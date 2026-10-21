India's Praveen Kumar delivered a record-breaking performance to win gold in the men's high jump T44/64 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, October 21. Fellow Indian athlete Banti secured the silver medal, giving India a memorable one-two finish in the competition. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the athlete on social media. He said: Praveen Kumar continues his successes at the Asian Para Games! With a magnificent jump, he has successfully defended his Gold Medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event, breaking his own Games Record. This extraordinary achievement reflects his consistency, sporting brilliance and relentless pursuit of excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Praveen for once again making the nation proud: PM Narendra Modi Praveen Kumar continues his successes at the Asian Para Games! With a magnificent jump, he has successfully defended his Gold Medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event, breaking his own Games Record. This extraordinary achievement reflects his consistency, sporting brilliance and relentless pursuit of excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Praveen for once again making the nation proud: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 21, 2026

Praveen cleared 2.05 metres to create a new Asian Para Games record, while Banti registered a personal best of 1.92 metres. Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov finished third with a jump of 1.86 metres. The victory was India's second gold medal of the day and its 11th gold overall at the continental para-sports event. Praveen Sets New Record in Asian Para Games 2026 Praveen started his campaign by clearing 1.92 metres before raising the bar to two metres. The clearance surpassed the previous Games record of 1.95 metres, set by Giyazov at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. The Indian athlete later cleared 2.05 metres to secure the gold medal and further improve the record. His performance reinforced his position among India's leading para-athletes, following several successful appearances at major international competitions.

Praveen Kumar’s Story: From Tokyo Silver to Paris Paralympic Gold Praveen, who hails from Govindgarh village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, has built an impressive record in para athletics. He won his first Paralympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, held in 2021, earning silver in the men's high jump T64 event with a 2.07-metre jump. The performance also established an Asian record. In 2023, he clinched gold at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. He followed that achievement with another major success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he claimed gold in the men's high jump T64 with a clearance of 2.08 metres. Praveen also secured bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, clearing two metres in the men's high jump T64 competition. India's Growing Success in 2026 Asian Para Games