Indian Railways has opened ticket bookings for the new Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The weekly train will provide a direct rail link between two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana. The train will cover approximately 604 kilometres in around 19 hours. Its regular service will begin from Janakpur Dham on November 28, 2026, while the return service from Ayodhya Cantt will start on November 30, 2026. Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC website, mobile application and railway reservation counters. However, the service will initially be available only to Indian and Nepali citizens carrying valid prescribed identity documents. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Will the Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Run?

The Saryu-Kamala Express will operate once a week in both directions. Train number 15595 will run from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt every Saturday, while train number 15596 will operate from Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham every Monday.

Train Number Route Operating Day Departure Arrival 15595 Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt Saturday 1:10 PM 8:10 AM the next day 15596 Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham Monday 5:50 PM 12:40 PM the next day

Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Route: Check All Major Stops

The train will pass through important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These stops will also provide connectivity to passengers travelling from intermediate stations.