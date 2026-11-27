Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Ticket Booking Opens: Check Route, Timings, Fare and Travel Rules
Indian Railways opens bookings for the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal. Check train timings, route, ticket prices, booking process and travel rules.
Indian Railways has opened ticket bookings for the new Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The weekly train will provide a direct rail link between two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana. The train will cover approximately 604 kilometres in around 19 hours. Its regular service will begin from Janakpur Dham on November 28, 2026, while the return service from Ayodhya Cantt will start on November 30, 2026. Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC website, mobile application and railway reservation counters. However, the service will initially be available only to Indian and Nepali citizens carrying valid prescribed identity documents. Keep reading to know in detail.
Ayodhya-Janakpur Express
|Particulars
|Details
|Train name
|Saryu-Kamala Express
|Train numbers
|15595/15596
|Starting station
|Ayodhya Cantt
|Destination
|Janakpur Dham, Nepal
|Total distance
|Approximately 604 km
|Journey duration
|Around 19 hours
|Service frequency
|Weekly
|First regular departure
|November 28, 2026, from Janakpur
|Return service
|November 30, 2026, from Ayodhya
|Total coaches
|17
|Eligible passengers
|Indian and Nepali citizens
When Will the Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Run?
The Saryu-Kamala Express will operate once a week in both directions. Train number 15595 will run from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt every Saturday, while train number 15596 will operate from Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham every Monday.
|Train Number
|Route
|Operating Day
|Departure
|Arrival
|15595
|Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt
|Saturday
|1:10 PM
|8:10 AM the next day
|15596
|Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham
|Monday
|5:50 PM
|12:40 PM the next day
Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Route: Check All Major Stops
The train will pass through important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These stops will also provide connectivity to passengers travelling from intermediate stations.
|No.
|Station
|1
|Janakpur Dham
|2
|Jaynagar
|3
|Madhubani
|4
|Shisho
|5
|Sitamarhi
|6
|Raxaul
|7
|Narkatiaganj
|8
|Gorakhpur
|9
|Basti
|10
|Mankapur
|11
|Ayodhya Dham
|12
|Ayodhya Cantt
Ayodhya-Janakpur Express Ticket Price: Check Class-Wise Fare
The railway has announced the fare for different travel classes. The ticket price for a one-way journey from Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham starts at Rs 365 for Sleeper Class.
|Travel Class
|Fare from Ayodhya to Janakpur
|Fare from Gorakhpur to Janakpur
|Sleeper Class (SL)
|Rs 365
|Rs 280
|AC 3-Tier Economy (3E)
|Rs 885
|Rs 680
|AC 3-Tier (3A)
|Rs 965
|Rs 735
|AC 2-Tier (2A)
|Rs 1,360
|Rs 1,040
Executive - Editorial
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