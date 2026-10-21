Which Indian City Is Called the Birthplace of Indian Cinema?

Mumbai is one of India’s most famous cities. It is known by several names including the City of Dreams, Financial Capital of India and the heart of Bollywood. Mumbai holds a special place in Indian cinema’s history. Dadasaheb Phalke made Raja Harishchandra which was India’s first feature film, which was released in 1913. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which City Is Called the Birthplace of Indian Cinema?

Mumbai is the birthplace of Indian Cinema. Mumbai is known for it's early development of Indian cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke produced Raja Harishchandra in the city. The film was released on 3 May 1913.

Why Is Mumbai Called the City of Dreams?

Mumbai is popularly known as the City of Dreams because people from different parts of India come here to pursue their ambitions. Thousands of aspiring actors, singers, directors, writers and other creative professionals come to Mumbai hoping to establish careers.