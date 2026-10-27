CBSE Board Exams 2027: 7 Mistakes Class 10, 12 Students Should Avoid

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2027 are an important milestone for students. As they prepare for the examinations, following the right study routine and avoiding common mistakes can make their preparation more effective. Students often focus on completing the syllabus but overlook revision, practice and time management. Here are seven mistakes that Class 10 and 12 students should avoid while preparing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in 1. Ignoring CBSE Sample Papers and Previous Years' Question Papers Reading textbooks alone may not be enough to prepare effectively. Students should practise the official CBSE sample question papers for the 2026–27 session and solve previous years' question papers for additional practice.

They should give extra time to difficult topics while continuing to revise subjects they already understand. 3. Leaving Revision Until the Last Minute Completing the syllabus does not mean that every topic has been memorised. Students who postpone revision may forget important concepts, formulas, dates and definitions. Regular revision can help them remember what they have studied. They can make short notes, practise important questions and revisit difficult topics throughout their preparation. 4. Ignoring Weak Subjects and Difficult Chapters Some students repeatedly study their favourite subjects and avoid topics they find difficult. This can leave gaps in their preparation. Students should identify their weak areas early and seek help from teachers or classmates when needed. Regular practice can make difficult concepts easier to understand.

5. Poor Time Management During Preparation Spending too much time on one chapter or delaying daily targets can affect overall preparation. Students should set small, achievable goals and complete them within a fixed time. Solving sample papers under timed conditions can also help students learn how to divide their time between questions. 6. Neglecting Answer Presentation Knowing the answer is important, but presenting it clearly also matters. Students should read questions carefully, follow the instructions and write answers according to what is asked. Using suitable headings, showing steps in numerical problems and drawing labelled diagrams where required can make answers easier to understand. Students should avoid unnecessary information and keep their handwriting legible. 7. Ignoring Sleep and Taking Excessive Stress