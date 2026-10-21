JNU Student Protest Ends: Varsity Agrees to Revoke Student Rustications and Review CPO Manual
JNUSU Hunger Strike: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) officially called off its 17-day hunger strike on October 20, 2026, following a landmark agreement with the university administration. The decision came after a high-level committee meeting headed by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, where the Vice-Chancellor directed the immediate revocation of the rustication orders issued against five student office-bearers, agreed to review the contentious Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, and committed to dropping ongoing proctorial inquiries and FIRs.
JNUSU Hunger Strike: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) officially ended its 17-day-long hunger strike on October 20, 2026, through a historic agreement with the university administration. This was done after a meeting at a high level in which the committee was chaired by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, and in which the Vice Chancellor ordered the immediate withdrawal of rustication orders passed against five student office bearers, including the JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, and promised to agree to the revision of the controversial Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, and also to withdraw all pending proctorial cases and FIRs.
Apart from the withdrawal of the disciplinary cases, the university administration committed itself to set up a joint committee of students to recommend the removal of certain clauses from the CPO manual. Other than that, the university administration agreed to implement other student demands related to campus infrastructure and welfare of students like conducting structural audits of Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels, fixing up the basic facilities, conducting the audit of the Equal Opportunity Cell and examining the hike of 25% in Means Cum Merit (MCM) scholarships.
JNU Student Protest: Key Demands Accepted by Administration
Below aare the key demand accepnted by the JNU administration reatred to the JNU Student Protest:
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Category
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Accepted Demand & Official Administrative Assurance
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Implementation Timeline
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Student Rustications
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Immediate revocation of rustication orders for 5 student representatives (including JNUSU President Aditi Mishra).
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Effective Immediately
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CPO Manual Review
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Formation of a committee including JNUSU office-bearers to review and remove restrictive discipline clauses.
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Committee Formed
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Proctorial Inquiries & FIRs
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Withdrawal of inquiries and legal proceedings linked to anti-rustication and UGC regulation protests.
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Under Process
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Hostel & Infrastructure
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Structural audits of Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels; repair of all hostel geysers.
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Within 2 Weeks
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Campus Facilities
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Opening of CSLG canteen, extending school library hours to 9:00 PM, and mess reopening checks.
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Immediate Action
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Financial Assistance
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Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) audit report and consideration of a 25% hike in MCM scholarships.
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Audit within 1 Week
Major Highlights of the JNU Student Protest
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Resolution of 17-Day Fast: JNUSU formally concluded its 17-day fast on October 20, 2026, after successful administrative talks.
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Withdrawal of Rustication Orders: The Vice-Chancellor ordered an immediate withdrawal of rustication orders imposed on five student office-bearers.
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Amendment of CPO Manual: Formation of a joint committee of students to amend clauses of the Chief Proctor Office manual.
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Retraction of Legal Proceedings: The university administration decided to withdraw all pending police FIRs and proctorial cases from student agitation.
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Infrastructure Audit of Hostels: Structural repair work for Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels has been approved; also geysers to be fixed in two weeks.
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academic & Welfare Upgrades: Promised actions include reviewing JNUEE entrance tests, reviewing equal opportunity policies, and assessing 25 percent scholarship increase.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.