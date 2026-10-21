Which Indian City Is Called the Birthplace of Indian Cinema?
Mumbai is known as the birthplace of Indian cinema and the City of Dreams. Know why it earned these titles, its connection with Bollywood, Dadasaheb Phalke and India’s first feature film.
Mumbai is one of India’s most famous cities. It is known by several names including the City of Dreams, Financial Capital of India and the heart of Bollywood. Mumbai holds a special place in Indian cinema’s history. Dadasaheb Phalke made Raja Harishchandra which was India’s first feature film, which was released in 1913. Keep reading to read in detail.
Which City Is Called the Birthplace of Indian Cinema?
Mumbai is the birthplace of Indian Cinema. Mumbai is known for it's early development of Indian cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke produced Raja Harishchandra in the city. The film was released on 3 May 1913.
Why Is Mumbai Called the City of Dreams?
Mumbai is popularly known as the City of Dreams because people from different parts of India come here to pursue their ambitions. Thousands of aspiring actors, singers, directors, writers and other creative professionals come to Mumbai hoping to establish careers.
Why Is Mumbai Famous for Bollywood?
Mumbai is the main production centre for the Hindi-language film industry commonly called Bollywood. The city has film studios, production companies, casting agencies and post-production facilities. Many actors, directors, screenwriters and other film professionals live and work in Mumbai. Mumbai Film City, located in Goregaon, provides facilities for film and television shoots. The complex was established in 1977 and renamed Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in 2001.
Who Is Known as the Father of Indian Cinema?
Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the Father of Indian Cinema. His full name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. He directed and produced Raja Harishchandra, India’s first full-length feature film.
Which Was the First Indian Feature Film?
|Property
|Details
|Film
|Raja Harishchandra
|Director
|Dadasaheb Phalke
|Release Date
|3 May 1913
|Location
|Bombay (now Mumbai)
|Film Type
|Silent feature film
|Story
|Based on the legendary King Harishchandra
Why Is Mumbai Called the Financial Capital of India?
Mumbai is widely recognised as India’s financial capital. It hosts the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. The city has major banks, financial institutions, corporate offices and investment firms. The Reserve Bank of India’s central office is located in Mumbai.
What was the old name of Mumbai?
Mumbai was formerly known as Bombay. The city developed from a group of seven islands along India’s western coast. Portuguese rule introduced the name Bombaim in historical records. The British later used the name Bombay. The city was officially renamed Mumbai in 1995.
Why Is Mumbai Also Called the City of Seven Islands?
Mumbai originated as a group of seven islands along the Arabian Sea. The islands associated with the formation of Mumbai include Bombay, Colaba, Old Woman’s Island, Mahim, Mazagaon, Parel and Worli.
What Are the Other Names of Mumbai?
|Nickname
|Why Mumbai Is Known by This Name
|City of Dreams
|People move to Mumbai to pursue ambitions and career opportunities.
|Financial Capital of India
|The city is a major centre for banking, finance and stock markets.
|Bollywood City
|Mumbai is the principal centre of Hindi film production.
|City of Seven Islands
|Modern Mumbai developed from seven islands connected through reclamation.
|City That Never Sleeps
|Its busy commercial areas, entertainment venues and active urban life continue late into the night.
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