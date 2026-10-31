NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

Delhi-NCR Pollution: 50% Work From Home, Construction Ban From November 5 to 20, Check Full Details

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 10:34 IST

CAQM has ordered 50% work from home for government and private offices in Delhi and five NCR districts from November 5 to 20. Dust-generating construction and demolition activities will also be restricted across NCR. Check affected areas.

Delhi-NCR Pollution: 50% Work From Home, Construction Ban From November 5 to 20, Check Full Details
Delhi-NCR Pollution: 50% Work From Home, Construction Ban From November 5 to 20, Check Full Details

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced fresh restrictions across Delhi-NCR to control air pollution ahead of the peak winter pollution period. Government and private offices in Delhi and five adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) districts will operate with up to 50 per cent of employees attending physically from November 5 to 20, 2026. The remaining staff will work from home. The order, dated October 30, 2026, applies to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar for the office attendance measures. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi-NCR WFH Rule From November 5 to 20

Here are the important details of the new pollution-control measures announced by CAQM.

Particulars Details
Issuing authority Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)
Order date October 30, 2026
Implementation period November 5 to 20, 2026
Office attendance Up to 50% physical attendance
Work-from-home arrangement Remaining staff to work from home
Offices covered Government and private offices
Construction restriction Dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities
Construction restriction area Entire National Capital Region
Main objective Reduce emissions and control winter air pollution

Which Cities and Districts Will Have 50% Work From Home?

The 50 per cent physical attendance rule will apply to government and private offices in Delhi and five NCR districts.

State or Region City or District Covered
Delhi Entire National Capital Territory
Haryana Gurugram
Haryana Faridabad
Haryana Sonipat
Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida

Is Work From Home Mandatory for Private Offices in Delhi-NCR?

Yes, the CAQM order directs government and private offices in the specified areas to follow the revised attendance arrangement from November 5 to 20.

Office Category Direction
Private offices Up to 50% staff can attend physically
State government offices Up to 50% staff can attend physically
Remaining employees Work from home
Essential services Exempt where the arrangement is not feasible
Industrial establishments Exempt where the arrangement is not feasible

Construction Ban in Delhi-NCR From November 5 to 20: What Is Restricted?

CAQM has also directed a temporary halt to dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the entire NCR. The restriction covers activities that can release construction dust into the atmosphere. The restrictions will remain in force from November 5 to November 20, 2026 unless modified by the authorities.

Construction Activity Restriction
Outdoor civil construction Restricted
Demolition activities Restricted
Dust-generating construction work Restricted
Highway construction Restricted
Road construction Restricted
Flyovers and overbridges Restricted
Power transmission projects Restricted
Pipeline work Restricted
Telecommunication infrastructure work Restricted

When Will the Delhi-NCR Pollution Restrictions End?

The current CAQM directions are scheduled to remain in force for the period November 5 to November 20, 2026.

Date Status
October 30, 2026 CAQM order issued
November 1, 2026 Other winter pollution measures begin under separate directions
November 5, 2026 WFH and construction restrictions begin
November 20, 2026 Scheduled final day of the temporary restrictions
November 21, 2026 Temporary measures scheduled to end, subject to further orders

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 10:34 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News