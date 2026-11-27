Odisha CM Plans Common Recruitment Exam for Government Jobs; Lists Anti-Cheating Law & Age Limit Increase
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has proposed a single common recruitment exam for similar government posts across departments and has also highlighted important exam reforms. Read the complete details in the article below.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has proposed conducting a single common recruitment exam for government posts across different departments that require similar educational qualifications, subjects, and job responsibilities. The proposal was put forward during a high-level meeting with members of the Centre’s High-Level Task Force on Exam Reforms at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Highlighting the need for a structured, transparent, and time-bound annual recruitment calendar, CM Majhi has also stated that streamlining the multiple overlapping exams into one unified exam will ease financial and travel burdens on job aspirants while also making sure that there is timely declaration of results. He has also noted that since assuming office in June 2024, the Odisha government has conducted transparent recruitment drives and provided 52,514 government jobs across the state.
Key Exam and Recruitment Reforms Introduced in Odisha
The Chief Minister of Odisha has also outlined several major policy decisions already implemented to make state recruitment more candidate-friendly and leak-proof:-
- Implementation of the Odisha Public Exam (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to stop paper leaks and examination malpractice.
- Enhancement of the maximum age limit for state government job aspirants to 42 years.
- Abolition of the restriction on the number of attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination.
- Establishment of a separate Staff Selection Commission specifically to streamline recruitment for uniformed services.
- Constitution of a Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms to simplify government rules, procedures and recruitment workflows.
Also check, Odisha Police CPSE 2026 Exam Date OUT at ousssc.odisha.gov.in; check subject-wise dates and Shift Timings
Focus on Transparent and Annual Recruitment Cycles in Odisha
The Chief Minister stresses that a fair, credible, and predictable annual exam schedule is important for empowering Odisha’s youth. The Centre’s High-Level Task Force, which has been touring states to gather feedback and best practices, reviewed Odisha’s recruitment experience alongside senior state officials.
Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.