IMD Weather Today, October 31, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in 3 States as Winter Arrives in North India, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of India on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. While winter-like conditions are also visible across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states are experiencing cooler mornings and nights as temperatures gradually change with the arrival of the winter season. Keep reading to know in detail. IMD Weather Today: Which States Are Under a Heavy Rain Alert on October 31? According to the reported IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of three states on October 31. State or Region Expected Weather Arunachal Pradesh Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places Coastal Andhra Pradesh Heavy rainfall possible at isolated places Kerala Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places Odisha Isolated to scattered rainfall; heavier spells possible in the coming days Bihar Isolated to scattered rainfall Jharkhand Isolated to scattered rainfall West Bengal Rainfall activity likely in parts of the state Chhattisgarh Rainfall possible in some areas Uttar Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall in parts of the state Assam and Meghalaya Rainfall and possible thunderstorms Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Isolated showers possible Karnataka Isolated rainfall in some areas

Where Will It Rain Today? Check State-Wise Weather Forecast Rainfall activity is expected across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India. Some regions may also experience thunderstorms and lightning. Region Weather Forecast for October 31 North India Cooler mornings; isolated rainfall possible in some areas East India Rainfall in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal Northeast India Rainfall and thunderstorms; heavy showers possible in Arunachal Pradesh Central India Isolated rainfall in some areas South India Rainfall, with heavy showers possible in Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh West India Weather conditions may vary; cooler nights in parts of Rajasthan Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram? Delhi-NCR is expected to experience partly cloudy weather conditions. Forecast reports differ on the possibility of isolated showers, so residents should check local updates before travelling.

Weather Parameter Forecast for Delhi-NCR Date October 31, 2026 Sky condition Partly cloudy Rainfall Isolated showers cannot be ruled out Maximum temperature Around 28°C Minimum temperature Around 15–18°C Heavy rainfall warning No clear heavy rainfall warning in the reports reviewed Winter Arrives in North India: Why Is the Weather Turning Cooler? As October comes to an end winter like conditions are becoming noticeable across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the regions where people may notice the seasonal change. Region Weather Trend Delhi-NCR Cooler mornings and nights Punjab Seasonal cooling, particularly during the night Haryana Cooler mornings and falling night temperatures Rajasthan Cooler nights in several areas Uttar Pradesh Gradual transition towards winter-like conditions Himachal Pradesh Cold conditions in higher-altitude areas Uttarakhand Cooler weather, particularly in hilly areas