Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1038 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 notification has been released for 1038 backlog posts. The online application process started on October 31 and will continue until November 22, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website. Check this article for educational qualifications, age limit, salary details and application process.
Key Points
- Online applications for 1038 CHO posts are open from Oct 31 to Nov 22, 2026.
- These are contractual posts for up to 1 year, offering a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.
- Eligibility requires B.Sc. Nursing (2016-20) with CPCH; age as of Nov 22, 2026.
Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has started the online application process for the Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies under the National Health Mission, Jharkhand. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1038 backlog vacancies would be filled across various categories on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from October 31 to November 22, 2026 through the official website at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in. These are contractual posts and selected candidates will serve up to 1 year. A monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 would be paid.
Check this article for educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility requirements before applying for the JRHMS Recruitment 2026.
Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Jharkhand Community Health Officer Recruitment 2026 has already commenced from October 31, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official JRHMS recruitment portal at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in by completing the application form and uploading the required documents. Check the direct link to apply for the Jharkhand CHO Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the pdf below.
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Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Link
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Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026 Notification
Jharkhand CHO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the Jharkhand CHO recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society
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Department
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Health, Medical Education & Family Welfare
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Post Name
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Community Health Officer (CHO)
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Total Vacancies
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1,038
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Advertisement Number
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05/2026/JRHMS-CHO-Integrated
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 31, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 22, 2026
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Contract Period
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1 year
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Fixed Remuneration
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Rs. 25,000 per month
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Official Website
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jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand CHO Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements as given in the official notice. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have completed B Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing degree with an integrated Certificate Programme in Community Health (CPCH) from a recognised nursing college offering the integrated curriculum.
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The degree must have been completed between the academic year 2016-20.
2. Age Limit
The age criteria is different across the categories. Age will be calculated as of 22nd November 2026. Check age relaxation and other details below.
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Category
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Age
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Age relaxation in PH Category
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General
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35
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45
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EWS
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35
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45
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OBC (BC-I & BC-II)
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37
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47
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Female Unreserved
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38
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48
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ST/SC
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40
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50
Steps to Apply for Jharkhand CHO Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official recruitment website at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in.
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Now click on the Jharkhand CHO Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Register using the required details and log in to the portal.
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Fill the online application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the photograph, signature, educational certificates and supporting documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save for future references.
Candidates must ensure that their application status is displaying Submitted Successfully after completing the process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.