Himachal Pradesh Plans MBBS Internship Stipend Hike, AI-Based Medical Education
Himachal Pradesh is considering an MBBS internship stipend hike and plans to improve medical education with AI, new facilities and overseas training. Read the article to get complete details.
Himachal Pradesh is considering an increase in the MBBS internship stipend as the state government plans to improve medical education through modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and better infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would make the necessary budgetary provisions for the proposed stipend hike. Sukhu shared the information during an interaction with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur on Tuesday. He also Outlined plans to expand college facilities, promote medical research and provide selected students with opportunities to study medical practices abroad. Scroll for more details.
Himachal Pradesh MBBS Internship Stipend Hike Under Consideration
The Himachal Pradesh government is considering increasing the stipend paid to MBBS interns. Sukhu said the government would make the required budgetary provisions for the proposed increase. However, the revised stipend amount and the implementation date have not yet been announced. Students will have to wait for an official update to know how much the stipend may increase and when the proposed change could take effect.
Hamirpur Medical College to Get New Infrastructure
The state government is working to improve infrastructure at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, with several facilities under construction.
According to the chief minister, the ongoing projects include a modern amphitheatre, an auditorium and a library. Separate hostels for 300 male and 300 female students are also being constructed to expand accommodation facilities on the campus.
The college's layout plan has been prepared with the assistance of a Japanese company, Sukhu said.The government also plans to establish the following facilities at the institution:
- A super-speciality block
- A cancer hospital
- A dental college
- A nursing college
The proposed developments are aimed at expanding the institution's facilities and strengthening medical education in the region. Research activities will also be encouraged as part of the government's plans.
Government Focuses on AI and Modern Medical Education
The Himachal Pradesh government is working to incorporate modern technology and artificial intelligence into medical education. The initiative is part of its efforts to improve the quality of training and strengthen the state's medical institutions.
Along with infrastructure development, the government intends to encourage research and provide students with opportunities to learn about advances in medical practices. However, specific AI-based programmes and their implementation timelines have not been announced in the information available.
Medical Students to Be Sent Abroad for Training
The state government is also preparing to send selected medical students abroad to learn about best practices in medicine.Sukhu said the selection process for 10 postgraduate students and 10 MBBS students from each medical college in Himachal Pradesh was nearly complete. The selected students will be sent overseas to gain exposure to medical practices followed in other countries.The government has not yet specified the countries where the students will travel, the duration of the programme or the expected departure dates.
What Medical Students Should Know
The proposed MBBS internship stipend hike, infrastructure expansion and overseas learning opportunities form part of Himachal Pradesh's broader efforts to strengthen medical education.
However, the stipend increase remains under consideration, and the government has not announced the revised amount or implementation date. Students should look for further official announcements for confirmation of the proposed change and additional details about the planned facilities and overseas training programme.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.