IIT Kanpur, BHU and CSJMU Conduct National Workshop on AI in Higher Education; Deliberate on Teaching, Assessment & Ethics

IIT Kanpur AI Workshop: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, jointly arranged the unprecedented national-level workshop "AI in Higher Education" at the L17 Lecture Hall Complex in the IIT Kanpur campus. The symposium was jointly hosted by IIT Kanpur's Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX) and was an academic gathering for educators, researchers, institutional heads, and EdTech professionals to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in a systematic and responsible manner in the higher education ecosystem.

The keynote address was delivered by the institutional leaders comprising Prof. Manindra Agrawal (Director, IIT Kanpur), Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi (Vice-Chancellor, BHU), Prof. Vinay Pathak (Vice-Chancellor, CSJMU), and Prof. Manoj K. Harbola (Professor-in-Charge, CERTEX). In multiple open mics and high-profile panel discussions, it was emphasized that although educators use digital technologies themselves, institutional use of artificial intelligence needs to be technologically flexible and academically ethical, evaluative and irreplaceable human mentoring. The discussion focused on three main thematic pillars: incorporation of AI tools in classroom teaching methodology, redesigning of the evaluation process in light of generative AI technology, and implementation of strong ethical guardrails against algorithmic biases.