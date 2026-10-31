Delhi-NCR Pollution: 50% Work From Home, Construction Ban From November 5 to 20, Check Full Details
CAQM has ordered 50% work from home for government and private offices in Delhi and five NCR districts from November 5 to 20. Dust-generating construction and demolition activities will also be restricted across NCR. Check affected areas.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced fresh restrictions across Delhi-NCR to control air pollution ahead of the peak winter pollution period. Government and private offices in Delhi and five adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) districts will operate with up to 50 per cent of employees attending physically from November 5 to 20, 2026. The remaining staff will work from home. The order, dated October 30, 2026, applies to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar for the office attendance measures. Keep reading to know in detail.
Delhi-NCR WFH Rule From November 5 to 20
Here are the important details of the new pollution-control measures announced by CAQM.
|Particulars
|Details
|Issuing authority
|Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)
|Order date
|October 30, 2026
|Implementation period
|November 5 to 20, 2026
|Office attendance
|Up to 50% physical attendance
|Work-from-home arrangement
|Remaining staff to work from home
|Offices covered
|Government and private offices
|Construction restriction
|Dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities
|Construction restriction area
|Entire National Capital Region
|Main objective
|Reduce emissions and control winter air pollution
Which Cities and Districts Will Have 50% Work From Home?
The 50 per cent physical attendance rule will apply to government and private offices in Delhi and five NCR districts.
|State or Region
|City or District Covered
|Delhi
|Entire National Capital Territory
|Haryana
|Gurugram
|Haryana
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|Sonipat
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida
Is Work From Home Mandatory for Private Offices in Delhi-NCR?
Yes, the CAQM order directs government and private offices in the specified areas to follow the revised attendance arrangement from November 5 to 20.
|Office Category
|Direction
|Private offices
|Up to 50% staff can attend physically
|State government offices
|Up to 50% staff can attend physically
|Remaining employees
|Work from home
|Essential services
|Exempt where the arrangement is not feasible
|Industrial establishments
|Exempt where the arrangement is not feasible
Construction Ban in Delhi-NCR From November 5 to 20: What Is Restricted?
CAQM has also directed a temporary halt to dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the entire NCR. The restriction covers activities that can release construction dust into the atmosphere. The restrictions will remain in force from November 5 to November 20, 2026 unless modified by the authorities.
|Construction Activity
|Restriction
|Outdoor civil construction
|Restricted
|Demolition activities
|Restricted
|Dust-generating construction work
|Restricted
|Highway construction
|Restricted
|Road construction
|Restricted
|Flyovers and overbridges
|Restricted
|Power transmission projects
|Restricted
|Pipeline work
|Restricted
|Telecommunication infrastructure work
|Restricted
When Will the Delhi-NCR Pollution Restrictions End?
The current CAQM directions are scheduled to remain in force for the period November 5 to November 20, 2026.
|Date
|Status
|October 30, 2026
|CAQM order issued
|November 1, 2026
|Other winter pollution measures begin under separate directions
|November 5, 2026
|WFH and construction restrictions begin
|November 20, 2026
|Scheduled final day of the temporary restrictions
|November 21, 2026
|Temporary measures scheduled to end, subject to further orders
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