The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the e-admit cards 2026 from today, November 27, 2026. The e-admit cards have been released on the official recruitment website, that is, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates can download the CISF Admit Card for the Tradesman, Driver, DCPO, and LDCE recruitment exam using their registration number, password and the security score, which is available on the screen. The CISF exam for the Tradesmen, Constable and other posts will be conducted on November 30, 2026 and December 1, 2026 , in multiple shifts. Through this recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill around 1161 Posts. Candidates who had earlier received advance information regarding their allotted exam city, state, date and shift timings through email and SMS on November 17, 2026. Candidates can now log into the official portal to download their hall tickets and check the exact exam centre address and reporting instructions for the exam day.

CISF Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Central Industrial Security Force has released the e-admit card for the recruitment exam of tradesmen, constable, firemen and driver on the official portal. Candidates will now be able to download their hall tickets using their registration ID and password, and also by entering the security code given on the login window. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download their hall ticket for the November 30, 2026 and December 1, 2026 exam:-

CISF Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

CISF Exam Date and Shift Timings 2026

The complete post-wise exam schedule, entry time, and strict gate closing times have also been notified by the CISF through an official notification. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule and the shift -wise timings below:-