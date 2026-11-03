Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: Punjab City Tops India’s Most Polluted List, Check Top 10 Cities

Air pollution has reached alarming levels in several parts of northern India as winter approaches. Bathinda in Punjab has emerged as the country’s most polluted city in a report published on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after its Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 1,100 mark. The sharp rise has also brought attention to other cities in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where air quality readings have reached extremely high levels. Keep reading to read in detail. Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: What Happened? Bathinda recorded an AQI of around 1,124 in a report published on November 3, 2026. Another report based on ANI data recorded Bathinda’s AQI at 1,018 on the same day. These differences can occur because air quality readings are updated at different times and may come from different monitoring platforms.

India’s Top 10 Most Polluted Cities on November 3, 2026 According to the reported ranking based on November 3 readings, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh accounted for all 10 cities. Rank City State Reported AQI 1 Bathinda Punjab 1,124 2 Sirsa Haryana 848 3 Rohtak Haryana 847 4 Faridkot Punjab 801 5 Jalandhar Punjab 760 6 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 678 7 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 648 8 Sonipat Haryana 585 9 Hisar Haryana 562 10 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh 545 Which States Have the Most Cities in India’s Top 10 Pollution List? The reported top 10 list shows that northern states account for all the cities featured in the ranking. State Number of Cities in Top 10 Cities Haryana 4 Sirsa, Rohtak, Sonipat, Hisar Punjab 3 Bathinda, Faridkot, Jalandhar Uttar Pradesh 3 Meerut, Ghaziabad, Moradabad Total 10 10 cities

Delhi-NCR AQI: How Bad Is the Pollution? Delhi and its neighbouring cities have also reported high pollution levels. A separate report on November 3 recorded the following readings across parts of Delhi-NCR. City Reported AQI New Delhi 496 Greater Noida 493 Noida 469 Faridabad 439 Gurugram 395 What Is AQI and How Is It Measured in India? The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate the level of air pollution and its possible impact on health. In India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) uses six categories to classify air quality. AQI Range CPCB Category Meaning 0–50 Good Minimal impact on health 51–100 Satisfactory Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people 101–200 Moderate Breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma, or heart conditions 201–300 Poor Breathing discomfort to most people after prolonged exposure 301–400 Very Poor Respiratory illness may occur after prolonged exposure 401–500 Severe Health effects may occur even among healthy people