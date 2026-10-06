Stargazers across the world are in for a rare double celestial event treat in October. The Draconid meteor shower and Orionid meteor showers will light up the night sky in october 2026.

The Draconids lead the display by peaking on the night of October 8 and 9 under near total darkness due to a 1% illuminated Moon phase. Just a few days later, the Orionids meteor shower take place on October 21st and 22nd.

According to NASA and astronomy websites, it is possible to see the displays during these days. Meaning, there are great opportunities for observing meteor showers all over the world this October.

When is Draconid Meteor Shower 2026 Peak Visibility?

The Draconid 2026 meteor shower will be visible between October 6 to 10th. But it provides an impressive peak display on October 8 evening until early morning of October 9.