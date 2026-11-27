RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 Out For Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Posts, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on November 27, for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam on its official website. The IV phase of interview is scheduled to be held from December 01 to December 29, 2026. Check hall ticket download link, documents to be carried and more details here.
RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on November 27, has released the interview letter for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam on its official website. The IV phase of the interview for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam is scheduled to be held from December 01 to December 29, 2026. All those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 and ensure their presence at the designated date, reporting time, and venue for the interview round. You will have to carry it along with a photo ID and original documents. Check this article to get the direct link, download steps, interview schedule, and important instructions.
RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link
The candidates can download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 after using their login credentials, including Roll Number, date of birth, and captcha at the download link on the official portal. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link
|Download Link
RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 Key Highlights
The fourth phase of the interview for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam is scheduled to be held from December 01 to December 29, 2026. Hall ticket download link is available on the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Competitive Examination 2025
|
Article Type
|
Interview Letter / Call Letter
|
Interview Letter Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
Interview Dates
|
December 01 to December 29, 2026
|
Download Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
Details Printed on Letter
|
Interview date, reporting time, and venue
|
Documents to Carry
|
Printed interview letter, photo ID, and original documents
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.