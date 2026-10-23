SSC GD Revised Result 2026 Out at ssc.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Link Here

SSC GD Revised Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised result for the Constable (GD) posts on October 23, on its official website. Earlier the SSC has declared Constable (GD) result in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 on October 12, 2026. A total of 25487 Constable (GD) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. It is noted that the SSC has received several representations from some candidates seeking clarification regarding the categories of candidates reflected in List-I (Female) and List-II (Male). Candidates part of selection process for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination can download the revised result through the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Revised Result 2026 Download Link The SSC GD Revised Result 2026 download link of the SSC Constable recruitment examination has been activated on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the separate merit lists for shortlisted male and female candidates available in PDF format through the official website. These merit lists contain the roll numbers of successful candidates along with the cut-off marks, allowing them to immediately verify their selection status. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- Constable (GD)- List of Female candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in PET/PST (List-I) Constable (GD) -List of Male candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in PET/PST other than SSF (List-II)

Check- SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT) Know The Significance Of SSC GD Revised Result 2026 As per the short notice released, the Staff Selection Commission has declared Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 earlier on October 12, 2026. However, the Commission has received representations from some candidates seeking clarification regarding the categories of candidates reflected in List-I (Female) and List-II (Male) of the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the examination. In this regard and making the transparency and to ensure clarity the selection process, the SSC has released the revised result. How to download the SSC GD Revise Result 2026? The Commission has now uploaded the detailed lists on its website, after including both the categories: the actual category under which the candidates applied and the category against which they have been considered. The result has been released under the List I and List II for female and male candidates respectively. You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

Candidates can view their results and download the merit list PDF by following the simple steps provided below. First, visit the official SSC website-https://ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Result' section and click on the link for 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026'.

The result will open on the screen in PDF format.

Check your name and other details in the document, and download it. What's Next After SSC GD Result 2026? As per the selection process for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) to prove their eligibility for the posts applied. Below are the details of the selection process for SSC GD Constable 2026 including-