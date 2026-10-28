IIM Calcutta Achieves Historic Summer Placements: All 475 Students Placed with Record Rs. 1.93 Lakh Average Stipend

IIM Calcutta Summer Placement: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has made a new benchmark as it has succeeded in making 100% summer placements of 475 participants of its 61st batch of the MBA course. The summer internship drive concluded with an all-time high average stipend of ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.0 lakh median stipend on account of prominent offers made by firms in the consulting and finance domains.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has successfully completed its summer internship drive of its 61st batch of the premier two-year full-time MBA course. Notwithstanding a cautious outlook of the macroeconomic indicators affecting hiring trends in the corporate world, all 475 students participated in the recruitment process and have secured themselves summer internship offers. The season has seen an achievement of the premier institution at Joka with the record high average stipend for the period.