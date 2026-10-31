Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1038 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points Online applications for 1038 CHO posts are open from Oct 31 to Nov 22, 2026.

These are contractual posts for up to 1 year, offering a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

Eligibility requires B.Sc. Nursing (2016-20) with CPCH; age as of Nov 22, 2026.

Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has started the online application process for the Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies under the National Health Mission, Jharkhand. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1038 backlog vacancies would be filled across various categories on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from October 31 to November 22, 2026 through the official website at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in. These are contractual posts and selected candidates will serve up to 1 year. A monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 would be paid. Check this article for educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility requirements before applying for the JRHMS Recruitment 2026. Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for Jharkhand Community Health Officer Recruitment 2026 has already commenced from October 31, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official JRHMS recruitment portal at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in by completing the application form and uploading the required documents. Check the direct link to apply for the Jharkhand CHO Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the pdf below. Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Link Click Here Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Notification Click Here Jharkhand CHO Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the important details of the Jharkhand CHO recruitment in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society Department Health, Medical Education & Family Welfare Post Name Community Health Officer (CHO) Total Vacancies 1,038 Advertisement Number 05/2026/JRHMS-CHO-Integrated Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 31, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 22, 2026 Contract Period 1 year Fixed Remuneration Rs. 25,000 per month Official Website jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand CHO Eligibility Criteria 2026 Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements as given in the official notice. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed B Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing degree with an integrated Certificate Programme in Community Health (CPCH) from a recognised nursing college offering the integrated curriculum.

The degree must have been completed between the academic year 2016-20. 2. Age Limit The age criteria is different across the categories. Age will be calculated as of 22nd November 2026. Check age relaxation and other details below. Category Age Age relaxation in PH Category General 35 45 EWS 35 45 OBC (BC-I & BC-II) 37 47 Female Unreserved 38 48 ST/SC 40 50