School Assembly News Headlines for October 29, 2026: Jio IPO Listing, UCCC Delhi Meet, Chakrawat and Top National & International Updates
School Assembly October 29 brings the latest national, international, sports, business and education news, including updates on Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab and the latest JPL share price. Read the top headlines of the day to stay updated on important events and prepare for the school morning assembly.
School Assembly News Headlines for October 29, 2026 bring the latest updates from India and around the world, covering important national, international, sports, business and technology news. Today’s key updates include the UCCC Delhi meet and developments related to Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab. Students can also check the latest JPL share price, follow the Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket match and get updates on the Fleetwood vs Arsenal fixture. Technology news will include details about the Apple M6 MacBook Pro, along with other major developments of the day. Read the article to know about the latest news headlines of the day and stay updated with what’s going around.
National News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur in the early hours of Wednesday; the IMD later downgraded it to a severe cyclonic storm as it moved inland.
- At least three people lost their lives in the cyclone; around 1.8 lakh people were evacuated from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while flights, train services and schools were disrupted in coastal districts.
- The Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief ahead of Diwali, benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.
- The Cabinet cleared an incentive scheme worth ₹8,778 crore to make India self-reliant in shipping container manufacturing.
- The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India to extend deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Delhi and simplify the enrolment process.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reviewed the progress of the 10-year India–US defence framework pact covering critical technologies and co-production of military hardware.
- The Supreme Court allowed the OBC Federation of India to approach the Registrar General of India with a plea seeking a drop-down caste menu in digital tools for Census 2027.
- Tamil Nadu police secured two more prisoners who escaped from Theni district jail, taking the total number of persons secured to 15; two remain at large.
International News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- At least 30 people were killed in central Spain when a high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train in Toledo province, derailing two coaches.
- Counting in Israel’s general election put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc ahead of the opposition but still short of a majority after half the votes were counted.
- The World Bank projected that global commodity prices will surge 23 per cent in 2026, citing rising energy costs and conflict-related shocks.
- The United States Federal Reserve was widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting, adopting a cautious wait-and-see approach.
- Nepal suspended trekking permits for three days, fearing heavy rain, snowstorms and avalanches linked to Cyclone Arnab, while Sri Lanka closed schools as a precaution.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- India sealed the five-match T20I series 3-0 against New Zealand, winning the third T20I in Wellington by six wickets after chasing 199 in just 13.2 overs.
- Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a stunning 113 runs off only 38 balls in the third T20I, one of the fastest centuries by an Indian in T20 Internationals.
- Bangladesh reached 213 for 3 on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Mirpur, with opener Shadman Islam left stranded on 99 not out as bad light ended play early.
- India Women thrashed Zimbabwe Women by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at Vadodara after bowling the visitors out for 131, completing a 3-0 series sweep.
- Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, playing her first ODI in two years at her home ground after recovering from ACL surgery, earned a call-up to Brisbane Heat for the Women’s Big Bash League.
- Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town stunned Premier League champions Arsenal, winning their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
- Indian para-athlete Neeraj Yadav, a three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist, was found dead at his Delhi residence at the age of 42.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- Jio Platforms made a big-bang stock market debut, listing at ₹1,358 a premium of over 21 per cent on its ₹1,119 issue price and closing the day at ₹1,419, up 26.81 per cent.
- Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO is India’s largest ever, and the listing placed the company among the world’s most valuable listed telecom-technology firms.
- The BSE Sensex fell 352 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 73,246, while the Nifty 50 ended below 22,700 at 22,698, with IT and oil stocks among the top losers.
- India is seeking investments of about $220 billion in clean energy to meet its 2030 renewable energy target, according to a Reuters report.
- The World Bank’s forecast of a 23 per cent jump in global commodity prices in 2026 raised concerns about inflation and energy costs worldwide.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- The registration window for UGC-NET December 2026 closes today, October 28, 2026; candidates can apply with a late fee from October 29 to 31 on the NTA portal.
- The UGC-NET December 2026 examination will now be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026, as per the revised NTA schedule.
- The Ministry of Education organised a nationwide e-waste awareness and collection drive on October 28 as part of Special Campaign 6.
- School dropout rates have fallen sharply over 12 years from 4.67 per cent to 0.3 per cent at the primary level and from 14.54 per cent to 9.5 per cent at the secondary level, the Ministry of Education said.
- A total of 13,092 schools have been selected under the PM SHRI initiative as part of the transformation of government school education.
- CBSE’s special Class 12 examinations for students in conflict-affected West Asian countries, held from October 23 to 28, concluded on Wednesday.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 29
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saying India is no longer catching up but creating new technologies in areas like semiconductors, quantum technology and space.
- ISRO will hold a special space science session at ESTIC 2026 on October 29, showcasing India’s growing achievements in space research and innovation.
- Garena officially launched Free Fire India on October 28 on Google Play and the Apple App Store, with parental consent for players under 18, playtime limits and India-based servers; a special Diwali campaign will run until November 15.
- Apple has announced the new M6 MacBook Pro, with pre-orders starting October 28 and sales beginning November 6, 2026.
Thought of the Day
“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.” (Rabindranath Tagore)
Meaning: True education is not just about memorising facts and scoring marks. It teaches us to live in balance with nature, society and the people around us. Students should use their learning to become kind, thoughtful and responsible human beings, not just successful exam-takers.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.