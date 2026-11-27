India has several cities that developed along the banks of important rivers. However, Pune in Maharashtra has a distinctive geographical feature: five rivers are reported to flow through its urban area. These are the Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Ramnadi and Devnadi rivers. The rivers originate in or around the Sahyadri ranges and their catchments contribute water to Pune’s river system. The Mula and Mutha meet at Sangamwadi to form the Mula-Mutha River, which later joins the Bhima River. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Indian City Has Five Rivers? Pune, Maharashtra is commonly described as a city with five rivers. The five rivers associated with its urban river system are Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Ramnadi and Devnadi. No. River Geographical Importance 1 Mula One of Pune’s two principal rivers 2 Mutha Flows through central Pune and meets the Mula 3 Pavana (Pawana) Flows through the north-western urban region 4 Ramnadi A smaller river that joins the Mula 5 Devnadi A smaller river associated with Pune’s urban drainage system

Where Do the Five Rivers of Pune Flow? The five rivers are connected through different catchments and tributaries. The Mula and Mutha are the principal rivers flowing through the city, while Pavana, Ramnadi and Devnadi contribute to the wider river network. River Route and Connection Mula Flows through Pune and meets the Mutha at Sangamwadi Mutha Originates in the Western Ghats region and flows through Pune Pavana Flows through the Pimpri-Chinchwad region and joins the Mula Ramnadi Passes through areas such as Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Pashan and Baner before meeting the Mula Devnadi A smaller river associated with the city’s river network What Is the Mula-Mutha River? The Mula-Mutha is formed when the Mula and Mutha rivers meet at Sangamwadi in Pune. It is one of the most important rivers in the city’s geography.The river continues eastwards and eventually joins the Bhima River. The Bhima is an important tributary of the Krishna River.

Which River Basin Does Pune Belong To? Pune is part of the upper Bhima river basin. The Bhima is a major tributary of the Krishna River, which flows eastwards before reaching the Bay of Bengal. The Mula-Mutha system is an important part of this larger drainage network. River Larger River System Mula Mula-Mutha Mutha Mula-Mutha Mula-Mutha Bhima Bhima Krishna Krishna Bay of Bengal Other Indian Cities Located on the Banks of Important Rivers Apart from Pune, several Indian cities are closely associated with major rivers. These rivers have influenced their settlement patterns, trade, agriculture and cultural development. Indian City River State Varanasi Ganga Uttar Pradesh Ahmedabad Sabarmati Gujarat Delhi Yamuna Delhi Kolkata Hooghly West Bengal Guwahati Brahmaputra Assam Hyderabad Musi Telangana Nashik Godavari Maharashtra Jabalpur Narmada Madhya Pradesh Lucknow Gomti Uttar Pradesh Patna Ganga Bihar Srinagar Jhelum Jammu and Kashmir Vijayawada Krishna Andhra Pradesh