Gold Price Today In India: How Much Will 10 Grams of Gold Cost On Dhanteras? Check MCX And City-Wise Rates
Gold prices remain in focus ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali 2026. Check the latest 22K and 24K gold rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other major Indian cities, along with MCX gold futures prices and popular jewellery trends.
Gold Price Today In India: The traditional Indian household goes all out when Dhanteras and Diwali arrive. No matter what the occasion, shopping becomes the main motive. As the festival is celebrated as the ‘festival of prosperity and Maa Lakshmi’, gold captures the market due to its ethnic and traditional connection.
We have discussed this before, and we will throw some spotlight on gold prices again. As the demand increases, the window of low gold prices closes.
As Dhanteras and Diwali are almost just a week away, gold prices in India have become the focus. Anyone who is willing to buy gold, as well as gold analysts, is watching the fluctuations in gold prices very closely.
On October 28, 2026, the gold rate in Delhi stood at ₹14,410 per gram for 24-karat gold, ₹13,209 per gram for 22-karat gold, and ₹10,808 per gram for 18-karat gold.
Prices have experienced heightened volatility in late October amid changes in global bullion benchmarks and currency movements.
Rates vary across cities, making it important for buyers to check local prices before purchasing jewellery. Additional GST, making charges and wastage fees can increase the final bill.
Also Read: Why Are Gold Prices Rising? Check State-Wise 22K, 24K Rates And Key Reasons Behind The Small Surge
Gold Price On Mcx Today
On October 28, 2026, the benchmark Gold 4 December 2026 Futures Contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at ₹1,44,138 per 10 grams. Ahead of the festive season, prices fluctuated between an intraday low of ₹1,42,100 and a high of ₹1,44,265.
Gold Rate Today in Major Indian Cities, October 28, 2026
|
City
|
22K Gold (Per 10g)
|
24K Gold (Per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,32,100
|
₹1,44,100
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Chennai
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Pune
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,32,100
|
₹1,44,100
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,32,100
|
₹1,44,100
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,32,100
|
₹1,44,100
|
Dehradun
|
₹1,32,100
|
₹1,44,100
|
Kerala
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Indore
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Nashik
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Surat
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹1,32,000
|
₹1,44,000
|
Patna
|
₹1,32,050
|
₹1,44,050
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Vijayawada
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
|
Madurai
|
₹1,31,950
|
₹1,43,950
What Kind of Gold Jewellery Is Sold the Most In India And The Price?
Bridal and Festive Jewellery
Indian weddings and festivals are incomplete without a little gold glamour. Heavy necklaces, chokers, long haar sets, ornate earrings and traditional bangles remain popular choices. Buyers often prefer 22-karat gold for its rich yellow colour and high gold content, making it a traditional favourite for celebrations and family investments.
22 Carat Gold Prices Today
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Delhi: ₹1,32,100
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Mumbai: ₹1,31,950
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Chennai: ₹1,31,950
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Pune: ₹1,31,950
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Hyderabad: ₹1,31,950
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Bengaluru: ₹1,31,950
-
22-Carat Gold Prices in Kolkata: ₹1,31,950
Daily-Wear and Contemporary Jewellery
Gold is no longer reserved for grand occasions; it has found a place in everyday fashion, too. Lightweight chains, sleek bracelets, delicate rings, hoops and studs appeal to modern buyers. Designs in 18-karat and 14-karat gold offer practical options for everyday wear, balancing style, durability and contemporary preferences.
18-Karat Gold Prices
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Delhi: ₹1,08,065 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Mumbai: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Chennai: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Pune: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Hyderabad: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Bengaluru: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
-
18-Karat Gold Prices in Kolkata: ₹1,07,943.75 per 10 grams
14-Karat Gold Prices
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Delhi: ₹84,064 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Mumbai: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Chennai: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Pune: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Hyderabad: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Bengaluru: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
-
14-Karat Gold Prices in Kolkata: ₹83,968.18 per 10 grams
Regional Jewellery Specialties
India’s gold preferences change with geography, giving every region its distinctive sparkle. Temple jewellery and traditional gold kadas are popular in southern markets, while Kundan, Polki and Jadau designs feature prominently in northern and western India. Mangalsutras remain significant nationwide, blending cultural traditions with jewellery purchases across generations.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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