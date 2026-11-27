Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XI and Live Streaming Details
Australia and England meet in the third T20I of the 5-match series in Brisbane, with the series level at 1-1. Check the toss update, playing XI and match details.
Australia will face England in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Friday, November 27, at The Gabba in Brisbane, with the series beautifully poised at 1-1.
This match holds crucial importance for both sides as they look to take the lead in the series. Both teams are filled with some of the most exciting T20 names around the world, and fans can expect a high-intensity contest.
The toss has taken place, with England skipper Harry Brook winning the toss and deciding to bowl first in this crucial game.
Below are the key details of the match.
Unchanged for our third T20 ✅ https://t.co/RGLOOdOWtl— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 27, 2026
Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Key Details
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Match Details
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Information
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Match
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Australia vs England, 3rd T20I
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Series
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England tour of Australia, 2026
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Date
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Friday, November 27, 2026
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Venue
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The Gabba, Brisbane
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Match Time
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1:45 PM IST
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Toss
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England won the toss and elected to bowl
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England Captain
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Harry Brook
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Australia Captain
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Mitchell Marsh
Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Playing XI
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (WK), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox (WK), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe.
Australia have made 2 changes to their playing XI, with Mitchell Owen and Billy Stanlake coming into the side. Meanwhile, England are fielding with the same XI from the previous match.
Australia vs England: Series Results So Far
Australia won the first game in a close encounter in Melbourne. Meanwhile, England bounced back with a dominant victory in the second T20I in Brisbane.
With the series level at 1-1, both teams will now look to take the lead in the third match.
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Result
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1st T20I
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November 21, 2026
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Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
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Australia won by 3 wickets
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2nd T20I
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November 24, 2026
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Carrara Oval, Queensland
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England won by 8 wickets
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3rd T20I
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November 27, 2026
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The Gabba, Brisbane
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TBD
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4th T20I
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November 29, 2026
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Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
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TBD
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5th T20I
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December 2, 2026
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Manuka Oval, Canberra
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TBD
Where to Watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live?
Fans in India can also enjoy the live action of this match. The live telecast will be available on the Eurosport channel, while live streaming can be accessed through the FanCode app.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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