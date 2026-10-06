New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Did you make a mistake while filling your Aadhaar card form? Perhaps a spelling error in the name. No worries, UIDAI has got your back now. With a simplified process, a quick request is now here.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on September 18, 2026. Now, it has introduced separate categories for name updates. These include minor corrections, data-entry errors, marriage or divorce-related changes, alias-related updates and major name changes.

The documents that are required will now depend on the type of changes you are trying to do. So, before heading to an Aadhaar center, it is important to know which category your request falls under and what proof you need to carry.