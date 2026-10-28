IIM Calcutta Achieves Historic Summer Placements: All 475 Students Placed with Record Rs. 1.93 Lakh Average Stipend
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has achieved 100% summer placements for all 475 participating students of its 61st MBA batch. The internship drive closed with a record-high average monthly stipend of ₹1.93 lakh and a median stipend of ₹2.0 lakh, driven by marquee offers in consulting and finance.
IIM Calcutta Summer Placement: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has made a new benchmark as it has succeeded in making 100% summer placements of 475 participants of its 61st batch of the MBA course. The summer internship drive concluded with an all-time high average stipend of ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.0 lakh median stipend on account of prominent offers made by firms in the consulting and finance domains.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has successfully completed its summer internship drive of its 61st batch of the premier two-year full-time MBA course. Notwithstanding a cautious outlook of the macroeconomic indicators affecting hiring trends in the corporate world, all 475 students participated in the recruitment process and have secured themselves summer internship offers. The season has seen an achievement of the premier institution at Joka with the record high average stipend for the period.
IIM Calcutta Summer Placement: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the IIM Calcutta Summer Placement:
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Parameter
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Official Placement Milestone
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Total Students Participating
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475 Students
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Placement Percentage
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100% Completed
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Average Monthly Stipend
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₹1.93 Lakh per month
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Median Monthly Stipend
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₹2.00 Lakh per month
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Top 25% Batch Average Stipend
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₹2.40+ Lakh per month
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Top Recruiting Domains
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Management Consulting, BFSI, Product Management
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Participating Marquee Recruiters
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190+ Corporate Firms
IIM Calcutta Summer Placement: Sectoral Breakdown & Domain Leaders
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Management & Strategy Consulting: Continued to be the largest recruiting vertical in terms of number of offers, thanks to elite strategy consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company, BCG, Bain & Company, Kearney, and Alvarez & Marsal.
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Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI): Leveraged the institute’s strength in finance, bagging high-profile investment banking and private equity/venture capital offers from top banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citi, and Avendus Capital.
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FMCG, Consumer Technology & Healthcare: Made significant recruitments in brand management, strategy consulting, and marketing verticals at leading firms like HUL, P&G, ITC Limited, Nestle and Mondelez.
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Technology, E-commerce and General Management: Attracted recruitments from digital conglomerates and enterprise leaders like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, TAS, ABG, and Reliance in product management and data analytics among other verticals.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.