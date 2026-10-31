PGIMER Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 139 Senior Residents And Others, Check Eligibility

Key Points PGIMER Chandigarh announces 139 vacancies for Senior Residents and other posts.

Interested candidates can apply online for these positions by November 13, 2026.

The computer-based test (CBT) for selection is scheduled for December 05, 2026.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of Senior Residents and other posts in the Employment News (Oct 31- Nov 06) 2026. A total of 139 different posts, including Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others are available for PGIMER Chandigarh and PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2026. Selections for these various posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the computer-based test scheduled to be held on December 05, 2026. You will get here all the crucial details about the PGIMER recruitment drive here, including the application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale, and important links.

PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the Senior Residents and other posts is available on the official website of the PGIMER. The detailed notification pdf will provide you with all the crucial details, including Eligibility Criteria, selection process, crucial dates and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. PGIMER Recruitment 2026 Download PDF What Is The Crucial Date For PGIMER Recruitment 2026? The PGIMER has released the complete details regarding the crucial dates for the recruitment drive. To apply for these posts, you are advised to follow the crucial dates to avoid any obstacles in completing the application process on time. The online application process has commenced on the official website-https://pgimer.edu.in. You can follow the schedule given below.

Particulars Details Closing date for online submission of applications November 13, 2026 Availability of admit cards for download November 30, 2026 Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) December 5, 2026 Expected date of CBT result declaration December 11, 2026 pgimer.edu.in PGIMER Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of 139 various posts, including Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- PGIMER Recruitment 2026- Highlights Organization Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Post Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators, Senior Demonstrators, Senior Medical Officer and others Vacancy 139 Advertisement No. PGI/RC/056/2026/2690 Official website https://pgimer.edu.in/