PUBDET Result 2025 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Final Answer key, Rank Card PDF Here

PUBDET Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the result and final answer key for the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 today, August 25, 2025.

Students who gave the exam can check their results and answer key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ by entering their login details.

As per WBJEEB, the final answer key was made after carefully checking all responses and reviewing the challenges raised by students. Check this article for a direct link to download the PUBDET Result 2025.

Direct Link: PUBDET Scorecard 2025 Download Link

Steps to Download PUBDET Result 2025

Students can follow the given steps to download the PUBDET Result 2025: