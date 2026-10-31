Delhi-NCR Pollution: 50% Work From Home, Construction Ban From November 5 to 20, Check Full Details

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced fresh restrictions across Delhi-NCR to control air pollution ahead of the peak winter pollution period. Government and private offices in Delhi and five adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) districts will operate with up to 50 per cent of employees attending physically from November 5 to 20, 2026. The remaining staff will work from home. The order, dated October 30, 2026, applies to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar for the office attendance measures. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi-NCR WFH Rule From November 5 to 20

Here are the important details of the new pollution-control measures announced by CAQM.