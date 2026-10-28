JEE Main 2026: Check IIT Indore CSE Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission into the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of IIT Indore involves securing an extremely high rank in JEE Advanced—thus differentiating itself from NIT admissions which consider only the ranks in JEE Main. It becomes imperative, therefore, to understand the changes in the opening and closing ranks round wise during counseling in JoSAA to secure admission into this premier second generation institution. This piece of analysis focuses on understanding the trends in category-wise change in ranks, stability of seats, and other related aspects of IIT Indore CSE. JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks For the open category candidates, the JEE Main 2026 opening and closing ranks for admission to CSE in IIT Indore remained consistent throughout Round 4. The only shift in rank for the category happened during the Round 5 seat allocation.

Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank OPEN 1186 1639 EWS 226 259 OBC-NCL 440 689 SC 190 342 ST 103 142 JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check JEE Main 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to IIT indore in Computer Science Engineering, For open category seats, under All India quota opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank OPEN 1186 1639 EWS 226 259 OBC-NCL 469 702 SC 190 354 ST 103 142 JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks The table highlights Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to IIT Indore Computer Science Engineering program. The admission for open category opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank OPEN 1186 1639 EWS 250 262 OBC-NCL 469 702 SC 190 354 ST 103 142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 4 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find Round 4 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. To review the benchmark rank, open category admission opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank OPEN 1186 1639 EWS 250 262 OBC-NCL 469 702 SC 190 354 ST 103 142 JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks Check JEE Main 2026 Round 5 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. For open category candidates, admission opened at 1186 and closed at 1676. Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank OPEN 1186 1676 EWS 251 271 OBC-NCL 469 713 SC 190 394 ST 103 142 JEE Main 2026: CSE Rank Movement The rank movement statistics round-wise for the Computer Science & Engineering program of IIT Indore reveal that there is tremendous stability in both opening and closing ranks till the first four JoSAA counseling rounds in categories such as OPEN, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST, followed by a slight increase in the fifth round. In particular, the closing rank of OPEN category remained constant at 1,639 in Round 1 to Round 4 before rising slightly by 37 ranks to reach 1,676 in Round 5, and in the case of the other categories, there was very little change until the last round (52 rank change in the case of SC and 24 in OBC-NCL).