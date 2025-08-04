AP Police Constable Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and More Details

AP Police Constable Salary 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced 6100 Constable vacancies. A police job is also about building trust within the community and maintaining strong police-public relations. Knowing the AP Police Constable Salary 2025 can be a major driving factor for candidates preparing for this recruitment. This article explains the complete Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Salary structure, including in-hand pay, allowances, perks, career growth, promotions, and job responsibilities. Candidates must qualify in the Preliminary exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Mains exam to become an AP Police Constable. AP Police Constable Salary 2025 Candidates who qualify for the APSLPRB Police Constable exam will be appointed as Police Constables in various departments across Andhra Pradesh. This role offers a respectable position, attractive salary benefits, and additional perks.

Candidates who are aiming for this prestigious job must understand the AP Police Constable Salary and Job Profile 2025 in detail. Thousands of aspirants apply for this recruitment as it is considered one of the most sought-after government jobs, offering stability, a good salary package, and excellent growth opportunities in the police department every year. AP Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 Selected candidates will only receive hostel and maintenance allowances during the training period. They will be entitled to the full salary provided by the government after successfully completing the training. The following is the AP Police Constable Salary 2025 based on the previous 2018 recruitment: Category Details As per 7th CPC ₹25,220 Pay Scale ₹25,220 – ₹65,360 Gross Salary ₹36,974 Net Salary ₹30,000 – ₹31,000

AP Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 The AP Police Constable in-hand salary may vary based on the department, posting location, and applicable government allowances. Candidates can expect a net salary of around ₹30,000 per month after all deductions and contributions. This in-hand pay, combined with additional perks and job security, makes the AP Police Constable position a highly desirable government job for aspiring candidates. AP Police Constable Perks & Allowances 2025 Candidates appointed as AP Police Constables are entitled to several benefits and allowances along with the basic pay. This makes this role even more attractive. These are as follows: Hospital Facility

Laundry Allowance

Risk Allowance

Additional House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Welfare Loans

City Compensation Allowance

Cycle Allowance

AP Police Constable Salary Deductions The following deductions are made as per government norms from the AP Police Constable salary: Pension Contributions (CPS)

APGLI (Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance)

Non-Government Deductions

Bhadratha Fund

Abhadratha Fund AP Police Constable Job Profile 2025 The role of an AP Police Constable comes with various responsibilities aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. The following are the key duties of an AP Police Constable: Monitoring station requirements and assisting senior officers

Protecting and helping people in need within the framework of law

Assisting injured persons, managing deceased cases, and facilitating hospital support

Penalizing offenders for breaking the law

Arresting criminals and transferring them to jail

Catching thieves, pickpockets, and other petty criminals

Supervising prisoners in custody and maintaining order at the police station

Assisting NDRF/SDRF during natural disasters

Managing and regulating traffic in rural and village areas

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 AP Police Constable Growth and Promotion Career growth for an AP Police Constable is based on educational qualifications, departmental exams, and work experience. The promotion hierarchy is as follows: Police Constable (PC) Head Constable (HC) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Inspector of Police (Insp) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Superintendent of Police (SP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Director-General of Police (Addl. DGP) Director-General of Police (DGP) This structured career path ensures steady growth and opportunities for higher positions in the police department.