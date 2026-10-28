Gold Price Today In India: How Much Will 10 Grams of Gold Cost On Dhanteras? Check MCX And City-Wise Rates

Gold Price Today In India: The traditional Indian household goes all out when Dhanteras and Diwali arrive. No matter what the occasion, shopping becomes the main motive. As the festival is celebrated as the ‘festival of prosperity and Maa Lakshmi’, gold captures the market due to its ethnic and traditional connection.

We have discussed this before, and we will throw some spotlight on gold prices again. As the demand increases, the window of low gold prices closes.

As Dhanteras and Diwali are almost just a week away, gold prices in India have become the focus. Anyone who is willing to buy gold, as well as gold analysts, is watching the fluctuations in gold prices very closely.

On October 28, 2026, the gold rate in Delhi stood at ₹14,410 per gram for 24-karat gold, ₹13,209 per gram for 22-karat gold, and ₹10,808 per gram for 18-karat gold.