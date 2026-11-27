HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Out: Haryana Board Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates at bseh.org.in
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates for 2027. Class 12 exams will run from March to April 2027, and Class 10 exams will run in March 2027. Check the complete details below.
Key Points
- BSEH announced the HBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2027 schedule.
- HBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled from March 3 to April 8, 2027.
- HBSE Class 10 exams are scheduled from March 4 to March 26, 2027.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has officially announced the annual exam schedule for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2027. Announced through an official notice, the Secondary and Senior Secondary theory examinations will start in the first week of March 2027. As per the official notification, the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations will be conducted from March 3 to April 8, 2027, while the Class 10 exams will take place from March 4 to March 26, 2027. While the board has confirmed the overall exam window, the detailed subject-wise HBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF will be published shortly on the official website at bseh.org.in.
HBSE Exam Dates 2027 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exam dates for the 2027 exam:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani
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Exam Name
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HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) Exam 2027
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HBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2027
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March 3 to April 8, 2027
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HBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2027
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March 4 to March 26, 2027
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Detailed Exam Dates
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Expected Soon
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
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Official Notice
Also check, UP Board Practical Exam Date 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Phase-Wise Schedule
How to Download the HBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF Online?
Once the subject-wise timetable is uploaded by the board, students can download the official PDF by using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in
- Go to the announcement or News section on the homepage
- Click on the link which is titled as HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 or HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
- The subject-wise exam timetable PDF will open on your screen.
- Check the subject dates and shift timings, then download and print a copy for exam preparation.
Students are advised to regularly monitor bseh.org.in for the complete subject-wise schedule, practical exam dates, and admit card updates.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.