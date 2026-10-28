School Assembly News Headlines for October 29, 2026: Jio IPO Listing, UCCC Delhi Meet, Chakrawat and Top National & International Updates

School Assembly News Headlines for October 29, 2026 bring the latest updates from India and around the world, covering important national, international, sports, business and technology news. Today’s key updates include the UCCC Delhi meet and developments related to Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab. Students can also check the latest JPL share price, follow the Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket match and get updates on the Fleetwood vs Arsenal fixture. Technology news will include details about the Apple M6 MacBook Pro, along with other major developments of the day. Read the article to know about the latest news headlines of the day and stay updated with what’s going around.

Thought of the Day

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.” (Rabindranath Tagore)

Meaning: True education is not just about memorising facts and scoring marks. It teaches us to live in balance with nature, society and the people around us. Students should use their learning to become kind, thoughtful and responsible human beings, not just successful exam-takers.

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