Afghan spinner Rashid Khan reached a landmark moment in his T20I career on Thursday, October 29. The right-arm Afghan leg-spinner became the first-ever bowler in history to achieve 200 T20I wickets. The moment came during the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I, which was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. T20 cricket is one of the most widely played formats across the world. T20 Internationals have also become the centre stage of international cricket tours nowadays. Indian bowlers are also chasing this record, notably Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. This article will explore the complete list of leading wicket-takers in T20 Internationals, as well as the Indian bowlers who are nearing this record, in more detail. How Did Rashid Khan Reach the Milestone? Rashid Khan made his debut against the same team in 2015 at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Since then, Rashid has become one of the finest T20 bowlers the world has ever seen, known for his fast action, quick-arm action and variations.

He has made a mark across different leagues as well as for his national side in this format. The moment came during the second innings of the match in the ninth over when Rashid Khan trapped Tadiwanashe Marumani LBW. His teammates and everyone around him celebrated this iconic moment. Eventually, Afghanistan went on to win the match by 19 runs, powered by Azmatullah Omarzai's sensational century after a top-order collapse in the first innings. A HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT! 👑 WICKET NO. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ IN T20I CRICKET! 🔥 @rashidkhan_19 etches his name in the history books and becomes the first-ever player in the world to reach 200 wickets in men’s T20I cricket! 👏 #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvZIM | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam https://t.co/GZiDGEv9n2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2026

Most Wickets in T20 International Cricket Rashid Khan now tops the list with 200 wickets to his name, followed by England's Adil Rashid with 171 wickets. Below is the list of the top 10 leading wicket-takers in T20I cricket. Player Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 4/5-Wicket Hauls Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) 120 200 14.06 5/3 9 / 2 Adil Rashid (England) 153 171 23.42 4/2 4 / 0 Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) 119 165 15.38 5/26 8 / 1 Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) 142 165 23.01 4/12 4 / 0 Tim Southee (New Zealand) 126 164 22.38 5/18 2 / 2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) 101 163 16.23 4/9 5 / 0 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 130 163 21.14 6/10 3 / 2 Adam Zampa (Australia) 118 153 20.34 5/19 5 / 1 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 129 149 20.91 5/20 6 / 2 Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) 141 149 23.24 4/11 4 / 0

How Far Are Indian Bowlers from the 200-Wicket Mark? Indian bowlers are also not very far from this achievement. Arshdeep Singh leads the race with 149 wickets to his name in 102 T20I matches, at an average of 20.50. He is the frontline pacer for India right now. He can swing the ball during the powerplay and bowl accurate yorkers at the death. Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the greatest all-format bowlers the world has ever seen. Bumrah has often been out of India's playing XI due to injuries. However, his record and numbers speak volumes about his legacy. In 100 T20I matches for India, he has taken 126 wickets with a sensational economy rate of just 6.52. Bumrah was also named Player of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, helping India win the tournament after 17 years. Below is a look at the T20I records of both Indian bowlers: