AIBE 22 Fee Payment Window Extended, Correction Link to Open Soon at allindiabarexamination.com

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AIBE XXII Fee Payment: The Bar Council of India has extended the window for students to complete the fee payment process for AIBE 22. According to an official notification issued, the payment window for AIBE XXII has been extended to October 29, 2026. As per an earlier notification released, the application correction window was to start today after the fee payment window closes. Considering that the window for students to submit the application fee has been extended, it is likely that the application correction window will also be postponed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. As per the notification, the AIBE 22 application correction window is open only for those candidates who complete the fee payment process. Hence, it is mandatory for students to complete the online fee payment process in order to make changes to the application form.

AIBE 22 application fee payment link is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also complete the fee payment process through the direct link given here. AIBE XXII Application Fee Payment - Click Here Steps to Complete the Fee Payment for AIBE XXII The AIBE 22 application fee payment link is available on the official website. Those who have completed the online registration and form submission can click on the fee payment link and submit the AIBE application fee. The details are provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE Step 2: Click on Login Step 3: Enter the application number and password Step 4: Click on the fee payment link Step 5: Submit the application fee as per the category selected Step 6: Complete the fee payment details and wait for the confirmation