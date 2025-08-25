PUBDET Result 2025 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Final Answer key, Rank Card PDF Here

PUBDET Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the result and final answer key for the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 today, August 25, 2025.
Students who gave the exam can check their results and answer key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ by entering their login details.
As per WBJEEB, the final answer key was made after carefully checking all responses and reviewing the challenges raised by students. Check this article for a direct link to download the PUBDET Result 2025.
Direct Link: PUBDET Scorecard 2025 Download Link
Steps to Download PUBDET Result 2025
Students can follow the given steps to download the PUBDET Result 2025:
-
Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/
-
Click on the link that says “PUBDET 2025 Result”
-
Enter your application number and password/date of birth, security pin.
-
Click on the Submit button
-
Your PUBDET 2025 result will appear on the screen
-
Download it and take a printout for future use
Click here:PUBDET Final Answer Key 2025 PDF
PUBDET Final Answer Key 2025
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the PUBDET Final Answer Key 2025 on August 25, 2025. The final key was prepared after reviewing student challenges and post-exam checks. Candidates can download it from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ using their login details.
Details Mentioned on PUBDET Rank Card 2025
PUBDET Rank Card 2025 will have all the key details about the student’s result. Candidates should carefully check the information printed on it. The rank card will show:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Category (General/SC/ST/OBC etc.)
-
Qualifying Status
-
Cut-off Mark
-
Total Marks out of 100
-
All India Rank (AIR)
-
Application Number
-
Subject
