PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 139 Senior Residents And Others, Check Eligibility
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of 139 various posts in the Employment News (Oct 31- Nov 06) 2026. Applications will be accepted in online on or before November 13, 2026. Check the notification pdf, application process, and other details here.
Key Points
- PGIMER Chandigarh announces 139 vacancies for Senior Residents and other posts.
- Interested candidates can apply online for these positions by November 13, 2026.
- The computer-based test (CBT) for selection is scheduled for December 05, 2026.
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of Senior Residents and other posts in the Employment News (Oct 31- Nov 06) 2026. A total of 139 different posts, including Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others are available for PGIMER Chandigarh and PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2026. Selections for these various posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the computer-based test scheduled to be held on December 05, 2026.
You will get here all the crucial details about the PGIMER recruitment drive here, including the application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale, and important links.
PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the Senior Residents and other posts is available on the official website of the PGIMER. The detailed notification pdf will provide you with all the crucial details, including Eligibility Criteria, selection process, crucial dates and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|PGIMER Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
What Is The Crucial Date For PGIMER Recruitment 2026?
The PGIMER has released the complete details regarding the crucial dates for the recruitment drive. To apply for these posts, you are advised to follow the crucial dates to avoid any obstacles in completing the application process on time. The online application process has commenced on the official website-https://pgimer.edu.in. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Closing date for online submission of applications
|November 13, 2026
|Availability of admit cards for download
|November 30, 2026
|Date of Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
December 5, 2026
|Expected date of CBT result declaration
|December 11, 2026
pgimer.edu.in PGIMER Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of 139 various posts, including Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
PGIMER Recruitment 2026- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
|
Post
|
Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others
|
Vacancy
|
139
|
Advertisement No.
|
PGI/RC/056/2026/2690
|
Official website
|
https://pgimer.edu.in/
PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
PGIMER Chandigarh has invited online applications for a total of 139 different posts, including Senior Residents, Senior/Junior Demonstrators, and Senior Medical Officers. These positions are available at PGIMER Chandigarh and PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur. Check the details of the number of vacancies available given below-
|Name of Post
|Vacancy
|Senior Residents of different departments
|122
|Jr./Sr. Demonstrators of different departments
|07
|Senior Demonstrators of different departments
|06
|Junior Demonstrators of different departments
|03
|Senior Medical Officer
|01
|Senior Residents of different departments
|21
|Senior Medical Officers
|02
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.