RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on November 27, has released the interview letter for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam on its official website. The IV phase of the interview for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam is scheduled to be held from December 01 to December 29, 2026. All those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round for the Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2026 and ensure their presence at the designated date, reporting time, and venue for the interview round. You will have to carry it along with a photo ID and original documents. Check this article to get the direct link, download steps, interview schedule, and important instructions.