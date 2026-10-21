JNU Student Protest Ends: Varsity Agrees to Revoke Student Rustications and Review CPO Manual

JNUSU Hunger Strike: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) officially ended its 17-day-long hunger strike on October 20, 2026, through a historic agreement with the university administration. This was done after a meeting at a high level in which the committee was chaired by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, and in which the Vice Chancellor ordered the immediate withdrawal of rustication orders passed against five student office bearers, including the JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, and promised to agree to the revision of the controversial Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, and also to withdraw all pending proctorial cases and FIRs.

Apart from the withdrawal of the disciplinary cases, the university administration committed itself to set up a joint committee of students to recommend the removal of certain clauses from the CPO manual. Other than that, the university administration agreed to implement other student demands related to campus infrastructure and welfare of students like conducting structural audits of Tapti and Mahi-Mandavi hostels, fixing up the basic facilities, conducting the audit of the Equal Opportunity Cell and examining the hike of 25% in Means Cum Merit (MCM) scholarships.