American Samoa, so the time is consistent no matter what time of year it is. 

Because of the South Pacific location of American Samoa, which comprises many islands and is quite a distance from the U.S. mainland (up to six hours behind Eastern Standard Time, and longer when Daylight Saving Time is implemented), will have an impact as it relates to communication, travel, planning trips, and working with the mainland as well as the regions around it.

Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands

ASTDD | Territorial and Jurisdiction Oral Health Programs | Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands are in Chamorro Standard Time, UTC+10 or ChST. Located in the western Pacific Ocean, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands are the first jurisdictions in the United States to experience each new calendar date. 

These U.S. territories do not use Daylight Saving Time; thus, their time zones are stable throughout the year. Due to their geographic position, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands are effectively UTC+14 to 15 with respect to the U.S. East Coast, depending on the period of the year. 

The time distance presents a challenge for coordination and communications with Guamanian and Northern Mariana Islands government, military, and business operations in the mainland United States, even though the remoteness of these territories is strategically important.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags