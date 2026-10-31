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IMD Weather Today, October 31, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in 3 States as Winter Arrives in North India, Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 10:13 IST

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Meanwhile, winter-like conditions are setting in across parts of North India. Check state-wise weather updates, rain alerts and temperature forecasts.

IMD Weather Today, October 31, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in 3 States as Winter Arrives in North India, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, October 31, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in 3 States as Winter Arrives in North India, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of India on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. While winter-like conditions are also visible across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states are experiencing cooler mornings and nights as temperatures gradually change with the arrival of the winter season. Keep reading to know in detail.

IMD Weather Today: Which States Are Under a Heavy Rain Alert on October 31?

According to the reported IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of three states on October 31.

State or Region Expected Weather
Arunachal Pradesh Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
Coastal Andhra Pradesh Heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
Kerala Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
Odisha Isolated to scattered rainfall; heavier spells possible in the coming days
Bihar Isolated to scattered rainfall
Jharkhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
West Bengal Rainfall activity likely in parts of the state
Chhattisgarh Rainfall possible in some areas
Uttar Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall in parts of the state
Assam and Meghalaya Rainfall and possible thunderstorms
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Isolated showers possible
Karnataka Isolated rainfall in some areas

Where Will It Rain Today? Check State-Wise Weather Forecast

Rainfall activity is expected across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India. Some regions may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Region Weather Forecast for October 31
North India Cooler mornings; isolated rainfall possible in some areas
East India Rainfall in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal
Northeast India Rainfall and thunderstorms; heavy showers possible in Arunachal Pradesh
Central India Isolated rainfall in some areas
South India Rainfall, with heavy showers possible in Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh
West India Weather conditions may vary; cooler nights in parts of Rajasthan

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram?

Delhi-NCR is expected to experience partly cloudy weather conditions. Forecast reports differ on the possibility of isolated showers, so residents should check local updates before travelling.

Weather Parameter Forecast for Delhi-NCR
Date October 31, 2026
Sky condition Partly cloudy
Rainfall Isolated showers cannot be ruled out
Maximum temperature Around 28°C
Minimum temperature Around 15–18°C
Heavy rainfall warning No clear heavy rainfall warning in the reports reviewed

Winter Arrives in North India: Why Is the Weather Turning Cooler?

As October comes to an end winter like conditions are becoming noticeable across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the regions where people may notice the seasonal change. 

Region Weather Trend
Delhi-NCR Cooler mornings and nights
Punjab Seasonal cooling, particularly during the night
Haryana Cooler mornings and falling night temperatures
Rajasthan Cooler nights in several areas
Uttar Pradesh Gradual transition towards winter-like conditions
Himachal Pradesh Cold conditions in higher-altitude areas
Uttarakhand Cooler weather, particularly in hilly areas

What Is the Minimum and Maximum Temperature in Delhi Today?

Delhi is experiencing a seasonal change as the days become shorter and nights turn cooler. The reported forecast places the maximum temperature around 28°C and the minimum between 15°C and 18°C.

Parameter Reported Forecast
Maximum temperature Around 28°C
Minimum temperature Around 15–18°C
Morning conditions Cool
Afternoon conditions Relatively pleasant
Night conditions Cooler

IMD Weather Forecast for November 1, 2, 3 and 4: Which States Will Receive Rain?

Rainfall activity is likely to continue across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India during the first few days of November.

Date States or Regions Expected Weather
November 1 Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
November 2 Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
November 2 Parts of Karnataka and Kerala Heavy rainfall possible
November 2 Telangana Thundersquall risk
November 3 Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh Heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas
November 3 Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka Heavy showers possible
November 4 Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall activity may continue

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 10:13 IST
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