FMS Delhi MBA Application Form 2027 Released at fms.edu, Check Eligibility and Selection Process

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, has opened applications for its two-year full-time MBA programme for the 2027–2029 academic batch. Interested candidates can complete the online registration through the official admission portal by November 25, 2026. Admission will be based on CAT 2026 performance, academic records and subsequent selection rounds. Applicants should check the prescribed eligibility conditions and selection parameters before submitting their forms. Candidates must also ensure that their personal and academic details are accurate during registration. Scroll the article to get complete details. FMS Delhi MBA Admission 2027: Apply Online The last date to register for the MBA programme is November 25, 2026. Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline and follow the instructions provided on the admission portal. Applicants should enter their details carefully, particularly information that may not be editable after registration. They should also review the applicable application requirements before submitting the form. Candidates seeking admission to the MBA (Full-Time) programme can access the application portal through the links below.

New registration: https://fmsadmissions.co.in/Account/Register Candidate login: https://fmsadmissions.co.in/Account/Login Official website: https://www.fms.edu/ FMS Delhi MBA Eligibility Criteria 2027 Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree obtained after completing 12 years of formal schooling. The degree must be of at least three years' duration and may be in any discipline.The minimum graduation marks specified in the supplied admission information are as follows: Candidate category Minimum graduation marks Unreserved category 50% aggregate or equivalent CGPA SC/ST Passing marks in the qualifying degree PwBD, CW and OBC At least 45% aggregate Candidates appearing for their final-year bachelor's degree examinations can also apply, subject to the prescribed admission conditions. They must provide proof of completing their degree with the required marks within the deadline specified by the university. Applicants should consult the official admission bulletin to confirm the eligibility requirements applicable to their category before registering.

FMS Delhi MBA Selection Criteria 2027 FMS Delhi uses CAT 2026 performance to shortlist candidates for the subsequent selection rounds. The weighted CAT score for shortlisting considers all three sections of the examination. The sectional weightage provided in the supplied information is: CAT section Weightage Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 40% Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) 30% Quantitative Ability (QA) 30% Candidates shortlisted for further evaluation are assessed through additional components, including a Statement of Purpose (SOP), an extempore and a personal interview. FMS Delhi MBA Final Selection Weightage The supplied selection criteria allocate weightage across CAT performance, school marks and the subsequent evaluation rounds.

Selection component Weightage Weighted CAT 2026 score 50% Class 10 marks 10% Class 12 marks 10% Statement of Purpose (SOP) 10% Extempore 5% Personal interview 15% Total 100% Class 10 and Class 12 marks are evaluated using prescribed percentage slabs. According to the supplied information, candidates scoring 75% or above receive the maximum weightage for each of these components, while lower scores receive proportionate marks. The supplied criteria also provide an additional five marks for female candidates at the final selection stage. Candidates should refer to the official admission bulletin for the precise implementation of this provision and the complete selection methodology. CAT 2026 Admit Card Date and Latest Update Candidates applying to FMS Delhi must appear for CAT 2026, as the examination score is used in the MBA admission process. According to the supplied information, the CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled for release on November 4, 2026, by IIM Indore.