JMI Announces Online Classes Until November 24, End Semester Practicals and Viva to be Held Online

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JMI Student Protest, Exams Online: Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a notification extending online classes for students. As per the latest notification issued, online classes have been extended until November 24, 2026. The university has decided to extend the online classes considering the campus situation and concerns about the safety of students. JMI has also announced that the practical and viva exams for the odd semester students will also be conducted online. The End Semester Exam of all Practical, Field Work, Project Viva, and Minor Project Viva will be conducted from November 25 to 30, 2026, in online mode. Jamia Millia Islamia announces: 1. The online classes will be held till 24th November, 2026 2. Teaching (Odd Semester) through online mode shall end on 24th November, 2026; 3. The End Semester Exam of all Practical, Field Work, Project Viva, Minor Project Viva, etc. through online mode shall be conducted w.e.f. 25th November, 2026 to 30th November, 2026; 4. End Semester Exams of theory papers shall be conducted through online mode w.e.f. 1st December, 2026 to 24th December, 2026; 5. The Winter Vacation for the academic Session 2026-27 shall be observed w.e.f. 25th December 2026 to 12th January, 2027; 6. Even semester classes shall commence w.e.f. 13th January, 2027" — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

Major Changes Announced for Odd Semester Exam and Even Semester Classes According to the official notification issued, the following changes will be implemented considering the ongoing protests on the university campus 1. The online classes will be held till November 24, 2026 2. Teaching (Odd Semester) through online mode shall end on November 24, 2026; 3. The End Semester Exam of all Practical, Field Work, Project Viva, Minor Project Viva, etc. through online mode shall be conducted w.e.f. November 25, 2026 to November 30, 2026; 4. End Semester Exams of theory papers shall be conducted through online mode w.e.f. December 1, 2026 to December 24, 2026; 5. The Winter Vacation for the academic Session 2026-27 shall be observed w.e.f. December 25, 2026 to January 12, 2027 6. Even semester classes shall commence w.e.f. January 13, 2027

As per the notification issued, the decision to conduct classes and exams online was taken in a meeting of deans, heads of departments, directors and officials conducted at FTK-Centre for Information and Technology. The university has mentioned that the campus situation was not suitable for normal academic activities. Students Continue Hunger Strike Over Union Elections Student groups at the campus earlier mentioned that a delegation of teachers led by the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences conducted a discussion with student representatives and indicated that a meeting with the VC could be arranged. Students have, however, alleged that the promised meeting has not yet taken place. Students protesting have demanded a Students Union Constitution to be drafted and approved by December 20, 2026, with the election date announced within 15 days of approval and the election process to be completed by February 5, 2027. Students have also demanded an assurance that no disciplinary action will be taken against those protesting.