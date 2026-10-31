Google Adds Hundreds of Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook: Check Features and How Students Can Access Them

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Google has added hundreds of free textbooks from Indian and US educational providers to its AI-powered learning platform, Gemini Notebook. The new feature will help students understand difficult topics, prepare for examinations and revise lessons using artificial intelligence (AI). Announced on October 29, 2026, the update allows students in India and the United States to access textbooks directly through the platform. They can ask questions based on the selected books and use the content to create personalised study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards. The feature is available at no additional cost. Students also do not need to download and upload every textbook separately to use the new collection. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

The new collection includes hundreds of textbooks from educational providers such as OpenStax, Open Textbook Library and India's S Chand Publishing. Students can select a textbook from the available collection and add it directly to their notebook. Once the book is added, they can ask questions about its chapters and use its content to prepare different learning materials. Here are the main features available to students: Feature What It Means How It Helps Students Textbook-based answers AI answers questions using the selected textbook Helps students understand difficult topics Study guides Organised notes covering important topics and concepts Makes revision easier Practice quizzes Questions generated from textbook content Helps students test their knowledge Flashcards Digital question-and-answer cards Helps students remember definitions and important facts Source citations References and links to the original textbook Allows students to check the information

One important feature is that Gemini Notebook provides citations with its answers. This means students can see which part of the original textbook supports an answer instead of depending only on the AI-generated explanation. How Can Students Access Free Textbooks on Gemini Notebook? Students can browse the available textbooks directly through the Gemini Notebook platform. They do not have to search for individual textbook files and upload them manually. Follow these steps to access the collection: 1. Visit the official Gemini Notebook website, notebook.google 2. Sign in to your Google account 3. Open an existing notebook or create a new one 4. Select the Add sources option 5. Choose Textbooks from the available categories 6. Browse the collection and select the textbook required 7. Add the selected book to your notebook

8. Start asking questions or creating study materials based on the textbook After adding a book, students can use its content to generate study guides, quizzes and flashcards. What Is Gemini Notebook? Is It the Same as NotebookLM? Yes. Gemini Notebook is the new name of Google's NotebookLM, an AI-powered tool that helps users study and understand information from selected sources. Google renamed NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook in July 2026. Existing notebooks remain accessible after the name change. Unlike a general AI chatbot, Gemini Notebook allows users to work with specific sources, such as textbooks, PDFs, documents and class notes. For example, a student preparing for a biology examination can add a biology textbook and ask the platform to explain a difficult chapter in simple language. The student can then create a quiz based on that chapter and use flashcards to revise important scientific terms.

This makes it easier to study from selected material rather than searching for answers across different websites. What Are Study Guides, Quizzes and Flashcards? Students may come across these terms while using Gemini Notebook. Here is what each feature means in simple language. 1. Study Guides A study guide is a collection of important topics, explanations and key points from a subject or chapter. It helps students organise their revision material and focus on important concepts. 2. Practice Quizzes A quiz is a set of questions designed to test how much a student has understood. Gemini Notebook can generate questions from the selected textbook, allowing students to practise what they have studied. 3. Flashcards Flashcards are small digital cards containing a question on one side and its answer on the other. For example, one card may ask, 'What is photosynthesis?' and the other side may contain its definition.

Students can use these cards to revise definitions, formulas, dates and important facts. 4. Citations Citations are references that show where information comes from. When Gemini Notebook provides an answer with a citation, students can follow the reference to check the original textbook content. Google's Expert Intelligence Initiative: What Is It? The new textbook collection is part of Google's Expert Intelligence initiative, introduced in September 2026. In simple terms, the initiative aims to help users work with trusted and expert-backed information through Google's AI tools. Earlier, users could add eligible e-books purchased through Google Play Books to their notebooks. The latest update expands the available collection by bringing hundreds of textbooks from educational providers in India and the United States directly into Gemini Notebook.