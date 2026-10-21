PSB LBO Result 2026 Released at punjabandsind.bank.in, Download Phase III Merit List PDF Here

Key Points Punjab & Sind Bank declared LBO Phase III Result 2026 on October 21, 2026.

587 candidates provisionally shortlisted for 1,000 LBO vacancies.

Shortlisted candidates proceed to Language Proficiency Test & document verification.

PSB LBO Result 2026: Punjab & Sind Bank has released the Phase III result for Local Bank Officer (LBO) Recruitment 2026. The bank declared the result on October 21, 2026 listing the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for further selection. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can check their roll numbers in the result PDF available on the bank’s official website at punjabandsind.bank.in. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test, followed by document verification. Through this recruitment the bank will fill a total of 1,000 vacancies for Local Bank Officers on a regular basis. The bank has released the result in PDF format with a total of 587 candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage. The shortlisted candidates belong to the following 17 states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the PSB LBO Phase III result in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Punjab & Sind Bank Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Recruitment Phase Phase III Result Status Released Result Release Date October 21, 2026 Result Format PDF No of candidates shortlisted 587 Shortlist Details Roll numbers of candidates Next Stages Language Proficiency Test and Document Verification Official Website punjabandsind.bank.in Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Result 2026 Download Link The official notification for the Punjab and Sind bank was officially released on March 31, 2026 under the Advt No HOHRD/REC/LBO/2026-27. Candidates can check the PSB LBO Phase III result through the bank official recruitment page. The notice is available in PDF format and contains state wise lists of shortlisted candidates. Check the direct link to download the Punjab and Sind bank from the direct link provided below.

Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Result 2026 Link Click Here How to Download PSB LBO Result 2026 PDF? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the merit list pdf- Visit the official website of Punjab & Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in.

The homepage will appear now visit the Recruitment section.

Now click on the link titled Lateral Recruitment of Local Bank Officers (Phase III).

The merit list pdf contain the state wise list will open on your screen

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number in the search box.

Check whether your roll number appears in the shortlist.

Save the result for future references. Details Mentioned in Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Result 2026 PDF The PSB LBO Phase III result notice contains the following details- Roll Numbers: Roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for next stage.

State-Wise List: Candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stages are placed under their respective state wise merit list pdf.

Provisional Shortlist: The list is provisional and does not confirm final selection.

Language Proficiency Test: Candidates who have been will now appear for the Language Proficiency Test.

Document Verification: After qualifying in the LPT Test candidates undergo document verification as part of the remaining process.

Final Merit List: The final merit list would be prepared based on the performance of candidates in respective selection stages.