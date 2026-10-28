IIT Kanpur, BHU and CSJMU Conduct National Workshop on AI in Higher Education; Deliberate on Teaching, Assessment & Ethics
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), conducted a national workshop on "AI in Higher Education" at the IIT Kanpur campus. The initiative gathered academic leaders, faculty, and researchers to address practical AI classroom integration, overhaul student assessment strategies in the generative AI era, and establish ethical frameworks ensuring human mentorship remains central.
IIT Kanpur AI Workshop: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, jointly arranged the unprecedented national-level workshop "AI in Higher Education" at the L17 Lecture Hall Complex in the IIT Kanpur campus. The symposium was jointly hosted by IIT Kanpur's Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX) and was an academic gathering for educators, researchers, institutional heads, and EdTech professionals to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in a systematic and responsible manner in the higher education ecosystem.
The keynote address was delivered by the institutional leaders comprising Prof. Manindra Agrawal (Director, IIT Kanpur), Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi (Vice-Chancellor, BHU), Prof. Vinay Pathak (Vice-Chancellor, CSJMU), and Prof. Manoj K. Harbola (Professor-in-Charge, CERTEX). In multiple open mics and high-profile panel discussions, it was emphasized that although educators use digital technologies themselves, institutional use of artificial intelligence needs to be technologically flexible and academically ethical, evaluative and irreplaceable human mentoring. The discussion focused on three main thematic pillars: incorporation of AI tools in classroom teaching methodology, redesigning of the evaluation process in light of generative AI technology, and implementation of strong ethical guardrails against algorithmic biases.
IIT Kanpur AI Workshop: Structure & Core Details
Below are the Structure & Core Details related to the IIT Kanpur AI Workshop:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Event Title
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National Workshop on "AI in Higher Education"
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Host & Primary Organiser
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CERTEX, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
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Collaborating Universities
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Banaras Hindu University (BHU) & CSJM University, Kanpur
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Venue
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L17 Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur Campus
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Key Thematic Focus Areas
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AI in the Classroom, Assessment in the Age of AI, and Ethics & Integrity
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Deliberation Format
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Plenary addresses, two 45-minute open-mic sessions, and a 1-hour panel discussion
IIT Kanpur Workshop Focuses on AI in Teaching and Assessment
The objective of the workshop was to encourage educators to interact and share knowledge and experience on how best AI tools can be used effectively and responsibly. Even as educators continue to adopt AI technology for personal academic activities, their methods of use differ depending on institution. The initiative intended to look at ways through which AI can be adopted in an educational institution in a systematic manner.
The themes covered were AI in the Classroom, Assessment in the Age of AI, and Ethics in AI. The programme had two open-mic sessions lasting 45 minutes each, followed by a one-hour panel discussion. The sessions allowed participants to air their views and raise concerns and come up with new ideas concerning AI integration in academic processes.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.