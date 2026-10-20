Pranav Soorma Wins Gold at Asian Para Games 2026, Creates New Asian Record in Discus Throw
Pranav Soorma wins gold at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an 11.66m discus throw, setting a new Asian record in the F51 category with 932 Raza points.
In the Asian Para Games 2026, Pranav Soorma Wins Gold for India in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 event on October 20, 2026 and set the new Asian record in Discuss Throw of 11.66 metres in the F51 category, who got the 932 Raza points.
Due to his performance, India added another goal in the medal tally at Asian Para Games 2026. Let’s explore his winning performance, Pranav Soorma, and What Is the F51 Category in Para Athletics?
Pranav Soorma’s Winning Performance
Pranav Soorma, who has given excellent performance in the men’s discus throw event at Asian Para Games 2026, at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
He set the new record at Asian Para Games 2026 by his best throw of 11.66 metres and earned 932 Raza points, which put him at the top position in the ranking.
The event brought together athletes from the F51, F52 and F53 sport classes. Since these categories include athletes with different levels of physical impairment, the results are calculated using the Raza points system. This means the final rankings depend on points rather than the throw distance alone.
Ram Ratan Singh finished second with 809 Raza points after a throw of 10.35 metres. Iran’s Alireza Hemami secured the third position in the combined event.
GOLD FOR PRANAV SOORMA! Pranav Soorma clinches gold in the Men’s Discus Throw F51/52/53 at the #AsianParaGames2026, adding another glorious triumph to India’s Para Athletics campaign! #ParaAthletics #TeamIndia #Cheer4Bharat https://t.co/UQhyyPWqgd— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 20, 2026
Pranav Soorma: Gold Medal and Asian Record Details
Here are the key details of Pranav Soorma’s achievement at the Asian Para Games 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Athlete’s Name
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Pranav Soorma
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Country
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India
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Sporting Event
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Asian Para Games 2026
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Sport
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Para Athletics
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Event
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Men’s Discus Throw F51/52/53
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Medal Won
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Gold
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Winning Throw
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11.66 metres
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Raza Points
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932
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Record
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New Asian record in the F51 category
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Silver Medal Winner
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Ram Ratan Singh
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Host City
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Nagoya, Japan
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Date
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October 20, 2026
Who Is Pranav Soorma?
Pranav Soorma is an Indian para-athlete who competes in throwing events. His journey is a powerful example of courage, hard work and determination.
At the age of 16, he suffered a serious spinal cord injury that left him paralysed. Despite this life-changing setback, he refused to give up on his dreams. He later took up para-athletics and worked hard to build a successful career in the sport.
Soorma has represented India in several major international competitions. He won gold in the men’s club throw F51 event at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. He also won a silver medal in the same event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
His latest gold medal in the discus throw adds another proud chapter to his sporting journey.
What Is the F51 Category in Para Athletics?
F51 is a classification used in para-athletics field events for athletes with significant physical impairments that affect throwing movements.
Athletes in this category usually compete while seated in a specially designed throwing chair. Their performance depends on factors such as upper-body strength, throwing technique and control.
In combined events like F51/52/53, athletes from different sport classes compete together. The Raza points system helps ensure a fair comparison of their performances.
Conclusion
Pranav Soorma’s gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 is a major achievement for Indian para-athletics. His throw of 11.66 metres and 932 Raza points helped him secure the top position and set a new Asian record in the F51 category.
With Ram Ratan Singh winning silver, India achieved a memorable one-two finish. Soorma’s journey continues to inspire young athletes to stay determined, work hard and overcome every challenge life brings.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.