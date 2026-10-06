New Aadhaar Rules 2026: How To Change Name On Aadhaar Card? UIDAI Rules, Documents, Fees And Step-by-Step Process
Made a spelling mistake in your Aadhaar card or want to change your name after marriage? UIDAI's revised 2026 rules bring a more structured name-update process, with different document requirements for minor corrections, data-entry errors, marriage or divorce-related changes and major name changes. Check which documents you need, how much the update costs and how to apply for an Aadhaar name correction.
New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Did you make a mistake while filling your Aadhaar card form? Perhaps a spelling error in the name. No worries, UIDAI has got your back now. With a simplified process, a quick request is now here.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on September 18, 2026. Now, it has introduced separate categories for name updates. These include minor corrections, data-entry errors, marriage or divorce-related changes, alias-related updates and major name changes.
The documents that are required will now depend on the type of changes you are trying to do. So, before heading to an Aadhaar center, it is important to know which category your request falls under and what proof you need to carry.
What Are the Major Changes Under the New UIDAI Rules For Aadhaar Card?
The name changing issue has been a very old problem. The new UIDAI rules make the name-update process more structured and easy. The new rule also exempts the possibilities of fake IDs and renaming, which was sometimes a threat.
UIDAI now categorises requests and specifies different documents or affidavits for each category.
For a major name change, such as changing the first name or full name, applicants need a Gazette notification and an old Proof of Identity showing the name in Aadhaar.
What Are The Documents You Need For Name Change On Aadhaar Card?
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Minor name correction: Valid Proof of Identity (PoI) showing the correct name.
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Marriage-related name change: Valid PoI + Annexure D affidavit or applicable marriage-related document.
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Divorce-related name change: Valid PoI + Annexure D affidavit or applicable divorce-related document.
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Data-entry error: Prescribed Annexure B affidavit for adults + supporting identity document.
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Alias/“Urf” removal: Annexure E affidavit for adults + supporting documents.
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Major/full name change: Gazette notification + old PoI showing the name currently recorded in Aadhaar.
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Capitalisation/dot corrections: No supporting document is required for these specific formatting corrections.
Important: Carry the original documents to the Aadhaar centre for verification. Submitted documents, affidavits and Gazette notifications may also be cross-verified before approval.
Minor Name Changes On Aadhaar Card
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Type of Change
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Examples
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Main Requirement
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Minor Name Change
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Spelling correction, expanding initials, adding/removing a middle or last name, changing name order
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Valid Proof of Identity (PoI), as applicable
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Data-Entry Error
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Correct name was submitted earlier but entered incorrectly in Aadhaar
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Prescribed affidavit and supporting document
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Marriage/Divorce
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Surname change following marriage or divorce
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Prescribed Annexure D affidavit and supporting documents
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Alias/Urf Removal
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Removing an alias or “urf” from the name
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Prescribed Annexure E for adults
Major Name Changes On Aadhaar Card
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Type of Change
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Examples
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Main Requirement
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Major Name Change
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Complete change of first name or full name
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Gazette notification and required identity proof showing the name currently recorded in Aadhaar
Capitalisation And Dots
Corrections involving random capitalisation or removal of full stops/dots are treated as formatting changes. No supporting documents are required for these specific corrections.
How To Change Your Name On Aadhaar: Step-by-Step
Step 1: Identify the Change
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Determine whether it is a minor correction or a major name change.
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Check the documents required for your category.
Step 2: Keep Documents Ready
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Carry original supporting documents with the correct name.
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Depending on the change, you may need PoI, marriage/divorce documents, an affidavit or Gazette notification.
Step 3: Book an Appointment
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Book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra through the UIDAI website.
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Appointment booking is optional but can help save time.
Step 4: Visit the Aadhaar Centre
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Carry your Aadhaar details and original documents.
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Submit the required paperwork for verification.
Step 5: Complete Verification & Pay
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Complete the required authentication process.
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Pay the ₹75 demographic update fee when the update is done separately.
Step 6: Keep the Acknowledgement Slip
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Collect and safely keep your acknowledgement slip.
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Use the details provided to track your Aadhaar update status.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only. Aadhaar update rules, required documents, fees and procedures may change from time to time. A
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