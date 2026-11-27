Australia will face England in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Friday, November 27, at The Gabba in Brisbane, with the series beautifully poised at 1-1.

This match holds crucial importance for both sides as they look to take the lead in the series. Both teams are filled with some of the most exciting T20 names around the world, and fans can expect a high-intensity contest.

The toss has taken place, with England skipper Harry Brook winning the toss and deciding to bowl first in this crucial game.

Below are the key details of the match.

Unchanged for our third T20 ✅ https://t.co/RGLOOdOWtl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 27, 2026

Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Key Details