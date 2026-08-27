Sunil Narine Completes 650 T20 Wickets: Check top T20 Wicket Takers
Sunil Narine has become only the second bowler to reach 650 wickets in T20 cricket. Check the top five wicket-takers in the format and their key stats.
T20 cricket is often regarded as a batter’s game. With evolving nature of game, flat pitches, short boundaries have strengthened this perception. However, over the years T20 cricket has also seen many bowlers, especially spinners, stepping up and performing brilliantly.
These bowlers have not only delivered for their respective countries but have also made a mark in various leagues around the world. One such name is Sunil Narine, who etched his name in history by becoming only the second bowler to have 650 wickets in the format. The 38-year-old achieved the landmark moment during the Caribbean Premier League 2026.
In this article, we will explore the top five bowlers with the most wickets in T20 cricket.
Top 5 players with most wickets in T20 format
Below is the list of top 5 wicket takers in t20 cricket with their key statistics in the format. The list features 3 spinners and 2 fast bowlers.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
4 & 5-Wicket Hauls (4w / 5w)
|
Rashid Khan
|
547
|
736
|
6.67
|
19 / 5
|
Sunil Narine
|
611
|
650
|
6.14
|
12 / 1
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
582
|
631
|
8.26
|
12 / 1
|
Imran Tahir
|
456
|
582
|
6.96
|
13 / 5
|
Andre Russell
|
607
|
535
|
8.84
|
10 / 1
Players with 650 wickets in T20 format
1. Rashid Khan
The Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is undoubtedly one of the greatest bowlers the format has ever seen. Known for his quick arm action and clever variations, Rashid has made his mark in almost every major league around the world. At just 27 years of age, Rashid is already the leading wicket taker in the format. He will be looking to finish his career with staggering numbers.
Even in T20 internationals, his impact is equally visible. In 115 games, he has taken 193 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.03. Rashid has been a key architect of Afghanistan’s rise in the shortest format of the game.
Apart from this, Rashid is also quite handy with the bat lower down the order. Known for his bat swing and his iconic helicopter shot he holds the strike rate of 146.78 in the format.
2. Sunil Narine
The second bowler and the latest to reach 650 wickets in the format is Sunil Narine. The Caribbean mystery spinner made his T20 debut in 2011 and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunil has been one of the most consistent players. He has also been one of the key reasons behind Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) three titles.
Known for his unique action and variations, Narine also holds the rare record of bowling a maiden Super Over in the format. It is a feat that seems almost impossible.
Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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