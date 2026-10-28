Allahabad High Court Directs CBSE to Frame Traffic Management Plan for Lucknow Schools

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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the CBSE to take some specific and practical steps for traffic regulation and ensuring the safety of children from the affiliated schools in Lucknow. It was pointed out by the court that CBSE was impleaded to ensure strict compliance with judicial orders already issued in connection with the matter. In this regard, the court made it clear that regulatory action is needed against such educational institutions which failed to observe traffic and security norms. As far as inspection of school buses and vans is concerned, it needs to be done on a regular basis under the Motor Vehicles Act. During the hearing, after coming to know that the deputy commissioner of police, traffic had been transferred who was the chairman of the traffic monitoring committee, the court has directed the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, to appoint another person not below the rank of DCP within 10 days in consultation with the Additional Advocate General.

What Did the Officials Say? In the process of the court hearing, it was assured by the Deputy Transport Commissioner before the Bench that the inspections of the school buses and vans would strictly continue in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act and other safety measures to ensure the safety of the students. Moreover, the officials of the state notified the court regarding the change in the post of the supervisor of the traffic monitoring committee where the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Lucknow had recently got transferred. Regarding the audits on infrastructure, it was admitted by the government officials that the blueprints for the construction of many private schools located in the adjacent districts were still awaited. Allahabad HC Stresses Regular School Vehicle Inspections

In course of the hearing, the deputy transport commissioner apprised the court that inspections of school conveyances would be continued and compliance of the Motor Vehicles Act and its rules framed thereunder would be assured. The bench pointed out that such inspections must be held on a regular basis so as to safeguard the safety of children and cannot be made a one-off affair.The directives of the court focus on the monitoring of school transport and compliance of the existing safety requirements. More Time for State to File School Construction Plans The court also deliberated upon the information which is pending regarding the plans for construction of schools in the neighboring districts. Since the information had not yet been provided, the government of the state was given 10 extra days to submit it.