Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has proposed conducting a single common recruitment exam for government posts across different departments that require similar educational qualifications, subjects, and job responsibilities. The proposal was put forward during a high-level meeting with members of the Centre’s High-Level Task Force on Exam Reforms at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Highlighting the need for a structured, transparent, and time-bound annual recruitment calendar, CM Majhi has also stated that streamlining the multiple overlapping exams into one unified exam will ease financial and travel burdens on job aspirants while also making sure that there is timely declaration of results. He has also noted that since assuming office in June 2024, the Odisha government has conducted transparent recruitment drives and provided 52,514 government jobs across the state.