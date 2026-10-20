Pranav Soorma Wins Gold at Asian Para Games 2026, Creates New Asian Record in Discus Throw

In the Asian Para Games 2026, Pranav Soorma Wins Gold for India in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 event on October 20, 2026 and set the new Asian record in Discuss Throw of 11.66 metres in the F51 category, who got the 932 Raza points.

Due to his performance, India added another goal in the medal tally at Asian Para Games 2026. Let’s explore his winning performance, Pranav Soorma, and What Is the F51 Category in Para Athletics?

Pranav Soorma’s Winning Performance

Pranav Soorma, who has given excellent performance in the men’s discus throw event at Asian Para Games 2026, at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

He set the new record at Asian Para Games 2026 by his best throw of 11.66 metres and earned 932 Raza points, which put him at the top position in the ranking.

The event brought together athletes from the F51, F52 and F53 sport classes. Since these categories include athletes with different levels of physical impairment, the results are calculated using the Raza points system. This means the final rankings depend on points rather than the throw distance alone.