Orionids Meteor Shower Peak Tonight: When and Where to See Halley's Comet Debris in Night Sky

The Orionids meteor shower reaches at its peak during the period between October 21 and October 22. And it provides the chance for people around the world to see fragements of the Halley's Comet burning in the Earth's atmosphere.

According to EarthSky and American Meteor Society, the Orionids meteor shower's peak activity will occur at about 18:00 UTC on October 21. The number of meteors per hour is expected to be up to 10-20 under favorable conditions.

The icy bits move through the atmosphere at a speed of 70 kilometers per second and create bright light trails visible for several seconds.

Hereon you will find out more information about how to watch the Orniods meteor shower in October 2026 based on its peak times and visibility zone.