CISF Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket for Constable Fire, Tradesmen, Driver & ASI CBE at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
CISF E-Aadmit card 2026 is now available for download at the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in for ASI/Exe (LDCE), Constable Fire, Tradesmen, and Driver for the upcoming exam. Read the article below for complete details.
Key Points
- CISF e-admit cards released on November 27, 2026, for various recruitment exams.
- Exams for Tradesmen, Constable, and other posts are on Nov 30 & Dec 1, 2026.
- Download admit cards from cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in using registration and password.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the e-admit cards 2026 from today, November 27, 2026. The e-admit cards have been released on the official recruitment website, that is, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates can download the CISF Admit Card for the Tradesman, Driver, DCPO, and LDCE recruitment exam using their registration number, password and the security score, which is available on the screen. The CISF exam for the Tradesmen, Constable and other posts will be conducted on November 30, 2026 and December 1, 2026, in multiple shifts. Through this recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill around 1161 Posts. Candidates who had earlier received advance information regarding their allotted exam city, state, date and shift timings through email and SMS on November 17, 2026. Candidates can now log into the official portal to download their hall tickets and check the exact exam centre address and reporting instructions for the exam day.
CISF Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Central Industrial Security Force has released the e-admit card for the recruitment exam of tradesmen, constable, firemen and driver on the official portal. Candidates will now be able to download their hall tickets using their registration ID and password, and also by entering the security code given on the login window. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download their hall ticket for the November 30, 2026 and December 1, 2026 exam:-
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CISF Admit Card 2026
CISF Exam Date and Shift Timings 2026
The complete post-wise exam schedule, entry time, and strict gate closing times have also been notified by the CISF through an official notification. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule and the shift -wise timings below:-
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Exam Date
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Post Name
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Shift Timings
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Entry Time
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Gate Closing Time
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November 30, 2026
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ASI/EXE (LDCE)-2023
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2:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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12:30 PM
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1:30 PM
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December 1, 2026
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CT (Fire)-2024
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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7:30 AM
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8:30 AM
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December 1, 2026
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CT (Tradesmen)-2024
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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11:30 AM
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12:30 PM
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December 1, 2026
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CT (Driver and DCPO)-2024
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5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
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3:30 PM
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4:30 PM
Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link
How to Download the CISF E-Admit Card 2026 Online?
Candidates who will be appearing for the November 30 and December 1, 2026 computer-based exam can download their hall tickets by using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
- Click on the e-admit card link for the respective posts applied for.
- Enter the registration number or ID, password, and the security code given on the login window and submit.
- Submit the e-admit card PDF and take a clear printout of the e-admit card.
Details Mentioned on CISF Admit Card 2026
After downloading the CISF hall tickets from the official website, that is cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, candidates must carefully verify every detail that is printed on the e-admit card to avoid discrepancies at the exam centre:-
- Candidate information like full name, roll number, registration ID, Date of Birth, Category , photograph, and signature.
- Exam Details:- Post applied for, exam date, and shift timings.
- Venue and Reporting:- Complete Exam Centre Name, Full Address of the exam centre, reporting and entry time, and strict gate closing time.
If there is any printing error or mismatch of information, candidates should immediately contact the CISF recruitment helpdesk before the exam date.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.