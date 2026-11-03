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Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: Punjab City Tops India’s Most Polluted List, Check Top 10 Cities

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 15:16 IST

Bathinda in Punjab recorded an AQI above 1,100 on November 3, 2026, emerging as India’s most polluted city in a reported air quality ranking. Check the top 10 polluted cities and understand the AQI levels.

Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: Punjab City Tops India’s Most Polluted List, Check Top 10 Cities
Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: Punjab City Tops India’s Most Polluted List, Check Top 10 Cities

Air pollution has reached alarming levels in several parts of northern India as winter approaches. Bathinda in Punjab has emerged as the country’s most polluted city in a report published on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after its Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 1,100 mark. The sharp rise has also brought attention to other cities in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where air quality readings have reached extremely high levels. Keep reading to read in detail. 

Bathinda AQI Crosses 1,100: What Happened?

Bathinda recorded an AQI of around 1,124 in a report published on November 3, 2026. Another report based on ANI data recorded Bathinda’s AQI at 1,018 on the same day. These differences can occur because air quality readings are updated at different times and may come from different monitoring platforms.

India’s Top 10 Most Polluted Cities on November 3, 2026

According to the reported ranking based on November 3 readings, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh accounted for all 10 cities.

Rank City State Reported AQI
1 Bathinda Punjab 1,124
2 Sirsa Haryana 848
3 Rohtak Haryana 847
4 Faridkot Punjab 801
5 Jalandhar Punjab 760
6 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 678
7 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 648
8 Sonipat Haryana 585
9 Hisar Haryana 562
10 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh 545

Which States Have the Most Cities in India’s Top 10 Pollution List?

The reported top 10 list shows that northern states account for all the cities featured in the ranking.

State Number of Cities in Top 10 Cities
Haryana 4 Sirsa, Rohtak, Sonipat, Hisar
Punjab 3 Bathinda, Faridkot, Jalandhar
Uttar Pradesh 3 Meerut, Ghaziabad, Moradabad
Total 10 10 cities

Delhi-NCR AQI: How Bad Is the Pollution?

Delhi and its neighbouring cities have also reported high pollution levels. A separate report on November 3 recorded the following readings across parts of Delhi-NCR.

City Reported AQI
New Delhi 496
Greater Noida 493
Noida 469
Faridabad 439
Gurugram 395

What Is AQI and How Is It Measured in India?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate the level of air pollution and its possible impact on health. In India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) uses six categories to classify air quality.

AQI Range CPCB Category Meaning
0–50 Good Minimal impact on health
51–100 Satisfactory Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people
101–200 Moderate Breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma, or heart conditions
201–300 Poor Breathing discomfort to most people after prolonged exposure
301–400 Very Poor Respiratory illness may occur after prolonged exposure
401–500 Severe Health effects may occur even among healthy people

What Are PM2.5 and PM10 Particles?

Particulate matter is one of the major pollutants used in air quality calculations. It consists of tiny solid particles and liquid droplets suspended in the air. PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning because of their small size.

Pollutant Full Form Size Possible Health Impact
PM2.5 Particulate Matter 2.5 2.5 micrometres or smaller Can travel deep into the lungs and may enter the bloodstream
PM10 Particulate Matter 10 10 micrometres or smaller Can enter the respiratory system and affect the lungs

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 15:15 IST
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