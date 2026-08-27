Sunil Narine Completes 650 T20 Wickets: Check top T20 Wicket Takers

T20 cricket is often regarded as a batter’s game. With evolving nature of game, flat pitches, short boundaries have strengthened this perception. However, over the years T20 cricket has also seen many bowlers, especially spinners, stepping up and performing brilliantly.

These bowlers have not only delivered for their respective countries but have also made a mark in various leagues around the world. One such name is Sunil Narine, who etched his name in history by becoming only the second bowler to have 650 wickets in the format. The 38-year-old achieved the landmark moment during the Caribbean Premier League 2026.

In this article, we will explore the top five bowlers with the most wickets in T20 cricket.

Top 5 players with most wickets in T20 format

Below is the list of top 5 wicket takers in t20 cricket with their key statistics in the format. The list features 3 spinners and 2 fast bowlers.