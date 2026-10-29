AIBE 22 Fee Payment Window Extended, Correction Link to Open Soon at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India has extended the AIBE XXII application fee payment window until today, October 29, 2026. The application correction link will open only after the fee payment window closes. Students are advised to visit the official website for updates.
AIBE XXII Fee Payment: The Bar Council of India has extended the window for students to complete the fee payment process for AIBE 22. According to an official notification issued, the payment window for AIBE XXII has been extended to October 29, 2026. As per an earlier notification released, the application correction window was to start today after the fee payment window closes. Considering that the window for students to submit the application fee has been extended, it is likely that the application correction window will also be postponed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
As per the notification, the AIBE 22 application correction window is open only for those candidates who complete the fee payment process. Hence, it is mandatory for students to complete the online fee payment process in order to make changes to the application form.
AIBE 22 application fee payment link is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also complete the fee payment process through the direct link given here.
AIBE XXII Application Fee Payment - Click Here
Steps to Complete the Fee Payment for AIBE XXII
The AIBE 22 application fee payment link is available on the official website. Those who have completed the online registration and form submission can click on the fee payment link and submit the AIBE application fee. The details are provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE
Step 2: Click on Login
Step 3: Enter the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the fee payment link
Step 5: Submit the application fee as per the category selected
Step 6: Complete the fee payment details and wait for the confirmation
Step 7: Take a printout and keep it for further reference
AIBE XXII Application Fee
The AIBE 22 application fee needs to be submitted online. Candidates can submit the fee via credit/ debit cards or via UPI and Net Banking facilities. The category-wise fee details are provided below
- General / OBC candidates: ₹3,500/- (Three thousand five hundred only)
- SC / ST/ PWD candidates: ₹2,500/- (Two thousand five hundred only)
Important Note: The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.
AIBE 22 Application Correction: Fields Not Open for Editing
After the fee payment window closes, the online application correction window will open. Students making changes in the application form need to note that certain fields will not remain open for editing. The fields not open for editing are given below
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Caste Category
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Examination City Preferences
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Registered Email ID
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Registered Mobile Number
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PwBD Category
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.