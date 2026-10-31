IMD Weather Today, October 31, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in 3 States as Winter Arrives in North India, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Meanwhile, winter-like conditions are setting in across parts of North India. Check state-wise weather updates, rain alerts and temperature forecasts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of India on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. While winter-like conditions are also visible across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states are experiencing cooler mornings and nights as temperatures gradually change with the arrival of the winter season. Keep reading to know in detail.
IMD Weather Today: Which States Are Under a Heavy Rain Alert on October 31?
According to the reported IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of three states on October 31.
|State or Region
|Expected Weather
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
|Kerala
|Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
|Odisha
|Isolated to scattered rainfall; heavier spells possible in the coming days
|Bihar
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|Jharkhand
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|West Bengal
|Rainfall activity likely in parts of the state
|Chhattisgarh
|Rainfall possible in some areas
|Uttar Pradesh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall in parts of the state
|Assam and Meghalaya
|Rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
|Isolated showers possible
|Karnataka
|Isolated rainfall in some areas
Where Will It Rain Today? Check State-Wise Weather Forecast
Rainfall activity is expected across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India. Some regions may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.
|Region
|Weather Forecast for October 31
|North India
|Cooler mornings; isolated rainfall possible in some areas
|East India
|Rainfall in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal
|Northeast India
|Rainfall and thunderstorms; heavy showers possible in Arunachal Pradesh
|Central India
|Isolated rainfall in some areas
|South India
|Rainfall, with heavy showers possible in Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|West India
|Weather conditions may vary; cooler nights in parts of Rajasthan
Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram?
Delhi-NCR is expected to experience partly cloudy weather conditions. Forecast reports differ on the possibility of isolated showers, so residents should check local updates before travelling.
|Weather Parameter
|Forecast for Delhi-NCR
|Date
|October 31, 2026
|Sky condition
|Partly cloudy
|Rainfall
|Isolated showers cannot be ruled out
|Maximum temperature
|Around 28°C
|Minimum temperature
|Around 15–18°C
|Heavy rainfall warning
|No clear heavy rainfall warning in the reports reviewed
Winter Arrives in North India: Why Is the Weather Turning Cooler?
As October comes to an end winter like conditions are becoming noticeable across parts of North India. Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the regions where people may notice the seasonal change.
|Region
|Weather Trend
|Delhi-NCR
|Cooler mornings and nights
|Punjab
|Seasonal cooling, particularly during the night
|Haryana
|Cooler mornings and falling night temperatures
|Rajasthan
|Cooler nights in several areas
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gradual transition towards winter-like conditions
|Himachal Pradesh
|Cold conditions in higher-altitude areas
|Uttarakhand
|Cooler weather, particularly in hilly areas
What Is the Minimum and Maximum Temperature in Delhi Today?
Delhi is experiencing a seasonal change as the days become shorter and nights turn cooler. The reported forecast places the maximum temperature around 28°C and the minimum between 15°C and 18°C.
|Parameter
|Reported Forecast
|Maximum temperature
|Around 28°C
|Minimum temperature
|Around 15–18°C
|Morning conditions
|Cool
|Afternoon conditions
|Relatively pleasant
|Night conditions
|Cooler
IMD Weather Forecast for November 1, 2, 3 and 4: Which States Will Receive Rain?
Rainfall activity is likely to continue across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India during the first few days of November.
|Date
|States or Regions
|Expected Weather
|November 1
|Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
|Heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
|November 2
|Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
|Very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places
|November 2
|Parts of Karnataka and Kerala
|Heavy rainfall possible
|November 2
|Telangana
|Thundersquall risk
|November 3
|Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh
|Heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas
|November 3
|Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka
|Heavy showers possible
|November 4
|Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Rainfall activity may continue
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.