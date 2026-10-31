Hindu College Admission Row Reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; Complaint Sent to Education Ministry

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The controversy over alleged irregularities in admissions at Delhi University's Hindu College has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's Secretariat has forwarded a complaint raised by the college's Staff Association to the Union Education Ministry for further action. The development comes as teachers at Hindu College continue their protest against the college administration. The protest began on September 14, 2026, over alleged violations in admissions under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for the 2026-27 academic session. Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, who joined the teachers' protest on October 6, reportedly raised their concerns with the President. The Staff Association is now waiting for a response from the Education Ministry. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

The controversy started during undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The Hindu College Staff Association alleged that the college had admitted more students than permitted under the Sports and ECA quota in two popular courses: BA (Hons) Political Science and BCom (Hons). According to the association, the admission process did not follow the prescribed 20 per cent limit for allocating supernumerary seats to a single course. Teachers have demanded an independent investigation into the matter. The association has also questioned the functioning of the college administration and raised concerns about the way admission-related decisions were taken. What Is the 20 Per Cent Admission Rule? To understand the controversy, students should know what supernumerary seats mean.

Supernumerary seats are additional seats provided over and above the regular number of seats in a course. These seats are created for specific categories, including eligible candidates applying through Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas. Delhi University has a prescribed limit on how many such seats can be allocated to a single undergraduate programme. The Hindu College Staff Association alleges that this limit was not followed during the admission process. Issue Details Academic session 2026-27 Admission categories Sports and ECA quotas Courses involved BA (Hons) Political Science and BCom (Hons) Rule in question Prescribed 20 per cent limit on allocation to a single course Teachers' demand Independent investigation into the alleged irregularities What Is Delhi University's Response?

Delhi University has attributed the excess allocation of seats to a technical error in its admission system. According to university officials, a programming error affected the admission allocation algorithm. The university explained that the 20 per cent limit was applied incorrectly while processing the admissions. Officials have maintained that the students were allocated seats based on their Sports and ECA merit scores. The university has said the issue was not a violation of merit. The college principal, Professor Anju Srivastava, has also denied the allegations against her. She has said that admissions are handled through the university's centralised admission process and that she does not directly control the allocation of seats. Why Are Hindu College Teachers Protesting? The Staff Association began its protest on September 14, demanding an independent inquiry into the alleged admission irregularities and other concerns related to the college administration.

The association has also passed a no-confidence resolution against Principal Anju Srivastava. A no-confidence resolution is a formal expression that a group has lost trust in a person holding a position of responsibility. However, it does not automatically remove that person from the post. The dispute has also led to disagreements over show-cause notices issued to some staff association members. A show-cause notice asks a person to explain their actions or conduct before the authorities decide whether further action is required. Apart from admissions, teachers have raised concerns about financial transparency, appointments, procurement and the functioning of the college's Staff Council. They have also sought greater transparency in administrative decisions. What Happens Next? With the President's Secretariat forwarding the complaint to the Education Ministry, the Staff Association is now waiting for the ministry's response.