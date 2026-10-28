Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 28: Chandni Chowk Roads to Face Restrictions, Check Diversions and Parking

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in parts of Old Delhi on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 due to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra. The march will take place in the Chandni Chowk area with restrictions expected between 3 pm and 5 pm. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, vehicular movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg may be restricted or regulated during this period. Commuters travelling through Chandni Chowk, the Red Fort area and nearby roads have been advised to follow traffic directions. Delhi Traffic Advisory October 28, 2026: Key Details Traffic Update Details Date Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Traffic restriction timing 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Event BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra March route Gauri Shankar Temple to Town Hall Main affected area Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area Roads under traffic regulation Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg Advice for commuters Avoid affected stretches and use public transport

Which Roads Will Be Affected in Delhi Today? The Delhi Traffic Police has identified the following roads and junctions for traffic regulation and diversions during the padyatra. The march is scheduled to begin around 4 pm and is expected to draw around 10,000 participants. Road or Junction Expected Traffic Impact Netaji Subhash Marg Vehicle movement may be restricted or regulated Nishad Raj Marg Vehicle movement may be restricted or regulated Chhatta Rail Chowk Traffic diversion point Area below Hanuman Setu Traffic diversion point Raja Ram Kohli Marg Traffic diversion point Subhash Marg T-point Traffic diversion point Delhi Gate Traffic diversion point Shanti Van Chowk Traffic diversion point Traffic conditions may change depending on the movement of the procession and security arrangements. Commuters should follow instructions issued by traffic personnel at the affected junctions.

Delhi Traffic Diversions Today: What Should Commuters Know? Traffic diversions may affect vehicles travelling towards Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area. Commuters approaching from Delhi Gate, Daryaganj and the Inter-State Bus Terminal should check their routes before starting their journeys. People travelling to Old Delhi markets should also account for possible delays near the march route. Delhi Bus Diversions on October 28 Bus services passing through the affected area may be diverted during the traffic restrictions. Buses travelling from Delhi Gate and Daryaganj towards Lal Qila will be diverted towards Rajghat. Buses travelling from the Inter-State Bus Terminal towards Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted at Chhatta Rail Chowk. Where Can You Park Near Chandni Chowk Today? The traffic advisory lists the following paid parking facilities for visitors and commuters travelling to the area.

Parking Facility Location / Identification ASI Parking Madhav Das Park, 2-A Parking Tikona Park Parking Parking Space No. 3 Sunehari Masjid Parking T-5 Parking Parade Ground Parking Parade Ground Dangal Maidan Parking Dangal Maidan Omaxe Mall Parking Omaxe Mall What Is the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March? The BJP’s padyatra is scheduled to move from Gauri Shankar Temple to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is expected to lead the march with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs and other party leaders also expected to participate. How Can Commuters Avoid Traffic Jams in Delhi Today? Commuters can take the following precautions to reduce the risk of delays. They are advised to avoid Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort stretch between 3 pm and 5 pm, if possible. Use the Delhi Metro or other public transport instead of private vehicles and check the latest traffic advisory before leaving.