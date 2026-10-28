Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Check Expected Release Date and Exam Schedule and Download Steps

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The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to release the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admission in early November 2026. Students who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST Class 6 entrance examination for admission to the 2027–28 academic session is scheduled for November 28, 2026. The exact admit card release date has not yet been confirmed in the report. Students and parents should check the official website regularly for the latest updates. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Key Dates Students can check the expected admit card release period and examination schedule in the table below.

Event Date Admit card release Expected in early November 2026 JNVST Class 6 entrance exam November 28, 2026 Admission session 2027–28 Expected result period March–April 2027 Official website navodaya.gov.in The admit card release date and result period are expected timelines, not confirmed dates. Students should follow official NVS announcements. Where to Download the Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2027? Once the admit card link becomes available, registered candidates can visit the official NVS website to access their hall tickets. Students should use the admission portal linked through the official website and keep their registration details ready. Official website: navodaya.gov.in How to Download the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027? Students can follow these steps to download their admit cards after the link is activated:

1. Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in

2. Look for the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 link

3. Open the link and enter the required login details, such as the registration number and date of birth or password, as requested by the portal

4. Submit the details to view the admit card

5. Check the information printed on the hall ticket

6. Download the admit card and take a printout for examination day The exact login requirements will depend on the official download portal. Details Mentioned on the Navodaya Admit Card After downloading the hall ticket, students should carefully check the details printed on it. Detail What to check Candidate's name Spelling and personal details Roll number or registration details Whether the information matches the application Examination date November 28, 2026, as schedule Exam centre Complete venue address Reporting time Time by which the student must reach the centre Exam instructions Rules to follow during the test

If any information is incorrect or unclear, students should contact the relevant NVS authorities using the official contact details. What Should Students Carry on Exam Day? Students should carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. They should also read all instructions on the hall ticket and follow the reporting time mentioned on it. Candidates should avoid waiting until the last minute to download and print their admit cards. Checking the centre address in advance can also help students plan their journey and reach the venue on time. What Is the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam? The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test is conducted for admission to Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. These residential schools provide education to selected students under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.