Big Financial Changes From 1st December 2026: The year-end is here, and we are going to witness financial dynamics change for us. New rules, new documentation and new deadlines are coming up from 1st December. December 2026 is bringing more than just year-end celebrations; it is also bringing a fresh set of financial changes that will tap your wallets. What are these changes? From higher credit card charges and revised banking fees to stricter trading rules and important tax deadlines, the month has many things for you. No matter if you are a salaried employee, investor, pensioner, taxpayer or simply someone trying to keep household expenses under control, you shall know these changes. With the RBI, SEBI, banks and government authorities rolling out important updates, here are the five biggest changes and other key developments to know.

5 Major Financial Changes Coming in December 2026 1. SBI Credit Card Users to Pay New Charges on Fuel and Transport Starting December 1, SBI Card users have another reason to keep a close watch on their credit card bills. Because according to SBI's new rules, a 1% fee plus GST will apply to individual transportation transactions exceeding ₹30,000. This is under specified Merchant Category Codes (4111, 4784 and 4131). Also, fuel spending comes with a similar catch. So, if your cumulative spending crosses ₹50,000 in a billing cycle, a 1% fee will apply to the entire fuel bill. This is not applicable to just the excess amount. 2. SEBI Introduces Stricter Margin Rules for Commodity Traders Investors and traders need to know the biggest changes that are coming their way after December 1. Commodity traders may need bigger pockets as SEBI tightens risk-management requirements.

Now, under the revised framework, minimum initial margins will depend on commodity price volatility, with requirements of 6%, 8% or 10%. The Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) will also extend to two or three days. To make it simple for you, the more volatile the commodity, the bigger the financial cushion traders will need to maintain against sudden market movements. 3. ICICI Bank Revises Charges for NRI Savings Accounts ICICI Bank has revised its service charges. This means NRI savings account holders will need to understand their banking transactions more carefully from December 1. Cash transaction charges beyond applicable free limits will increase from ₹3.50 to ₹4 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum fee of ₹150. Another big reminder for missed payments is that the second and third ECS debit failures in a month will attract penalties of ₹550 each.

4. RBI Monetary Policy Decision on December 4: Will Loan EMIs Increase? Banks, borrowers and savers will have their eyes on the RBI on December 4, as the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announces its next interest rate decision. The current repo rate stands at 5.50%, following an October hike. Another increase could make borrowing more expensive for customers with floating-rate home and personal loans. On the other hand, savers may find banks revisiting their fixed deposit rates, depending on funding requirements and market conditions. 5. December 15 Advance Tax Deadline and December 31 ITR Cutoff December is not just about year-end celebrations; taxpayers also have some important dates to mark on their calendars. By December 15, eligible taxpayers must pay at least 75% of their estimated annual tax liability cumulatively as the third advance tax instalment.