Police Commemoration Day 2026: How Many Police Personnel Lost Their Lives in the 1959 Incident?

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. The day remembers 10 police personnel who were killed in an attack by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. Keep reading to know in detail.

How Many Police Personnel Lost Their Lives in the 1959 Incident?

10 police personnel lost their lives in the Hot Springs incident on October 21, 1959. They were part of a patrol party searching for missing members near the Indo-Tibetan border. Chinese troops attacked the patrol party during the search. Seven personnel were captured while others managed to escape. The bodies of the deceased were returned on November 28 in 1959.

What Happened at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959?

On October 20, 1959, three reconnaissance parties were sent out from Hot Springs in Ladakh. Two parties returned, but the third party went missing. The missing party included two police constables and a porter. On October 21 a search party of around 20 personnel went out to find them. Karam Singh was the officer of the Intelligence Bureau who led the party. Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at the Indian personnel. Ten personnel were killed and seven were captured.