Police Commemoration Day 2026: How Many Police Personnel Lost Their Lives in the 1959 Incident?
Police Commemoration Day 2026: Know how 10 police personnel lost their lives in the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Ladakh, its history and significance.
Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. The day remembers 10 police personnel who were killed in an attack by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. Keep reading to know in detail.
How Many Police Personnel Lost Their Lives in the 1959 Incident?
10 police personnel lost their lives in the Hot Springs incident on October 21, 1959. They were part of a patrol party searching for missing members near the Indo-Tibetan border. Chinese troops attacked the patrol party during the search. Seven personnel were captured while others managed to escape. The bodies of the deceased were returned on November 28 in 1959.
What Happened at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959?
On October 20, 1959, three reconnaissance parties were sent out from Hot Springs in Ladakh. Two parties returned, but the third party went missing. The missing party included two police constables and a porter. On October 21 a search party of around 20 personnel went out to find them. Karam Singh was the officer of the Intelligence Bureau who led the party. Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at the Indian personnel. Ten personnel were killed and seven were captured.
Why Is Police Commemoration Day Observed on October 21?
The day marks the sacrifice of 10 police personnel killed in the 1959 Hot Springs incident. It honours police personnel who died while performing their duties. The date was chosen during the annual conference of Inspectors General of Police in 1960.
What Is the Significance of Police Commemoration Day 2026?
Police Commemoration Day 2026 will be observed on October 21 as every year. It pays tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
What Is the National Police Memorial?
The National Police Memorial is located in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated it to the nation on October 21 in 2018. It honours police personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the country.
What is inside National Police Memorial?
The memorial has three main parts: a central sculpture, the Wall of Valour and a museum. The Wall of Valour carries the names of police personnel who died in the line of duty. The museum presents the history of policing in India.
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