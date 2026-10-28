Himachal Pradesh Plans MBBS Internship Stipend Hike, AI-Based Medical Education

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Himachal Pradesh is considering an increase in the MBBS internship stipend as the state government plans to improve medical education through modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and better infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would make the necessary budgetary provisions for the proposed stipend hike. Sukhu shared the information during an interaction with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur on Tuesday. He also Outlined plans to expand college facilities, promote medical research and provide selected students with opportunities to study medical practices abroad. Scroll for more details. Himachal Pradesh MBBS Internship Stipend Hike Under Consideration The Himachal Pradesh government is considering increasing the stipend paid to MBBS interns. Sukhu said the government would make the required budgetary provisions for the proposed increase. However, the revised stipend amount and the implementation date have not yet been announced. Students will have to wait for an official update to know how much the stipend may increase and when the proposed change could take effect.

Hamirpur Medical College to Get New Infrastructure The state government is working to improve infrastructure at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, with several facilities under construction. According to the chief minister, the ongoing projects include a modern amphitheatre, an auditorium and a library. Separate hostels for 300 male and 300 female students are also being constructed to expand accommodation facilities on the campus. The college's layout plan has been prepared with the assistance of a Japanese company, Sukhu said.The government also plans to establish the following facilities at the institution: A super-speciality block

A cancer hospital

A dental college

A nursing college The proposed developments are aimed at expanding the institution's facilities and strengthening medical education in the region. Research activities will also be encouraged as part of the government's plans.