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JEE Main 2026: Check IIT Indore CSE Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 23:45 IST

This analysis details the JEE Main 2026 round-wise opening and closing ranks for IIT Indore's Computer Science and Engineering program. It highlights the stability in category-wise ranks across the first four JoSAA counseling rounds, with minor shifts observed in the fifth round.

JEE Main 2026: Check IIT Indore CSE Round-Wise Rank Analysis
JEE Main 2026: Check IIT Indore CSE Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission into the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of IIT Indore involves securing an extremely high rank in JEE Advanced—thus differentiating itself from NIT admissions which consider only the ranks in JEE Main. It becomes imperative, therefore, to understand the changes in the opening and closing ranks round wise during counseling in JoSAA to secure admission into this premier second generation institution. This piece of analysis focuses on understanding the trends in category-wise change in ranks, stability of seats, and other related aspects of IIT Indore CSE.

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

For the open category candidates, the JEE Main 2026 opening and closing ranks for admission to CSE in IIT Indore remained consistent throughout Round 4. The only shift in rank for the category happened during the Round 5 seat allocation. 

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

1186

1639

EWS

226

259

OBC-NCL

440

689

SC

190

342

ST

103

142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check JEE Main 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to IIT indore in Computer Science Engineering, For open category seats, under All India quota opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. 

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

1186

1639

EWS

226

259

OBC-NCL

469

702

SC

190

354

ST

103

142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to IIT Indore Computer Science Engineering program. The admission for open category opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. 

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

1186

1639

EWS

250

262

OBC-NCL

469

702

SC

190

354

ST

103

142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 4 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find Round 4 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. To review the benchmark rank, open category admission opened at 1186 and closed at 1639. 

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

1186

1639

EWS

250

262

OBC-NCL

469

702

SC

190

354

ST

103

142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check JEE Main 2026 Round 5 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. For open category candidates, admission opened at 1186 and closed at 1676. 

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

1186

1676

EWS

251

271

OBC-NCL

469

713

SC

190

394

ST

103

142

JEE Main 2026: CSE Rank Movement

The rank movement statistics round-wise for the Computer Science & Engineering program of IIT Indore reveal that there is tremendous stability in both opening and closing ranks till the first four JoSAA counseling rounds in categories such as OPEN, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST, followed by a slight increase in the fifth round. In particular, the closing rank of OPEN category remained constant at 1,639 in Round 1 to Round 4 before rising slightly by 37 ranks to reach 1,676 in Round 5, and in the case of the other categories, there was very little change until the last round (52 rank change in the case of SC and 24 in OBC-NCL).

Seat Type

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R1→R2

R3 Closing

R2→R3

R4 Closing

R3→R4

R5 Closing

R4→R5

R1→R5

OPEN

1639

1639

0

1639

0

1639

0

1676

37

37

EWS

259

259

0

262

3

262

0

271

9

12

OBC-NCL

689

702

13

702

0

702

0

713

11

24

SC

342

354

12

354

0

354

0

394

40

52

ST

142

142

0

142

0

142

0

142

0

0

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 23:45 IST
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