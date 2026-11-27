The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has officially announced the annual exam schedule for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2027. Announced through an official notice, the Secondary and Senior Secondary theory examinations will start in the first week of March 2027. As per the official notification, the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations will be conducted from March 3 to April 8, 2027, while the Class 10 exams will take place from March 4 to March 26, 2027. While the board has confirmed the overall exam window, the detailed subject-wise HBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF will be published shortly on the official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exam dates for the 2027 exam:-